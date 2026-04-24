CIF Southern Section High School Baseball Playoff Computer Rankings (#3)

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

There have been two editions of baseball computer rankings published, but due to the rankings' dependency on data input, the rankings weren't too great. Now, in the third edition of the rankings, more data has been input to create a much better representation of what the divisions might look like.

The last day of the regular season is May 6. The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14.

NOTE: Division 1 will consist of 16 teams and will play in a new, pool-play format. The subsequent divisions can have as many as 32 teams.

Here are the latest baseball playoff computer rankings as of April 21.

TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS

Harvard-Westlake (17-4) — 9.208 Norco (18-3) — 9.091 Orange Lutheran (15-3) — 9.060 Ayala (18-2) — 8.955 Sierra Canyon (16-4) — 8.933 Corona (14-4) — 8.801 St. John Bosco (16-5) — 8.779 Temecula Valley (17-4) — 8.770 Huntington Beach (16-4-1) — 8.766 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (14-6) — 8.727 La Mirada (17-4) — 8.693 Cypress (17-5) — 8.689 Mater Dei (13-6) — 8.606 Oaks Christian (15-5) — 8.605 Etiwanda (12-7) — 8.490 Villa Park (14-7-1) — 8.482 Santiago/Corona (16-7) — 8.475 Royal (19-2) — 8.433 Servite (13-8) — 8.426 Westlake (15-6) — 8.414 South Hills (17-4) — 8.406 Paraclete (18-4) — 8.399 Thousand Oaks (15-6) — 8.398 Newport Harbor (17-6) — 8.387 Linfield Christian (17-4) — 8.366

