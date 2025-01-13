California wildfires: MLB pitcher Hunter Greene donating cleats to affected high school, college baseball players
Hunter Greene helping where he can.
The Cincinnati Reds ace, and former Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks High School standout, announced on Twitter/X that he's donating free baseball cleats to any high school or college-level player affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.
"I've got FREE baseball cleats (Value $100 a pair NEW, Metal Spikes ONLY, sizes 9.5-15) for all the travel ball, high school and college baseball players affected by the Palisades, Malibu and Altadena fires," the post reads. "Must show proof of residency. Reach out to my community service team manager, Melissa here on my direct message. MUST pickup at my Santa Clarita, CA warehouse. Spread the word, while supplies last."
Greene, a SoCal native, grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley, which is in north Los Angeles County.
Greene was a phenom in high school at Notre Dame. He was throwing 102 mph as a senior and earned an ERA of 1.62 over his four-year varsity career. He struck out 30% of the batters he faced. Green became the 13th high school athlete to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated the magazine in May of 2017.
He was the first California high school athlete to be on the cover and the first-ever African-American high school pitcher to be on the cover of the magazine, too.
The Cincinatti Reds drafted Greene with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft and signed the right-hander to a then-record-breaking signing bonus of $7.23 million.
Greene went 9-5 this past season with a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts. He pitched 150.1 innings and struck out 169 batters. It earned the 25-year-old his first MLB All-Star selection.
