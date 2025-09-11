California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - September 11, 2025
There are 51 high school football games in California on Thursday, September 11. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Thursday feature Palm Springs as they travel to take on Colton, and Bellflower playing host to Whittier.
California High School Football Games To Watch - September 11, 2025
With the CIF football season in full swing, this Thursday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as California high school football continues to heat up.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - September 11
There are 5 Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Coalinga vs Sierra Pacific, starts at 7:15 PM. The last game is Liberty vs Buchanan at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Section scoreboard
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 11
There are 6 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Archbishop Mitty vs Menlo-Atherton, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Leland vs Lincoln, starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Coast Section scoreboard
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - September 11
There are 4 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game,Canyon Hills vs Army-Navy, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bishop's vs California Military Institute, starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full San Diego Section scoreboard
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 11
There are 33 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game,Costa Mesa vs Savanna, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game, Patriot vs Temescal Canyon, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Southern Section scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.