NEXT 26-100

26. Foothill/Santa Ana (15-7) — 8.355

27. Maranatha (17-5) — 8.334

28. Aquinas (15-6) — 8.319

29. Loyola (14-7-1) — 8.318

30. Santa Margarita (12-9) — 8.304

31. Ganesha (15-1-1) — 8.296

32. Gahr (11-9-1) — 8.285

33. Great Oak (11-9-1) — 8.251

34. Rancho Christian (17-3) — 8.251

35. Vista Murrieta (13-4-3) — 8.244

36. Dana Hills (15-7) — 8.236

37. Centennial/Corona (9-12) — 8.229

38. Aliso Niguel (15-5-2) — 8.228

39. Chaminade (12-8) — 8.225

40. Alemany (13-6) — 8.215

41. Palos Verdes (17-5) — 8.213

42. Newbury Park (13-8) — 8.171

43. Elsinore (15-3) — 8.16

44. El Segundo (14-5) — 8.141

45. St. Francis (12-8-1) — 8.140

46. Mira Costa (15-9) — 8.134

47. Valley View (18-2) — 8.132

48. Fountain Valley (11-10) — 8.123

49. Yorba Linda (15-7-1) — 8.117

50. El Dorado (9-14) — 8.106

51. Trabuco Hills (13-9) — 8.096

52. El Modena (17-5) — 8.093

53. Arcadia (13-9) — 8.068

54. San Juan Hills (15-11) — 8.067

55. Burroughs/Burbank (18-3) — 8.063

56. Costa Mesa (16-5) — 8.049

57. San Clemente (14-8) — 8.040

58. Chino Hills (12-7-1) — 8.036

59. Alta Loma (15-4-1) — 8.034

60. Beckman (13-7-1) — 8.027

61. Damien (8-9-1) — 8.016

62. Mission Viejo (12-8) — 8.010

63. Summit (15-7) — 8.006

64. Agoura (13-9) — 8.001

65. La Salle (16-4) — 7.999

66. West Ranch (13-11) — 7.990

67. San Marino (17-5) — 7.972

68. San Dimas (12-11) — 7.965

69. Torrance (12-10) — 7.958

70. Corona del Mar (11-11) — 7.953

71. Calabasas (12-9) — 7.941

72. Dos Pueblos (15-7) — 7.938

73. Los Altos (11-6-1) — 7.932

74. Warren (13-9) — 7.930

75. Cajon (16-8) — 7.929

76. Fullerton (14-7) — 7.928

77. Laguna Beach (14-8) — 7.925

78. Crescenta Valley (16-2) — 7.923

79. Pacifica/Garden Grove (12-8) — 7.920

80. Charter Oak (13-6-1) — 7.920

81. Yucaipa (11-10) — 7.919

82. La Canada (12-7) — 7.908

83. Millikan (15-6) — 7.903

84. Poly/Riverside (13-5) — 7.898

85. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (16-4) — 7.893

86. El Toro (12-9-1) — 7.869

87. Oakwood (16-1) — 7.857

88. Highland (15-5-1) — 7.853

89. South Torrance (13-8) — 7.851

90. Bishop Amat (11-9) — 7.847

91. Bonita (10-12-1) — 7.846

92. Pacifica Christian/OC (13-5-1) — 7.845

93. Redondo Union (13-10) — 7.834

94. Los Osos (8-13) — 7.821

95. Arlington (13-8) — 7.816

96. La Quinta (14-7-1) — 7.811

97. Marina (11-11) — 7.811

98. Monrovia (14-4-1) — 7.804

99. Claremont (16-5) — 7.802

100. San Marcos (14-10) — 7.796

NEXT 101-200

101. King (10-10) — 7.787

102. Downey (13-9) — 7.787

103. Glendora (11-9) — 7.785

104. Edison/HB (10-16) — 7.773

105. St. Bernard (8-6) — 7.755

106. Chaparral (12-10) — 7.754

107. Hesperia (16-5) — 7.753

108. Saugus (11-10) — 7.741

109. Castaic (14-8) — 7.736

110. Canyon/Anaheim (11-11) — 7.724

111. Grand Terrace (13-7) — 7.717

112. Palm Desert (10-9) — 7.713

113. Valley Christian/Cerritos (14-5) — 7.712

114. Los Alamitos (7-15) — 7.712

115. Northview (10-13) — 7.712

116. Brea Olinda (10-13) — 7.710

117. Simi Valley (13-10) — 7.710

118. Moorpark (13-9) — 7.707

119. Paramount (18-4) — 7.682

120. JSerra Catholic (6-15) — 7.670

121. La Habra (10-11-1) — 7.657

122. Chino (13-2) — 7.645

123. Murrieta Mesa (11-10) — 7.633

124. Sonora (13-8) — 7.630

125. Tesoro (8-10-1) — 7.628

126. Upland (10-8-2) — 7.626

127. Quartz Hill (15-7) — 7.623

128. Santa Monica (10-8) — 7.619

129. Oak Hills (12-8) — 7.596

130. Rio Mesa (12-9) — 7.594

131. Valencia/Valencia (8-13-1) — 7.593

132. Woodbridge (12-10) — 7.588

133. Walnut (8-13-1) — 7.584

134. Pacifica/Oxnard (10-10) — 7.581

135. Citrus Valley (9-11) — 7.569

136. Wilson/Long Beach (13-10) — 7.568

137. Poly/Long Beach (12-8) — 7.566

