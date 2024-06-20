California Top 25 high school baseball rankings (6/20/2024)
The 2024 baseball season has wrapped up across California with 10 teams being crowned as regional champions. Orange Lutheran took the title in Southern California's Division 1 regional title while Granada took the Northern California Division 1 regional title after also winning the North Coast Section championship.
Corona, who opened the season as the top team in SBLive's California Baseball Top 25 rankings, finishes the season on top after winning the Southern Section Division 1 title. The Panthers opted out of playing in the Southern California regional playoffs.
Here’s a look at the top baseball teams in California. SBLive’s statewide California high school baseball rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Bodie DeSilva and were released weekly throughout the season.
SBLIVE CALIFORNIA TOP 25 BASEBALL RANKINGS
June 20, 2024
1. Corona (30-3)
Corona opened the season at No. 1 with huge expectations and came through with a victory over Harvard-Westlake in the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
2. Harvard-Westlake (27-5-1)
Harvard-Westlake cruised through the Mission League and defeated Orange Lutheran in the semifinal round before falling to Corona.
3. Granada (32-1)
Granada finished the season on a 16-game winning streak, beating De La Salle 1-0 in 14 innings for the North Coast Section title. The Matadors beat the Spartans again less than a week later on their way to the NorCal Regional Championship.
4. Orange Lutheran (28-7)
After falling in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, Orange Lutheran entered the Southern California regional playoffs. The Lancers won three games over five days, beating La Mirada for the championship.
5. Huntington Beach (24-10)
The Oilers lost to eventual champion Corona in the semifinal round of the Southern Section playoffs and lost to La Mirada a week later in the Southern California regional playoffs.
6. Liberty (Bakersfield) (32-4)
Liberty erased a 6-0 deficit to beat Clovis West in the Central Section Division 1 championship game and kept their winning streak into regional playoffs. The Patriots ended the year with 20 straight victories, needing extra innings in each of their final two regional playoff wins.
7. La Mirada (25-8)
La Mirada lost to Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Section playoffs. After nearly three weeks off, they returned for the Southern California regional playoffs and reached the championship round before falling to Orange Lutheran once again.
8. Santa Margarita (22-10-1)
Santa Margarita lost to Huntington Beach in the Southern Section quarterfinals and were shutout by fellow Trinity League team Orange Lutheran in the semifinals of the SoCal regional playoffs.
9. Torrey Pines (23-11)
Torrey Pines took on Rancho Bernardo in the San Diego Section championship game, matching up for the fourth time this season and had one of their best offensive outputs of the season. The Falcons won 7-1 behind three hits from Peyton Rodgers and nine strikeouts from Brendon Miller to take home their second Open Division title.
10. St. Mary’s (Stockton) (30-6)
St. Mary's completed a dominant run in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs by beating Rocklin 6-1 for the Division 1 title. They beat Valley Christian and Archbishop Mitty in the regional playoffs before falling to Granada in the championship.
11. Cardinal Newman (28-5)
The Cardinals closed the year on a 15-game winning streak, winning both the North Coast Section Division 2 title and the NorCal Division 2 regional title. Junior pitcher Josh Jannicelli finished the year with a 12-1 record, a 0.73 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 76.1 innings.
12. De La Salle (21-8)
De La Salle lost to Granada 1-0 in 14 innings in the championship game of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. Six days later, the Spartans lost to Granada in the semifinal round of the NorCal regional playoffs.
13. Rancho Bernardo (24-9)
Rancho Bernardo reached the championship game of the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs for the first time since 2015 but fell to Torrey Pines, 7-1. The Broncos lost to Santa Margarita in round one of the Southern California regional playoffs.
14. Bakersfield Christian (28-6)
The Eagles beat Atascadero for the Central Section Division 2 title and reached the championship round of the SoCal regional playoffs before having their 19-game winning streak snapped by St. John Bosco.
15. Hart (26-5)
Hart scored a dramatic 7-6 win over Moorpark in the Southern Section Division 2 championship before opting out of the SoCal regional playoffs.
16. Granite Hills (22-8)
Granite Hills fought off two elimination games in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs before falling to Torrey Pines in the semifinals. The Eagles lost to Huntington Beach in the SoCal regional playoffs.
17. Camarillo (24-5)
Camarillo used dominant pitching to roll through the Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, beating St. Francis 2-1 for the title. Senior Boston Bateman was among the nation's best pitchers with a 0.54 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.
18. Granite Bay (24-10)
Granite Bay beat Woodcreek for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championship. the Grizzlies lost in the semifinal round of the NorCal regional playoffs to Archbishop Mitty.
19. Redwood (28-5)
Redwood reached two championship games, losing both times. They fell to Cardinal Newman 1-0 in the North Coast Section title and again to Cardinal Newman in the NorCal regional championship.
20. Clovis West (26-8)
Clovis West lost to Liberty 9-6 in their Central Section championship game and then took Granada to extra innings in the NorCal regional playoffs before falling 2-1.
21. Cathedral Catholic (23-10)
Cathedral avoided elimination against Rancho Bernardo in their first semifinal game but fell to the Broncos one day later. The Dons season ended with a loss at Orange Lutheran in the SoCal regional playoffs.
22. San Dimas (25-5)
San Dimas lost 5-4 to Southern Section Division 1 runner-up Harvard-Westlake in the quarterfinal round.
23. Moorpark (21-12-1)
Moorpark was on the wrong end of a controversial call in their 7-6 loss to Hart in the Southern Section Division 2 title game. The Musketeers reached the championship game of the SoCal regional playoffs, losing to Bakersfield-Liberty 6-5 in 10 innings.
24. St. John Bosco (23-11)
St. John Bosco lost to Beckman in the semifinal round of the Southern Section Division 3 playoffs but made the most of the SoCal regional playoffs, beating Bakersfield Christian 5-4 for the Division 3 title.
25. Valley Christian (San Jose) (27-6)
After starting 16-2, Valley Christian scuffled at the end of the year. They lost to Archbishop Mitty in the Central Coast Section playoffs and then to Stockton-St. Mary's in the NorCal regional playoffs.