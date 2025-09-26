California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - September 26, 2025
There are 353 games scheduled across California on Friday, September 26, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as St. Mary's (Stockton) travels to take on No. 7 De La Salle, and Calabasas hosts No. 9 Los Alamitos.
California High School Football Games To Watch - September 26, 2025
Nine ranked matchups highlight Week 5 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 39 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Alpaugh vs Mojave, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Frontier vs Clovis North at 7:30 PM. The final game, Tulare Western vs Wasco, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 50 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Hercules vs San Lorenzo, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Mary's vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 67 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Foresthill vs Valley, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Mary's vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. The final game, Deer Valley vs Roseville, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 36 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Orange Glen vs O'Farrell, starts at 4:15 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Granite Hills vs Cathedral Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 96 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Esperanza vs Peninsula, starts at 3:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Chaparral at 7:00 PM. The final game, Portola vs Los Molinos, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
