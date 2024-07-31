California high school football trainer Chris Flores convicted of sexually assaulting a teen and young woman
Chris Flores, a youth sports coach predominantly known for working with high school football players, was convicted on Tuesday, July 30, of sexually assaulting a teenager and young woman.
The story was first reported by Orange County Register's Sean Emery.
Flores, who coached at Stars Prep Academy in Santa Ana, was found guilty of seven felony counts, including "sexual penetration by a foreign object and multiple lewd acts against a girl beginning when she was 14, and a sexual penetration by foreign object and force charge against a 22-year-old woman," according to Emery's report.
Flores worked with former Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young, who went on to play at Alabama, win a Heisman Trophy, and be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. Flores has also worked with DJ Uiagalelei, a former standout quarterback from St. John Bosco. Uiagalelei now plays at Florida State.
ESPN reported that high-level NFL players, and SoCal natives, Juju Smith-Schuster and Adoree' Jackson also trained at Stars Prep Academy with Flores.
In August of 2022, Flores, also known as 'Coach Frogg', was accused of assaults on a 14-year-old girl in Santa Ana and a 15- year-old girl in Riverside. He was also accused of having sexual relations involving the 14-year-old girl throughout 2021 in various parts of Santa Ana, including at a camp at Calvary Chapel.
Flores was booked at the Orange County Jail for multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor. His bail was set at $500,000.00.
The victim made a video recording of a conversation she had with Flores in 2022. Flores can be heard asking the victim if she “deleted everything” and asking her to go on a date with him. Detectives believe Flores was asking the victim to delete text messages between them. The victim gave a copy of this recording to police who immediately initiated an investigation. (Santa Ana PD statement)
Emery reported Flores, who had been out on bail during the trial, was handcuffed and taken into custody immediately after the verdict. He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 4 for sentencing.
It's not the first time Flores has been in trouble.
ESPN reported Flores was charged with raping and sodomizing a 21-year-old woman in Pasadena, Calif. in 2009. His bail was set at $1.1 million.
ESPN's story reads: "According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Flores was charged with three counts: unlawfully kidnapping and carrying away the woman to allegedly commit rape/sodomy; sodomy by anesthesia or controlled substance; and rape by use of drugs. Flores, who at the time coached football at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, was found not guilty on all three charges after a 17-day trial in July of 2010." (STORY)