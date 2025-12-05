Sophomore Phenom Naomi Durrah Becomes Silver Valley’s All-Time Scoring Leader
Naomi Durrah, a class of 2028 point guard at Silver Valley High School in California, has showed her leadership on and off the court during her first two years playing for the Trojans. Durrah also just made history as she became the all-time leading scorer at Silver Valley, already scoring 821 career points.
In six games so far this season, Durrah is averaging 32.2 points per game, 7.5 steals and 4.8 rebounds. Durrah's countless hours in the gym and dedication to game are key reasons why she has been so superb on the court.
Recently we got the opportunity conduct a Q&A with Durrah and find out what makes her so special.
Q&A with Class of 2028 Point Guard Naomi Durrah
Myckena Guerrero: You just became Silver Valley High School’s all-time scoring leader as only a sophomore when you think about your journey so far, what moment or challenge has shaped you the most as a player and as a person?
Naomi Durrah: The moment and challenge that has shaped me was being in a isolated area. That has pushed me harder to show others that I am somebody.
MG: This milestone is the result of all your hard work you put in the gym. Who are the people in your corner family, coaches, teammates who have pushed you, supported you, and helped you get to this point?
ND: The people who have been in my corner include first and foremost God then of course my dad and my two best friends Jaiden snell and Maddox William’s who also pushed me to go to the gym on days when I didn’t feel like it. Of course my coaches are always helping and guiding me.
MG: Your work ethic and leadership are mentioned as setting a new standard at SVHS. How do you approach leading as an underclassman, and what do you hope your teammates feel when they play with you?
ND: I approach leading with putting in all my trust into the people who work with me not caring what skillset or level they are at, I hope my teammates play with integrity and determination playing with me also having fun as I do.
MG: What motivates you on the tough days the early mornings, late nights, and all the pressure that comes with being a breakout star at such a young age?
ND: What motivates me is the same two best friends they also want me to get better and I feel so relaxed when they workout with me making the journey easier, the pressure I watch college basketball so I imagine me being them
MG: As you continue to build your high school career, what goals are you setting for yourself next both individually and for your team?
ND: Goals in setting for myself is to grow as a player being college ready so my next school will have a star on their team, for my team i want us to also keep growing having a better season than the last.
MG: When your time at Silver Valley is finished, what legacy do you hope to leave behind? What do you want younger players to remember or learn from your journey?
ND: The legacy I would want to leave is the girl who never gave up, the girl who beat the odds. I would want younger players to know that you either got to step up or step out and do it with confidence.