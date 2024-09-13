California Top 20 girls high school volleyball team rankings (9/10/2024)
Early-season results show a wide-open battle for California volleyball supremacy in 2024.
A number of top teams have big wins paired with defeats to other contenders. The top 10 teams are a mixed salad. Toss them all up in the air and where they come down makes for an appetizing and coherent list. Expect it to change many times over the next two months.
California Top 20 Girls Volleyball Rankings (records through 9/8/2024)
1. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (San Diego Section, 17-1)
Yale-bound Mae Kordas leads the Dons, who edged Mater Dei-Santa Ana 25-14, 28-30, 16-14 last Saturday to win the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament. Only loss is to Cornerstone Christian-San Antonio.
2. Redondo Union (Southern Section, 9-3)
The Sea Hawks swept Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach in the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii and bashed Mater Dei 25-20, 25-19, 25-17. But RU has losses to Murrieta Valley-Murrieta, Byron Nelson-Trophy Club TX and Marymount-Los Angeles.
3. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (SS, 9-0)
Trailblazers, with the super soph duo of Hanna McGinest and Eva Jeffries, bested JSerra-San Juan Capistrano in four sets and Santa Margarita Catholic-Rancho Santa Margarita in four. Big test comes this week at home versus Redondo. Sierra Canyon is one of two teams few teams that is unbeaten heading into the week.
4. Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach (SS, 9-3)
Great wins over Palos Verdes-Palos Verdes Estates, Marymount and Torrey Pines-San Diego but loss to Mater Die was a sweep and Redondo defeated them in tourney two-setter. Wisconsin-bound Audrey Flanagan, at 5.5 kills per set, and USC-commit Taylor Deckert lead the Mustangs.
5. Mater Dei (SS, 11-3)
USC-bound Layli Ostovar, USC-bound Addie Coady and Preslie Saunders lead Monarchs, who fell to Redondo, Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic, though Dons only beat them at deuce in tourney three-setter.
6. Huntington Beach (SS, 16-1)
Oilers beat Santa Margarita, Oaks Christian-Westlake Village and Palos Verdes. Only loss is to Mater Dei 29-27, 25-19.
7. Marymount (SS, 13-2)
Sammy Destler, headed to Washington, leads Sailors, who beat Redondo in five but lost to Mira Costa in four. Other defeat on the ledger was to Cornerstone Christian.
8. Torrey Pines (SDS, 3-2)
Penn State-bound Finley Krystkowiak leads Torrey Pines, who fell to Mira Costa and JSerra, but beat Mater Dei in four sets back on August 29.
9. Los Alamitos (SS, 13-1)
Lone defeat was to Santa Margarita. Upcoming battle royale versus Huntington Beach on September 16.
10. Oaks Christian (SS, 7-2)
Lions lost to Huntington Beach in five sets but led two sets to one and final set went to deuce. Other defeat was to Sierra Canyon in a sweep. 6-3 MB Manaia Ogbechie headed to Nebraska.
11. St. Mary’s-Stockton (San Joaquin Section, 5-2)
Fell to Murrieta Valley and Mater Dei, the latter being a tight tourney tumble with Monarchs prevailing 19-25, 25-18, 15-12.
12. Santa Margarita (SS, 11-4)
Eagles have close losses to Huntington Beach, Sierra Canyon and Murrieta Valley.
13. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (Central Coast Section, 5-0)
Monarchs may be the class of CCS and NorCal with deep squad led by junior OH Makenna Crosson and Notre Dame-bound setter Maya Baker. Huge day on horizon on September 14 with Branson-Ross at 10am and Marin Catholic-Kentfield at 2pm.
14. San Marcos (SDS, 15-2)
RS Eva Denninger headed to Long Beach State beach. Two defeats were narrow falls to Francis Parker-San Diego and Marymount.
15. Francis Parker (SDS, 11-3)
Lancers were strong back in the day and are now back. Defeats are only to Sierra Canyon in five and to powerhouses Cathedral Catholic and Marymount.
16. Newport Harbor-Newport Beach (SS, 9-3)
Another team with a raft of wins, with the losses to only the best. Sailors have been beaten by Mater Dei, Los Alamitos and Cathedral Catholic.
17. Palos Verdes (SS, 7-5)
Stanford-commit Kaci Demaria leads the Sea Kings. Bay League dark horse beat Murrieta Valley and lost three-set tournament matches against Mira Costa and Huntington Beach.
18. Murrieta Valley (SS, 13-6)
Record sounds shaky but Nighthawks own victory over Redondo, with losses to Huntington Beach, Palos Verdes and Cathedral Catholic, along with defeats by teams from Hawaii and Texas.
19. Rocklin (San Joaquin Section, 14-2)
Middles Rylee Heinz and Bianca Slone combine for 5.8 kills per set for the Thunder. Rocklin has lost to Colorado power Valor Christian-Highlands Ranch CO and was upset 25-23, 26-24 by Foothill-Pleasanton.
20. Clovis North-Fresno (Central Section, 14-2)
Broncos enter the ultra-competitive Tri-Valley League as the favorite. Only defeats are tournament losses to Carrollwood Day-Tampa FL and the Osceola-Kissimmee FL Kowboys (yes, with a “K”).
Comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com