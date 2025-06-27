Chance McMillian back in Bay Area to hometown Golden State Warriors
Funny how things turn out. Chance McMillian knows that all too well.
The under-recruited sharpshooting guard from St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo, Calif.) and Bethel high schools, who found himself a win short of reaching the 2025 Final 4 with Texas Tech, now looks like he'll get a legitimate shot — pun intended — playing for his hometown NBA Golden State Warriors.
And that's after he couldn't have been pleased earlier Thursday night being passed over in the NBA Draft's second round.
But according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, McMillian will sign a free-agent deal with the Warriors, a team which values the deep shooting the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder can offer.
Last season for the Red Raiders, he averaged 14.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.3% from the floor and 43.3% from the three-point line. In early January, those percentages wete 58.6% and 50% and 91% from the line.
That caught the attention of pro scouts, which were no where to be seen earlier in his career.
CONFIDENT GYM RAT
McMillian grew up in San Francisco, spent his first three years at SPSV before transferring to Jesse Bethel-Vallejo for his senior season. That final season is when McMillian really developed.
He averaged 6.1 points per game as a sophomore for SPSV's state-title team, upped that to 13.3 points per game as a junior, and once he transferred, he averaged 28.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game and was named the Tri-County Athletic League Stone Division MVP as a senior.
“He was always a gym rat,” SPSV head coach Derek Walker said. “I’m not surprised at all by his success. He’s always been a confident kid and now he’s just doing it on a bigger stage.”
Said Bethel coach Dwayne Jones: "He was great. I wish I had him all four years. He's the most unselfish kid I ever coached. He could have scored 50 points in a few games, but he wouldn't."
COACH US HARD
He spent a year at Golden State Prep in Napa before going to Grand Canyon University for the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. After three seasons at GGU, he transferred to Texas Tech.
.Heading into the Elite 8, Tech coach Grant McCasland told the San Francisco Chronicle: "He has allowed us to coach him and to tell him the truth, but also to give him the path that we felt like gave him the best chance to be the best player and gave him the best chance to help our team win.
"He’s embraced it. He’s told me several times, after practices, during tough moments, ‘Coach, keep coaching us hard. Stay on this team and I will not let you lose the locker room.’
“And nobody says that. I mean, he’s in the 1% of players that really want that, that can say it and then live it.”