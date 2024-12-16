California state high school championship win for Edison 'A beautiful thing'
MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA — A last-minute game-winning touchdown often inspires endles superlatives.
Spectacular. Remarkable. And, everyone's favorite — unbelievable.
Edison of Huntington Beach senior Julius Gillick was searching for just the right term of his pal Jake Minter's 54-yard catch-and-run with 20 seconds left to win Saturday's CIF State Division 1-A championship game 21-14 over Central of Fresno at Saddleback College.
His eyes were bloodshot while searching. His emotions were raw and drained. His attention was pointing upward.
"Again, it was a beautiful thing," he said.
Gillick, who entered the game as Edison's single-season record holder with 2,365, had already described the victory itself as beautiful, consider the Chargers (12-4) started the season 0-2 and at midseason sustained another two-game skid to seemingly end any hopes of a special season.
But the Chargers end edon a six-game win streak, catching fire and perhaps drawing from other sources to win the school's first regional and state title.
Gillick's story was told the previous week to Orange County Register reporter Dan Albano, how his season was dedicated to a childhood pal Amarr Murphy-Paine, who was slain on June 6 outside of Garfield High School in Seattle.
That is where Gillick, a fast and physical 6-foot, 210-pound back grew up and, in fact, attended Garfield his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Southern California. The family picked Edison out of a hat of numerous Orange County schools, and due to his immediate connection to coach Jeff Grady knew it was a fit.
"He's a great dude and he was from the start," Gillick said. "I had a good sense I'm going to come here and we're going to win, we're going to win a championship and that's what we did."
He changed his number 18 from last season to No. 9, the number his late friend wore. He also stayed in close contact with Murphy-Paine's brother and father, who Saturday flew down from Seattle to watch the championship game.
After scoring his team's first two touchdowns, on runs of 1 and 14 yards, numbers 36 and 37 on the season, Gillick signaled to Murphy-Paine's dad in the stands.
Asked what he thought Murphy-Paine was thinking of watching Gillick from "up above" while his friend was rejoicing as a champion.
"He's not watching down on me," Gillick said. "He was in my body, you know, he was in my spirit. He gave me all the strength tonight."
Minter said he also drew from a greater power, explaining his extra ordinary final touchdown along with a team-high seven tackles from his safety spot.
Fighting back tears since since crossing the goal line, Minter had dedicated his season to his grandfather Phil Keathley, who also passed over the summer. Keathley, who Minter called Pape," was a a huge influence in his grandson's life and a big reason why he chose to go to Edison.
"I mean, I'm doing everything for him because he did everything for me," Minter said.
So when he hauled in a perfectly placed 15-yard crossing rout from Sam Thompson at the Central 40, Minter said he had only one thing in mind after juking one defender.
"After I made the first guy miss and I'm out in space, all I was thinking about was scoring.," Minter said. "I didn't want any chance or given them any chance at winning."
Following a block from Ayden DeGiacomo, Minten tore around and up the Edison sideline, before making a huge dive for the pylon which he cleared by 15 feet. It was his first game-winning touchdown of his life.
Gillick got choked up just thinking about the run, which set off a massive celebration at Saddleback College.
"I mean, he's a dog but that was something very, very special, you know?" Gillick said. "I mean, he caught the dig across the middle and I was on the same side but underneath him, a level behinds.
"He makes one move and I knew 50 yards out Jake was getting in," Gillick said. "Jake Minter is. a special type of dude and wherever he ends up he's gonna kill it.
"That was one of the most miraculous plays I've every seen in my life!"
"