138. Sunny Hills (12-8-2) — 7.558

139. Katella (10-10) — 7.552

140. Kaiser (12-10) — 7.540

141. La Serna (9-11-1) — 7.537

142. Cerritos (13-6) — 7.524

143. Sultana (13-7) — 7.519

144. Capistrano Valley (6-17) — 7.516

145. Tahquitz (12-5-1) — 7.510

146. Riverside Prep (10-9) — 7.495

147. Rancho Cucamonga (8-12) — 7.495

148. Roosevelt (9-13) — 7.469

149. Hart (10-10-1) — 7.468

150. Montebello (15-6) — 7.452

151. Santa Barbara (9-12) — 7.444

152. Jurupa Hills (15-7) — 7.443

153. Buena (9-13) — 7.434

154. Calvary Baptist (18-1) — 7.432

155. St. Anthony (13-6-1) — 7.429

156. North Torrance (10-12) — 7.428

157. Crespi (5-14) — 7.427

158. Cantwell-Sacred Heart (16-5) — 7.425

159. Mayfair (15-5) — 7.397

160. St. Bonaventure (16-6) — 7.388

161. El Rancho (15-9) — 7.388

162. Laguna Hills (10-10) — 7.386

163. Moreno Valley (10-10) — 7.383

164. Crean Lutheran (7-15) — 7.375

165. Woodcrest Christian (9-8) — 7.368

166. Santa Fe (11-13) — 7.366

167. Shadow Hills (9-8) — 7.363

168. Diamond Bar (12-7) — 7.360

169. Camarillo (8-15) — 7.357

170. Heritage Christian (13-5) — 7.355

171. Wiseburn Da Vinci (11-10) — 7.353

172. Arrowhead Christian (6-12) — 7.352

173. Capistrano Valley Christian (10-15) — 7.349

174. Colony (9-11-1) — 7.348

175. Temescal Canyon (12-10) — 7.346

176. Irvine (10-12) — 7.346

177. Paloma Valley (10-10) — 7.343

178. Mary Star of the Sea (14-2) — 7.338

179. Crossroads (13-6) — 7.325

180. St. Paul (9-11) — 7.317

181. Rancho Verde (13-7) — 7.313

182. Culver City (9-14-1) — 7.310

183. Bellflower (8-16) — 7.309

184. Esperanza (13-9) — 7.303

185. Redlands East Valley (9-11) — 7.300

186. Cathedral (11-7) — 7.291

187. Ventura (7-15) — 7.282

188. Liberty/Winchester (7-9) — 7.264

189. Murrieta Valley (7-15) — 7.261

190. Covina (5-10-1) — 7.247

191. Canyon Springs (13-6) — 7.222

192. California (9-11) — 7.221

193. Troy (11-9) — 7.217

194. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (13-9) — 7.216

195. Redlands (12-9) — 7.216

196. Brentwood (11-5-1) — 7.206

197. Granite Hills/Apple Valley (13-7) — 7.203

198. Ramona/Riverside (14-7) — 7.198

199. Ocean View (6-14) — 7.197

200. Leuzinger (12-4) — 7.189

REMAINING, 201-457

201. Alhambra (15-7) — 7.187

202. Beaumont (10-12) — 7.171

203. University (7-10) — 7.166

204. Bloomington (17-4) — 7.162

205. Hillcrest (12-10) — 7.161

206. West Covina (8-12) — 7.158

207. Orange (14-8) — 7.153

208. Trinity Classical Academy (11-10) — 7.151

209. Oxnard (9-12) — 7.147

210. Tustin (13-9) — 7.144

211. Western Christian (12-8) — 7.141

212. Hueneme (12-10) — 7.140

213. Apple Valley (12-12) — 7.135

214. Foothill Technology (12-10) — 7.131

215. Loara (11-8-1) — 7.128

216. Rowland (10-5) — 7.088

217. Ontario Christian (6-17) — 7.078

218. Savanna (13-7) — 7.077

219. Lakewood (7-16) — 7.076

220. University Prep (17-1) — 7.072

221. Windward (13-8-2) — 7.070

222. Norwalk (9-7) — 7.060

223. Northwood (8-15) — 7.059

224. Santa Paula (10-11) — 7.059

225. Adelanto (13-9) — 7.039

226. Bishop Montgomery (7-11-1) — 7.039

227. Don Lugo (7-10-2) — 7.028

228. Whittier Christian (5-13-1) — 7.027

229. West Torrance (5-15) — 7.008

230. Viewpoint (15-6) — 7.002

231. Montclair (12-8-1) — 6.990

232. Campbell Hall (12-9) — 6.989

233. Miller (11-4) — 6.980

234. Muir (6-6) — 6.975

235. Hemet (12-9) — 6.942

236. Ontario (9-7) — 6.936

237. Sage Hill (8-10) — 6.935

238. Peninsula (5-11) — 6.925

239. Palm Springs (13-8) — 6.911

240. Baldwin Park (13-7) — 6.907

241. South Pasadena (3-13-1) — 6.898

242. Portola (6-9) — 6.890

243. Fontana (13-7) — 6.843

244. Golden Valley (11-9) — 6.842

