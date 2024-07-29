Carlsbad guard Jake Hall commits to UC San Diego
Carlsbad guard Jake Hall, the San Diego Section Player of the Year as a junior, announced his commitment to UC San Diego on Monday.
Hall has been a first team All-San Diego Section selection in each of his first three seasons for the Lancers, compiling 2,155 points with one season left to play. He picked up more than a dozen scholarship offers over the past two years before selecting the hometown Tritons.
The Tritons coaching staff extended an offer to Hall in September of 2022, just prior to the start of his sophomore season. UC San Diego became an NCAA Division 1 school in 2020-21, competing in the Big West conference. They have completed their four-year reclassification period and will be postseason eligible this upcoming season.
As a sophomore, Hall had a career high 50 points in a 100-89 victory over San Ysidro and five-star guard Mikey Williams. He did so on 15-22 shooting, knocking down four three-pointers while going 16-19 at the free throw line.
Carlsbad shocks Faith Family Academy in Holiday Classic National Division finale
Hall was named National Division MVP of December's Torrey Pines Holiday Classic after scoring 27 points in the championship game against Faith Family Academy (Texas).
As a junior, Hall and Carlsbad finished 30-3, losing to eventual state champion Harvard-Westlake 73-72 in the CIF State Open Division regional semifinal round. On the way there, Carlsbad beat Montgomery 56-47 in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game.
Playing on his future college court on campus at UC San Diego, Hall led Carlsbad with 19 points in the title game, knocking down two three-pointers in the closing moments to deliver the Lancers their first Open Division title.
"He’s built for these moments," Carlsbad head coach Clark Allard said of Hall following the championship victory. "When his time came, he trusted the work and really got it done. Hard work always comes to the light, and nobody works harder than he does.”
After taking down Montgomery, Hall had 21 points and five assists in an overtime victory against St. Pius X in the opening round of the CIF State playoffs. Against state champion Harvard-Westlake, Hall finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the one-point loss.
Hall currently sits at No. 14 all-time in scoring in the San Diego Section with a move into the top five well within reach.
