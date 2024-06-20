CIF-Central Coast Section final baseball rankings: Valley Christian edges WCAL rivals for top spot
Picking a Central Coast Section No. 1 baseball team was as close and tight as, well, the annual West Catholic Athletic League season.
Unlike last season, when Valley Christian was the obvious winner and WCAL champion, completing a rare undefeated league campaign, the 2024 campaign was finished in a tie with Valley Christian and Serra each finishing 11-3 with Mitty and Saint Francis tying for second at 7-6-1, just half-game ahead of St. Ignatius (7-7). Sacred Heart Cathedral and Bellarmine (6-8) were just a game back of the Wildcats.
Truly there was parity with just about everyone beating everyone — Serra and Valley Christian split regular season games with the cumulative score being Padres 10, Valley Christian 4 — but the Warriors won the league playoff championship with wins over Riordan (2-1), St. Ignatius (13-2) and Serra (4-3).
For that reason, we give the Warriors the every so slight edge over Serra and Mitty, which won the CCS D1 title, by upsetting Valley Christian in the semifinals (7-5) before defeating St. Ignatius, a first-round NCS winner over Serra, 6-2 in the CCS D1 finals.
Get all that? Because no other team school in the section truly emerged or won NorCal titles, Valley Christian gets the SBLive edge.
SBLive 2024 Central Coast Section final baseball rankings
1. Valley Christian (27-6)
The Warriors, led by coach John Diatte, who just finished his 31st season, were rolling along and seemingly peaking with 11 wins in 12 outings before tough season ending losses to Mitty (7-5) and 4-3 in 10 innings to St. Mary’s-Stockton in the NorCal D1 quarterfinals. Blessed with an ultra talented junior class, senior Tatum Marsh, a Stanford commit, led the team with six home runs, .508 on-base percentage and 29 RBIs. Marsh’s junior brother Quinten Marsh (9-3, 1.14 ERA), also a Stanford commit, USC-bound Rohan Kasanagottu (6-1, 1.67) and Kole Laubach (7-2, 0.97) led a stellar pitching staff that boasted a 1.51 team ERA. Laubach was WCAL Pitcher of the Year.
2. Serra (22-7)
Under first-year head coach Mat Keplinger, the Padres were led by WCAL MVP Jake Downing (.386 average, 32 hits, 27 runs, 27 RBI, 10 extra-base hits) and senior catcher Ian Armstrong (.369, 31 hits, 29 RBI, 5 doubles, 5 home runs). Sam Kretsch (6-5, 1.63) was first-team All-WCAL pitcher while teammates Mason Wehmeyer (7-0, 3.50) and Braden Agosta (5-1, 1.95) also had stellar years.
3. Mitty (20-13-1)
The Monarchs caught fire late, winning the WCAL playoff title and a first-round NorCal D1 title game over Granite Bay (8-2). Mitty was led by first-team All-WCAL performers Makoa Sniffen, a senior infielder, and senior outfielder. Other top players were junior infielder Waylon Walsh, senior infielder Nicol Rodriguez and senior utility player Luke Pintar. Rodriguez particularly caught fire in the postseason and hit .390 with 41 hits and 34 runs. Sniffen led the team with 26 RBI and Walsh hit .375 with 39 hits and six doubles. Pintar went 8-3 and a 2.85 ERA.
4. St. Ignatius (21-11)
The 2023 NorCal D2 champions looked to repeat, losing in the semifinals to Redwood 6-5 after a first-round 6-3 win over NCS D3 champion San Marin. The Wildcats were led by All-WCAL members Will Siwinski, a senior pitcher who went 9-2 with a 1.03 ERA, senior outfielder Rocco Giometti, junior outfielder Emmett Johnson, senior DH Evan Smith and utility man Archer Horn, one of the top sophomores in Northern California.
5. Los Gatos (23-5)
The Wildcats, the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League De Anza champs, were led by Cal State Fullerton-bound infielder Carter Johnson, who lived up to his billing by hitting .400 with four homers and 23 RBI. Other first-team All-SCVAL De Anza performers were junior outfielder Zach Biller, senior outfielder AJ Ljepava, senior infielder Donovan Freed and pitchers Ethan Williams, a sophomore, and senior AJ Minyard.
6. Burlingame (18-6)
Dylan Kall, a senior first baseman, led the team with a .392 batting average and .462 on-base, along with 22 RBI, eight doubles and a .556 slug. Luca Scatena (6-2, 2.99) led the pitching staff, helping the Panthers to a Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title. Other All-League players: senior catcher Will Robbins and senior DH Tyler Lachance.
7. King’s Academy (18-11-2)
The CCS D2 champions put together a seven-game unbeaten streak late, including a 4-2 win over Leigh for the CCS crown. This after CCs wins over Palo Alto (8-3) and St. Francis-Watsonville (16-4). Led by PAL Bay Player of the Year Nate Plata, only a sophomore, who hit .418 with 41 hits and 20 RBI. Ethan Johnson (21 RBI, .639 slug, .349 BA and five HRs) also had a monster season.
8. Christopher (20-9)
The CCS D3 champions beat Hollister 3-2 in the championship game after edging Palma (8-7) and Woodside (5-4). The Cougars then whalloped Liberty-Madera (12-4) in the NorCal D3 playoffs before losing to eventual champion and top seed Oakmont (5-3). Junior infielder Sam Guenther led the way with a .397 batting average with a .516 OBP, 11 stolen bases and 29 hits. Aaaron Van Kerkwyk (8-3, 1.94) led a stellar pitching staff that featured a 2.20 ERA.
9. Carmel (23-7)
The Padres won the PCAL-Gabilan championship with a 19-2 record and finished with a 190-105 run differential. Justin LeMaster led a potent offensive attack by hitting .454 with 44 hits with 33 runs and 11 doubles. Matt Maxon, a sophomore, blasted a team-high five home runs while hitting .387 with 10 doubles and a 25 RBI. Senior Bixby Moranda led the squad with 26 RBI. Maxon also led the team with seven pitching wins, while senior JJ Sanchez went 6-0 with a 1.68 ERA. Senior Zander Lunt struck out 59 in 52 innings while going 5-3.
10. Mountain View (18-14)
After losing three straight to fall to 11-13, the Spartans caught fire, winning seven straight including a CCS D4 title with a 10-3 win over Homestead. Mountain View had some big sluggers and speed, led by junior Austin Xu (.377, 39 stolen bases) and Liam Barrett (.356, five home runs, 10 doubles, 35 RBI). Wes Harwell struck out 93 in 64 innings.
- On the bubble: Bellarmine 13-14, Menlo School 23-10, Sacred Heart Cathedral 15-13, Saint Francis 13-14-1, Woodside 21-4-1