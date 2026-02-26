California Pitching Prospects Sean Parrow, Jared Grindlinger Draw 30+ MLB Scouts
Southern California is known for its hotbed of baseball talent, specifically at the high school level.
A large indicator of that claim came when Sierra Canyon hosted Huntington Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 24 highlighted by two high-level pitching prospects: Junior Sean Parrow and projected top MLB pick Jared Grindlinger.
More than 30 MLB scouts came to watch the two duel it out, with an emphasis on Huntington Beach's Grindlinger, who recently reclassified to the class of 2026.
Sierra Canyon won the game 5-2.
The left-hander is one of the most watched prep baseball players in the country. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior swings and throws left-handed and has drawn national attention for his two-way ability on the mound and at the plate, according to an evaluation from Prep Baseball Report.
His reclassification makes him eligible for this July's MLB Draft, where he's projected to go early in the first round. Maybe, the most impressive piece of information about Grindlinger is he's just 16 years old. Last year, Grindlinger was 5-0 with a 0.87 ERA and had 34 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.
According to scouting evaluations of Grindlinger, his fastball can reach up to 97 mph.
SEAN PARROW IS REALLY GOOD, TOO
Parrow is only a junior and already committed to LSU. He stands 6-foot-5 and is known for his power from the bump. Scouts salivate at Parrow's size and arm power at 220 pounds.
Perfect Game has Parrow ranked the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in California for the 2027 class. His fastball gets up to 93 mph and mixes it up with an 81-83 mph slider and 85 mph changeup.
Parrow finished the day against Huntington Beach with four strikeouts, allowing two hits, two runs and walking two in four innings.
PRESEASON TOP 25 IN CIF-SS
Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 10 in High School On SI's preseason Top 25 CIF Southern Section baseball rankings, will move up after knocking off Huntington Beach, which opened up the season at No. 3.
St. John Bosco, the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 champions, started the season No. 1.
Here is the Top 25 rankings: CLICK HERE.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: