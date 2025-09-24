High School

California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 23, 2025

St. John Bosco holds on to top spot after convincing with over Hawaii power St. Louis; Mater Dei's big win at Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman vaults Monarchs to No. 4; Sierra Canyon to No. 2

Mitch Stephens

Sierra Canyon (Cal.) moved to 4-0 with a 41-9 rout of Orange Lutheran and moved up five spots, to No. 15 in this week's national rankings and four spots to No. 2 in California.
New rankings will be released every Monday or Tuesday throughout the season.

CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (9-23-2025)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0, LW #1)

High school football, California
St. John Bosco senior defensive end Dutch Horisk (41) has 19 college offers and is a University of Oregon commit / Photo by Dennis Lee

Last week: St. John Bosco 49, St. Louis (Honolulu) 20

Next: Oct. 3 at JSerra Catholic

Ethan Coach's 72-yard scoop and score was the big blow in the game, but sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu threw four more TD passes, giving him 11 on the season against one interception.

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0, LW #4)

California high school football
Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes breaks into the open field on a run against Downey. / Rene Morales

Last week: Sierra Canyon 41, Orange Lutheran 9

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Gardena Serra

The Trailblazers have given up 16 points all season and none of the foes are slouches, including wins over Trinity League teams, JSerra Catholic (35-0) and Orange Lutheran. QB Luke Finkel (67 of 102, 1,210 yards, 10 TDs) and RB Jaxsen Stokes (403 rushing yards, 9 TDs) have been impressive but 21 sacks and 49 tackles for loss are the most eye-opening stats. Orange Lutheran coach Rod Sherman told Tarek Fattal: “(Sierra Canyon) doesn’t have any weaknesses. I think they’ll be playing in the D1 championship game. There’s talent everywhere. They check all the boxes." SEE STORY

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1, LW #4)

California high school footbal
Tavian McNair of Corona Centennial lines up against Mater Dei on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Greg Stein

Last week: Corona Centennial 42, Rancho Cucamonga 14

Next: Oct. 2 vs. Roosevelt

Matt Logan gets to savior his 299th win for an extra week after the Huskies cruised to win with many contributors, including sophomore Malaki Davis who rushed for two more TDs, giving him a team-high eight on the season.

4. MATER DEI (*4-1, LW #5)

California high school footbal
Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins warms up prior to the Monarch's meeting with St. Thomas Aquinas. Aug. 23, 2025. / Robson Lopes

Last week: Mater Dei 27, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 24LIVE UPDATES

Next: Oct. 3 at Orange Lutheran

Who is Mater Dei's best receiver: the future Ohio State wideouts Chris Henry Jr. or Kayden Dixon-Wyatt or USC-bound tight end Mark Bowman. They've combined for 45 catches, nearly 800 yards and seven touchdowns in four games on the field. Wisconsin-bound quarterback Ryan Hopkins has really spread the ball all around. The Monarchs have now beaten Bishop Gorman five straight times, the last two in Las Vegas by a combined six points. Friday's win was huge for Mater Dei's confidence.
* - Includes forfeit win

5. DE LA SALLE (4-0, LW #7)

High school sports, California
De La Salle third-string running back Brady Smith finishes off his team's 26-0 win at Serra on Sept. 6, 2025 with a 71-yard touchdown run. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Last week: De La Salle 47, Grant 20

Next: Friday vs. St. Mary's-Stockton

Defense gives up first points of the season; While Jaden Jefferson and Duece Jones-Drew get most of the running attention, senior Brady Smith (11 carries, 220 yards, 20.0 yards per carry) likely will get more carries.

6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1, LW #3)

Last week: Bye

Next: Friday vs. Bishop Gorman

Biggest nonleague game of the season against the Gaels, who will no doubt be a little cranky after losing to Mater Dei. Senior QB Trace Johnson (62 of 88, 787 yards, 7 TDs) has been terrific in early going.

7. MISSION VIEJO (4-1, LW #2)

Last week: McCallie (Tenn.) 25, Mission Viejo 14

Next: Friday at Chaparral

The Diablos neted 303 total yards including 130 passing and 103 rushing by Ohio State QB Luke Fahey, but Tennessee's fourth-ranked team shut out Mission Viejo in the first half to key the win. Big drop of five spots.

8. LOS ALAMITOS (6-0, LW #9)

Last week: Los Alamitos 49, Granite Hills 42

Next: Friday at Calabasas

The Griffins scored 35 points in the first half against Granite Hills, then held on against the mammoth efforts of junior QB Zachary Benitez (34 of 45, 423 yards three touchdowns).

9. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (4-1, LW #11)

Last week: Lincoln 31, Frontier 14

Next: Saturday vs. Grant-Sacramento

Junior Curtis rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and Cammeron Purnell, Clarence Tucker and Warren Florence each had interceptions in the victory over the defending state D3-AA champion from Bakersfield.

10. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (4-0, LW #12)

Last week: Cathedral Catholic 49, Helix 0

Next: Friday vs. Granite Hills

Brady Palmer was ultra effecient, completing 14 of 17 for 320 yards and four touchdowns, two to Isaac Cook (6 catches, 175 yards) in the win over Helix. Honor Faalave (4 catches, 90 yards) also scored two TDs. The Cathedral Catholic defense gave up just 104 yards.

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2, LW #8)

Last week: Sierra Canyon 41, Orange Lutheran 9

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Mater Dei

Not going to win many games completing 31% of your passes or gaining 120 total yards as the Lancers mustered against Sierra Canyon.

12. DAMIEN (5-0, LW #14)

Last week: Damien 40, Salesian 18

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Rancho Cucamonga

Another big game from senior QB Isaiah Arriaza (21 of 33, 300 yards, 3 TDs) in win over Salesian. RB Malachi McFarland rushed for 71 yards and two more scores.

13. FOLSOM (4-1, LW #13)

Last week: Folsom 34, Rocklin 21

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Oak Ridge

BYU-bound QB Ryder Lyons returned to action after resting his aching body the previous week and completed 18 of 23 for 192 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more scores in the tough win over Rocklin. Emerging WR Rob Larson, a junior, had eight catches for 119 yards and a score.

14. SERVITE (3-1, LW #10)

Last week: Bye

Next: Friday at St. Paul

Senior RB Gavin Gutierrez, a 5-9, 185-pounder, has rushed for 481 yards, 5 TDs

15. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0, LW #NR)

Last week: Vista Murrieta 21, Beaumont 14

Next: Friday at El Camino

Byrson Beaver was 21 of 27 for 206 yards and two touchdowns and the Broncos defense had three sacks and three interceptions in the big home win over Beaumont.

16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (3-0, LW #16)

Last week: Bye

Next: Friday at St. Francis

Riordan looking to win its first West Catholic Athletic League title since 2000 and only their fourth overall and with this squad, the Crusaders are the favored to do it. They start that journey Friday.

17. BEAUMONT (4-1, LW #15)

Last week: Vista Murrieta 21, Beaumont 14

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Redlands

Jeremiah Duhu threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns against Vista Murrieta, but he was also intercepted twice.

18. MISSION HILLS (4-0, LW #19)

Last week: Mission Hills 52, Ramona 0

Next: Oct. 3 vs. La Costa Canyon

Penn State-bound QB Troy Huhn completed 15 of 17 for 234 yards and five touchdowns in limited action and has 1,080 for the season and 14 TDs. The Grizzlies hold a 180-40 scoring advantage on the season but will welcome the week off before facing La Costa Canyon.

19. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1, LW #18)

Last week: San Juan Hills 38, Mira Costa 28

Next: Oct. 3 at Corona del Mar

The Stallions are prolific on offense, especially against Mira Costa, throwing for 260 and rushing for 230. Senior QB Timmy Herr was 21 of 24 and three TDs, one to Luke Frith (7 catches, 120 yards. Elijah Ayala rushed for 105 yards and Herr added 82 yards rushing and two more scores.

20. LA COSTA CANYON (5-0, LW #21)

Last week: La Costa Canyon 45, Murrieta Mesa 24

Next: Oct. 3 at Mission Hills

Three receivers — Jackson Maggiore, Coby Herman and Lennox Marucci each went over 100 yards receiving in the win over Murrieta Mesa. Quinn Roth completed 15 of 25 for 344 yards and four TDs. The Mavericks piled up 491 total yards.

21. GARDENA SERRA (3-2, LW #20)

Last week: Serra 19, Oaks Christian 10

Next: Oct. 3 at Sierra Canyon

The Cavaliers got 151 yards rushing and two TDs from Daylawn Reed in the win over Oaks Christian, but it was the secondary that all got game balls for limiting Oaks Christian to just four completions while intercepting three passes, one each by Marcellous Ryan, Duvay Williams and Jamari Tolliver. Oaks Christian dropped to 1-4.

22. JSerra Catholic (3-2, LW #22)

Last week: JSerra 39, Leuzinger 35

Next: Oct. 3 vs. St. John Bosco

The Lions braced for Trinity League play with a wild home win over Leuzinger as as sophomore QB Gino Wang threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Clark Cokley and Jarod Sersansie.

23. PITTSBURG (2-1, LW #23)

Last week: Bye

Next: Friday vs. Marin Catholic

Arizona State-bound WR R.J. Mosley already hs 25 catches for 432 yards and three touchdowns; Speedy sophomore WR Kenneth Ward has 15 catches for 309 yards and five scores.

24. DOWNEY (4-1, LW #24)

Last week: Downey 21, Inglewood 20

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Mayfair

The Vikings stormed back from a 3-score fourth-quarter rally to stone visiting Inglewood as Oscar Rios found young brother Jesus Rios with a 39-yard TD with 12 seconds to play. A 43-yard extra point gy Danny Yocupicio won it. See story

25. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1, LW #17)

Last week: Murrieta Valley 49, King 7

Next: Friday at San Clemente

Jeremiah Watson needed just seven carries to go for 187 yards and four touchdowns in the win over King.

Tarek Fattal contributed to this report

PREVIOUS RANKINGS

