California Basketball's All-Time Leading Scorer Ends Career at 4,700+ Points

It's a record no player might ever catch.

Jason Crowe Jr.'s 4,718 career points will likely live on forever.

The 5-star recruit headed to Missouri saw his high school basketball career come to an end Tuesday night after Inglewood fell to Damien in the opening round of the CIF State Division I playoffs. Damien topped the Sentinels 84-65.

Crowe Jr. had 34 points in his final game, tallying 4,718 points in 124 games. That's an average of 38 points per game for his career. He finished his senior season averaging 43.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

“I think he’s had an amazing high school career,” Jason Crowe Sr., his father and Inglewood coach, told the LA Times. “(Jason Crowe Jr.) had to go against the best defenses every night. I’m proud of him. He brought this program to the Division I level. He was on honor roll every year.”

RECORD-BREAKING NIGHT

Jason Crowe Jr. became California's all-time leading scorer in early December in a game against Beverly Hills. He notched 51 points to surpass Santa Maria St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou (now at Baylor).

It took 21 years for Sacramento Sheldon's DeMarcus Nelson (3,462 points) to be dethroned as California's all-time scoring leader when Yessoufou did it in February of 2025.

It took less than nine months for Yessoufou to be knocked off his perch at 3,659 career points when Crowe Jr. did it this season. It took Yessoufou 127 games to break the record. It took Crowe Jr. just 100 games.

That 4,718-point mark may never be broken unless basketball adds a 4-point shot or the CIF rule for games played in a season is changed.

Crowe Jr. didn't start at Inglewood. He started at Lynwood High where he averaged 36 as a freshman and 37.4 as a sophomore before transferring to Inglewood where his father played with Paul Pierce in the 1990s.

CALIFORNIA'S 3K SCORERS

The following list is according to CalHiSports, the official record keeper of California high school sports.

4,718 – Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood 2023–24 & Inglewood 2025–26 (124)

3,659 – Tounde Yessoufou, Santa Maria St. Joseph, 2022–2025 (127)

3,462 – DeMarcus Nelson, Vallejo & Sacramento Sheldon, 2001–04 (130)

3,359 – Darnell Robinson, Emeryville Emery, 1990–93 (116)

3,356 – Jarod Lucas, Hacienda Heights Los Altos, 2016–2019 (114)

3,334 – Logan Kilbert, Tollhouse Sierra, 2021–2024 (122)

3,318 – Troy Leaf, El Cajon Foothills Christian, 2007–2010 (127)

3,284 – Casey Jacobsen, Glendora, 1996–99 (127)

3,260 – Aaron Holiday, North Hollywood Campbell Hall, 2012–2015 (125)

3,216 – Taylor King, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 2004–2007 (137)

3,106 – Jake Hall, Carlsbad, 2022–2025 (131)

3,053 – Tracy Murray, Glendora, 1986–1989 (94)

3,020 – T.J. Leaf, El Cajon Foothills Christian, 2013–2016 (116)

3,002 – Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, 2023–2025 (97)