245. Century (10-11) — 6.823

246. Segerstrom (7-14) — 6.823

247. Victor Valley (8-9) — 6.819

248. West Valley (15-8) — 6.803

249. New Roads (11-8) — 6.784

250. Whittier (11-9) — 6.778

251. Lancaster (10-10) — 6.759

252. Rialto (6-13) — 6.746

253. Estancia (6-13) — 6.742

254. Grace (10-10) — 6.728

255. Serra (7-10) — 6.697

256. Garden Grove (13-6) — 6.697

257. Serrano (6-13) — 6.696

258. Pasadena (6-10) — 6.692

259. St. Joseph/Lakewood (0-1) — 6.683

260. Rancho Mirage (7-14) — 6.668

261. Flintridge Prep (8-9) — 6.668

262. Diamond Ranch (8-10) — 6.663

263. Heritage (5-12) — 6.645

264. Nogales (9-7) — 6.644

265. Carpinteria (12-5) — 6.616

266. Los Amigos (13-2) — 6.612

267. South El Monte (10-7) — 6.611

268. Village Christian (6-14) — 6.607

269. North (7-11-1) — 6.602

270. San Jacinto Valley Academy (16-6) — 6.596

271. Buena Park (6-15) — 6.576

272. Patriot (9-11) — 6.567

273. Indian Springs (12-5) — 6.510

274. Citrus Hill (5-12) — 6.502

275. Orange Vista (5-10) — 6.493

276. Carter (11-10) — 6.486

277. Canyon/Canyon Country (8-13) — 6.472

278. Barstow (7-8) — 6.459

279. Don Bosco Tech (3-15) — 6.450

280. Cabrillo/Long Beach (9-8) — 6.434

281. Beverly Hills (8-6) — 6.426

282. Santa Rosa Academy (13-4) — 6.423

283. Milken Community (6-11) — 6.421

284. Chaffey (4-14) — 6.419

285. Arroyo (9-7) — 6.415

286. St. Monica Prep (6-12-1) — 6.414

287. San Jacinto (13-11-1) — 6.407

288. Rio Hondo Prep (7-5-1) — 6.370

289. Valencia/Placentia (9-9) — 6.369

290. Jurupa Valley (8-11) — 6.336

291. Temple City (3-14) — 6.334

292. Academy of Academic Excellence (15-4) — 6.334

293. Chadwick (9-7) — 6.331

294. St. Margaret’s Episcopal (4-12) — 6.328

295. Palmdale (7-11) — 6.324

296. Knight (7-12) — 6.320

297. Notre Dame/Riverside (10-11) — 6.300

298. Poly/Pasadena (7-12) — 6.293

299. Sierra Vista (7-9) — 6.290

300. Compton (14-7) — 6.286

301. Nordhoff (9-10) — 6.282

302. Lawndale (9-5) — 6.276

303. La Sierra (6-14-2) — 6.275

304. Jordan (10-10) — 6.272

305. Oak Park (5-15) — 6.241

306. Schurr (8-14) — 6.238

307. Littlerock (7-10-1) — 6.236

308. Salesian (10-7) — 6.228

309. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (3-10) — 6.220

310. Garey (7-11-1) — 6.215

311. Azusa (6-11) — 6.205

312. Indio (12-8) — 6.200

313. Artesia (6-12) — 6.189

314. Silverado (5-12) — 6.175

315. Magnolia (11-6) — 6.168

316. Providence (6-9) — 6.164

317. Oxford Academy (5-16) — 6.162

318. Bell Gardens (8-10) — 6.159

319. Malibu (3-10) — 6.135

320. Santa Clarita Christian (8-6) — 6.132

321. Edgewood (7-7) — 6.111

322. Mountain View (11-5) — 6.110

323. Anaheim (12-7) — 6.105

324. Hoover (7-11-1) — 6.089

325. Duarte (6-9) — 6.082

326. Kennedy/La Palma (2-22) — 6.078

327. Vasquez (6-8-1) — 6.074

328. La Quinta/Westminster (3-16) — 6.060

329. Nuview Bridge (10-10-1) — 6.056

330. Cornerstone Christian (11-9) — 6.054

331. Colton (7-12) — 6.048

332. Gabrielino (6-9) — 6.036

333. Twentynine Palms (8-4) — 6.036

334. Marshall (7-13) — 6.000

335. Rubidoux (8-9) — 5.995

336. Fillmore (4-17) — 5.979

337. Beacon Hill (5-1) — 5.976

338. Banning (8-6) — 5.932

339. Desert Christian (8-6-1) — 5.894

340. Buckley (10-7) — 5.887

341. Norte Vista (5-11) — 5.886

342. Channel Islands (3-15) — 5.883

343. Bishop Diego (8-5) — 5.871

344. Lakeside (5-15) — 5.832

345. Thacher (6-5) — 5.813

346. YULA (4-7) — 5.788

347. Vista del Lago (5-12) — 5.780

348. Burbank (3-12-1) — 5.750

349. Eisenhower (5-15) — 5.715

350. Excelsior Charter (5-5) — 5.704

351. St. Pius X–St. Matthias (12-9) — 5.695

352. Glenn (7-12) — 5.670

353. San Gorgonio (3-11) — 5.666

354. Crossroads Christian (10-2) — 5.649

