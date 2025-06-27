High School

Chance McMillian back in Bay Area to hometown Golden State Warriors

Former St. Patrick-St. Vincent/Jesse Bethel prep and Texas Tech college sharpshooter reportedly to sign with the Warriors after going un-drafted Thursday night

Mitch Stephens

Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) shoots a three point basket over Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during the second half during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. McMillian is reportedly going to sign a free-agent contract with the Golden State Warriors
Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) shoots a three point basket over Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during the second half during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. McMillian is reportedly going to sign a free-agent contract with the Golden State Warriors / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Funny how things turn out. Chance McMillian knows that all too well.

The under-recruited sharpshooting guard from St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo, Calif.) and Bethel high schools, who found himself a win short of reaching the 2025 Final 4 with Texas Tech, now looks like he'll get a legitimate shot — pun intended — playing for his hometown NBA Golden State Warriors.

And that's after he couldn't have been pleased earlier Thursday night being passed over in the NBA Draft's second round.

But according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, McMillian will sign a free-agent deal with the Warriors, a team which values the deep shooting the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder can offer.

Last season for the Red Raiders, he averaged 14.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.3% from the floor and 43.3% from the three-point line. In early January, those percentages wete 58.6% and 50% and 91% from the line.

That caught the attention of pro scouts, which were no where to be seen earlier in his career.

CONFIDENT GYM RAT

McMillian grew up in San Francisco, spent his first three years at SPSV before transferring to Jesse Bethel-Vallejo for his senior season. That final season is when McMillian really developed.

He averaged 6.1 points per game as a sophomore for SPSV's state-title team, upped that to 13.3 points per game as a junior, and once he transferred, he averaged 28.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game and was named the Tri-County Athletic League Stone Division MVP as a senior.

“He was always a gym rat,” SPSV head coach Derek Walker said. “I’m not surprised at all by his success. He’s always been a confident kid and now he’s just doing it on a bigger stage.”

Said Bethel coach Dwayne Jones: "He was great. I wish I had him all four years. He's the most unselfish kid I ever coached. He could have scored 50 points in a few games, but he wouldn't."

high school boys basketball, California
Chance McMillian going up for a poster dunk in high school at Jesse Bethel / Photo courtesy of Dwayne Jones

COACH US HARD

He spent a year at Golden State Prep in Napa before going to Grand Canyon University for the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. After three seasons at GGU, he transferred to Texas Tech.

.Heading into the Elite 8, Tech coach Grant McCasland told the San Francisco Chronicle: "He has allowed us to coach him and to tell him the truth, but also to give him the path that we felt like gave him the best chance to be the best player and gave him the best chance to help our team win.

"He’s embraced it. He’s told me several times, after practices, during tough moments, ‘Coach, keep coaching us hard. Stay on this team and I will not let you lose the locker room.’

“And nobody says that. I mean, he’s in the 1% of players that really want that, that can say it and then live it.”

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

