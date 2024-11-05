CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-3-2024)
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football brackets are in and all seven divisions get underway Nov. 8.
Folsom, ranked 12th in the state, is after its fourth straight Division I championship, the largest in all divisions. The 9-1 Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed followed by No. 2 Oak Ridge, No. 3 Central Catholic and No. 4 Inderkum, which all get first-round byes.
Rounding out the rest of the Division 1 field is No. 5 Granite Bay, No. 6 Turlock, No. 7 Monterey Trail, No. 8 Downey, No. 9 Edison, No. 10 Lincoln, No. 11 Laguna Creek and No. 12 Pleasant Grove.
Other top seeds are Rocklin (D2), which edged out No. 2 St. Mary's, Oakdale (D3), Twelve Bridges (D4), Hughson (D5), Bradshaw Christian (D6) and Summerville (D7).
Besides Folsom, other defending champions are Rocklin (D2), Grant (D3), Escalon (D4), Casa Roble (D5), Hughson (D6) and Woodland Christian (D7).
The quarterfinals in each division take place Nov. 15, the semifinals are Nov. 22 and the finals are Nov. 30.
All section champions qualify for the CIF Northern California Bowl regional, Which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.