355. Santa Ana (6-11) — 5.630

356. Hesperia Christian (7-9) — 5.623

357. Mark Keppel (5-12-1) — 5.619

358. Dunn (7-5) — 5.608

359. Bolsa Grande (6-10) — 5.590

360. Firebaugh (6-12) — 5.583

361. Rancho Alamitos (8-9) — 5.577

362. Desert Hot Springs (9-9) — 5.523

363. Westminster (11-12) — 5.517

364. Temecula Prep (10-9) — 5.505

365. San Bernardino (3-10) — 5.483

366. Pioneer (6-13) — 5.471

367. Big Bear (5-14) — 5.449

368. Gorman (6-2) — 5.434

369. Coachella Valley (3-7) — 5.401

370. Ambassador Christian (6-7) — 5.388

371. Pacifica Christian/SM (9-8) — 5.380

372. Rolling Hills Prep (4-8) — 5.355

373. Environmental Charter (7-4-2) — 5.354

374. Hawthorne (7-15-1) — 5.307

375. St. Monica Academy (6-2) — 5.300

376. Lennox Academy (8-8) — 5.299

377. Western (10-9) — 5.287

378. Shalhevet (8-9) — 5.285

379. Ojai Valley (4-3) — 5.272

380. SLO Classical (5-5) — 5.262

381. Dominguez (4-13) — 5.261

382. Webb (3-9) — 5.228

383. Pacific (4-10-1) — 5.222

384. de Toledo (2-9) — 5.192

385. Perris (3-12) — 5.180

386. Yucca Valley (3-8) — 5.180

387. Rim of the World (2-12) — 5.179

388. Loma Linda Academy (5-5) — 5.105

389. Calvary Chapel/Downey (6-11) — 5.101

390. Desert Mirage (6-6) — 5.057

391. Villanova Prep (5-4) — 5.013

392. Eastside (2-15) — 5.006

393. Godinez (5-13) — 4.993

394. Santiago/GG (4-14) — 4.967

395. Centennial/Compton (6-12) — 4.944

396. United Christian Academy (8-7-1) — 4.896

397. Legacy College Prep (1-5) — 4.869

398. Hamilton (8-8) — 4.864

399. Xavier Prep (1-18) — 4.846

400. Palmdale Academy (4-10) — 4.844

401. Glendale (2-19) — 4.843

402. Fairmont Prep (3-3) — 4.830

403. San Gabriel (5-13) — 4.820

404. Arroyo Valley (0-18) — 4.758

405. Cate (0-8) — 4.746

406. Mesa Grande (4-2) — 4.740

407. Avalon (3-8) — 4.729

408. Saddleback (3-15) — 4.723

409. Cobalt Institute (7-12) — 4.713

410. Whitney (5-12) — 4.699

411. Oxford Prep (0-1) — 4.662

412. Pomona (3-10-1) — 4.628

413. Bethel Christian (5-9) — 4.610

414. Coastal Christian (3-6) — 4.603

415. Antelope Valley (4-11) — 4.593

416. Redlands Adventist (7-3) — 4.580

417. Hawthorne MSA (5-7) — 4.541

418. Inglewood (2-9) — 4.497

419. Lynwood (1-16) — 4.495

420. Southlands Christian (5-10) — 4.447

421. Lucerne Valley (7-7) — 4.444

422. St. Genevieve (1-8) — 4.442

423. Santa Clara (2-17) — 4.413

424. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (4-7) — 4.360

425. Newbury Park Adventist (1-4) — 4.358

426. Academy Careers Exploration (5-13) — 4.356

427. Animo Leadership (5-12) — 4.330

428. Silver Valley (6-8) — 4.245

429. Desert Christian Academy (6-9) — 4.208

430. Santa Ana Valley (1-15) — 4.180

431. Del Sol (0-7) — 3.976

432. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (5-9) — 3.974

433. Coast Union (2-5) — 3.934

434. Workman (2-11) — 3.899

435. Faith Baptist (1-8) — 3.836

436. Bassett (2-8) — 3.835

437. Entrepreneur (2-7) — 3.829

438. La Puente (1-12) — 3.754

439. El Monte (1-11) — 3.659

440. Cathedral City (1-14) — 3.613

441. Vistamar (0-7) — 3.567

442. Desert Chapel (1-5) — 3.457

443. Sequoyah (0-4-1) — 3.450

444. Hillcrest Christian (0-7-1) — 3.344

445. Valley Torah (0-8) — 3.288

446. Verbum Dei Jesuit (0-10) — 3.238

447. Compton Early College (0-11) — 3.218

448. Public Safety Academy (2-9-1) — 3.208

449. Shandon (0-3) — 3.166

450. California Lutheran (2-11) — 3.058

451. Victor Valley Christian (1-10) — 2.952

452. Norton Science/Language (1-10) — 2.920

453. Sherman Indian (2-9-1) — 2.810

454. Packinghouse Christian (1-12) — 2.803

455. Grove (2-7) — 2.665

456. Weaver (0-6) — 2.221

457. California Military Institute (0-12) — 2.159