California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 3, 2025
There are 436 games scheduled across California on Friday, October 3 including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 4 Mater Dei travels to take on No. 11 Orange Lutheran, and No. 14 Servite hosts No. 6 Santa Margarita.
California High School Football Games To Watch - October 3, 2025
16 ranked matchups highlight Week 6 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 48 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Arroyo Grande vs Paso Robles, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Buchanan vs Clovis at 7:00 PM. The final game, East Bakersfield vs Tehachapi, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 35 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game,Fort Bragg vs Upper Lake, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Cathedral Catholic vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourNorth Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 74 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Destiny Christian Academy vs Grant Union, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oak Ridge vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Del Campo vs Placer, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourSac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 38 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Francis Parker vs Horizon Prep, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Torrey Pines vs Carlsbad at 7:15 PM. The final game, Cathedral Catholic vs De La Salle, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourSan Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 154 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game,Culver City vs Palos Verdes, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Mater Dei vs Lutheran/Orange at 7:00 PM. The final game, Portola vs Hamilton, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourSouthern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
