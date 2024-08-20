California Top 25 high school football rankings (8/19/2024)
Only two teams from SBLive’s preseason Top 25 California list played games in Week 0 minus 1 last week and both those squads — No. 5 Mission Viejo and No. 6 Sierra Canyon — won handily in Hawaii.
That left those rankings all intact, heading into Week 0 games, which open in five of the CIF’s 10 sections: San Diego, Los Angeles, Southern, Central and Sac-Joaquin Sections.
A healthy dose of Top 25 matchups take place, starting with the big showdown of No. 1 Mater Dei hosting No. 2 Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl. There are six more of those matchups either Friday or Saturday.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
No. 1: Mater Dei (0-0)
Last week rank: 1
This week: Thursday vs. No. 2 Corona Centennial at Santa Ana Bowl
Monarchs have won five straight in series vs. Huskies — including 28-14 last season — after losing eight of 11.
2. Corona Centennial (0-0)
Last week: 2
This week: Thursday vs. No. 1 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Bowl
Last beat the Monarchs 42-36 in 2015
3. St. John Bosco (0-0)
Last week: 3
This week: Saturday at Chaminade-Madonna (Fla)
With a first-year starting QB — either junior Matai Fuiava or freshman Koa Malau’ulu — the Braves might rely heavily on the ground game in a big matchup at Florida’s No. 2 team.
4. Folsom (0-0)
Last week: 4
This week: Friday vs. No. 18 Long Beach Poly
Hard to believe junior QB Ryder Lyons has two more full seasons of high school football.
5. Mission Viejo (1-0)
Last week rank (result): 5 — defeated Kamehameha Kapalama, 41-7
This week: Saturday vs. No. 12 Santa Margarita
According to scoreinglive.com, Draiden Trudeau completed 9 of 14 for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Vance Spafford had five catches for 102 yards and two scores and the Diablos scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win going away.
6. Sierra Canyon (1-0)
Last week rank (result): 6 — defeated Punahou, 30-7
This week: Friday at No. 11 JSerra Catholic
Dane Dunn rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and Wyatt Becker threw for 217 yards and another score in the win at Punahou.
7. Orange Lutheran (0-0)
Last week: 7
This week: Friday at No. 13 Serra-Gardena
With a healthy TJ Lateef, RB Steve Chavez and TE AJ La, the Lancers are loaded offensively.
8. Lincoln-San Diego (0-0)
Last week: 8
This week: Saturday vs. Arbor View (Nev.)
Oregon bound QB Akili Smith primed for a huge senior season.
9. De La Salle (0-0)
Last week: 9
This week: Friday vs. No. 15 Grant
Blessed with returners at all the skill positions, including third-year QB Toa Fa’avae and RBs Derrick Blanche and Dominic Kelley, look for Spartans to run plenty of no-huddle.
10. Pittsburg (0-0)
Last week: 10
This week: Idle, first game Aug. 30 at Monterey Trail
Senior QB Marley Alcantara threw for nearly 2,900 yards and 37 touchdowns in his first year as starter last season.
11. JSerra Catholic (0-0)
Last week: 11
This week: vs. No. 6 Sierra Canyon
Second-year coach Victor Cruz has a lot to be excited about including first-year starting quarterback Ryan Hopkins.
12. Santa Margarita (0-0)
Last week: 12
This week: Saturday at No. 5 Mission Viejo
Trent Mosley is one of the top junior playmakers in the state.
13. Gardena Serra (0-0)
Last week: 13
This week: Friday vs. Orange Lutheran
Longtime coach Scott Altenberg is excited about this squad
14. Murrieta Valley (0-0)
Last week: 14
This week: Friday at No. 21 Rancho Cucamonga
Stanford-bound quarterback Bear Bachmeier has piled up more than 6,800 total yards and 73 touchdowns.
15. Grant Union (0-0)
Last week: 15
This week: Friday at Edison
Quarterback Luke Alexander can’t wait for a big senior after getting hurt in the state-title game of 2023.
16. Los Alamitos (0-0)
Last week: 16
This week: Friday vs. Western
The Griffins lost Anthony League to Millikan, but return just about everything else along skill lines, including QB Alonzo Esparza.
17. San Clemente (0-0)
Last week: 17
This week: Friday at Chaparral
The Tritons may have the best set of linebackers in the state in Puka Fuimaono, Matai Tagoai, Zeke Rubinstein and Kaden Raymond.
18. Long Beach Poly (0-0)
Last week: 18
This week: Friday at No. 4 Folsom
Rugged nonleague schedule starts against Northern California’s best
19. Loyola (0-0)
Last week: 19
This week: Friday at Cathedral
Back in the Mission League, the Cubs looked primed for a big 2024 helped by transfers Markus Keir, a wide receiver from Mission Viejo and quarterback Ashton Pannell, from St. John Bosco.
20. Archbishop Riordan (0-0)
Last week: 20
This week: Bye, open Aug. 30 at McClymonds
With the biggest and probably best offensive line in Northern California, combined with third- year starting QB Michael Mitch and playmakers Chris Lawson and Cynai Thomas, look for Crusaders to pile on the points.
21. Rancho Cucamonga (0-0)
Last week: 21
This week: Friday vs. Murrieta Valley
Look for the dynamic QB tandem of Emiliano Villarreal and Jacob Chambers.
22. Oaks Christian (0-0)
Last week: 22
This week: Friday at Chaminade
QB Axel Eason and RB Deshonne Redeaux should be a lethal 1-2 punch.
23. Warren (0-0)
Last week: 23
This week: Friday vs. Kamehameha (Hawaii)
Don’t be surprised if UCLA-bound QB Madden Iamaleava hits the 4,000-yard passing plateau after throwing for 3,626 yards and 43 TDs as a junior.
24. Fresno Central (0-0)
Last week: 24
This week: Friday at Garza
Expect the Grizzlies to start on the slow side, but use its tremendous team speed to finish fast.
25. San Mateo Serra (0-0)
Last week: 25
This week: Bye, first game is Aug. 30 at Folsom
It’s good the Padres have a few more weeks to help with replacing 17 starters after another Central Coast Section Open Division power.