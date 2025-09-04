California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - September 4, 2025

High School

Bakersfield 2026 QB Elijah Cavazos has passed for 1,714 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first 12 games of 2024, leading the Drillers into the CIF Central Section Division 1-A championship game.
There are 49 high school football games in California on Thursday, September 4, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Thursday feature Etiwanda as they travel to take on Cajon, and Maranatha playing host to Rio Hondo Prep.

California High School Football Games To Watch - September 4, 2025

With two games featuring ranked teams, this Thursday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as California high school football continues to heat up.

CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - September 4

There are 7 Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Buchanan vs Edison, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, South vs Golden Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Central Section scoreboard

﻿CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 4

There are 3 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Burlingame vs Palo Alto, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Monta Vista vs James Lick, starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿View full Central Coast Section scoreboard﻿

﻿﻿CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - September 4

There are 2 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Fremont vs Manual Arts, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Fremont vs Manual Arts, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LA City Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿View full LA City Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Oakland Section High School Football Schedule - September 4

There is 1 Oakland Section high school football game in California on Thursday. Fremont vs Manual Arts starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Oakland Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿View full Oakland Section scoreboard﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 4

There are 26 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Heritage vs Chaffey, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 3 games including regionally ranked teams, highlighted by Etiwanda vs Cajon at 7:00 PM. The final game, Silverado vs Patriot, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Southern Section scoreboard﻿﻿

