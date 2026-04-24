CIF Southern Section High School Baseball Playoff Computer Rankings (#3)
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
There have been two editions of baseball computer rankings published, but due to the rankings' dependency on data input, the rankings weren't too great. Now, in the third edition of the rankings, more data has been input to create a much better representation of what the divisions might look like.
The last day of the regular season is May 6. The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14.
NOTE: Division 1 will consist of 16 teams and will play in a new, pool-play format. The subsequent divisions can have as many as 32 teams.
Here are the latest baseball playoff computer rankings as of April 21.
TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS
- Harvard-Westlake (17-4) — 9.208
- Norco (18-3) — 9.091
- Orange Lutheran (15-3) — 9.060
- Ayala (18-2) — 8.955
- Sierra Canyon (16-4) — 8.933
- Corona (14-4) — 8.801
- St. John Bosco (16-5) — 8.779
- Temecula Valley (17-4) — 8.770
- Huntington Beach (16-4-1) — 8.766
- Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (14-6) — 8.727
- La Mirada (17-4) — 8.693
- Cypress (17-5) — 8.689
- Mater Dei (13-6) — 8.606
- Oaks Christian (15-5) — 8.605
- Etiwanda (12-7) — 8.490
- Villa Park (14-7-1) — 8.482
- Santiago/Corona (16-7) — 8.475
- Royal (19-2) — 8.433
- Servite (13-8) — 8.426
- Westlake (15-6) — 8.414
- South Hills (17-4) — 8.406
- Paraclete (18-4) — 8.399
- Thousand Oaks (15-6) — 8.398
- Newport Harbor (17-6) — 8.387
- Linfield Christian (17-4) — 8.366
NEXT 26-100
26. Foothill/Santa Ana (15-7) — 8.355
27. Maranatha (17-5) — 8.334
28. Aquinas (15-6) — 8.319
29. Loyola (14-7-1) — 8.318
30. Santa Margarita (12-9) — 8.304
31. Ganesha (15-1-1) — 8.296
32. Gahr (11-9-1) — 8.285
33. Great Oak (11-9-1) — 8.251
34. Rancho Christian (17-3) — 8.251
35. Vista Murrieta (13-4-3) — 8.244
36. Dana Hills (15-7) — 8.236
37. Centennial/Corona (9-12) — 8.229
38. Aliso Niguel (15-5-2) — 8.228
39. Chaminade (12-8) — 8.225
40. Alemany (13-6) — 8.215
41. Palos Verdes (17-5) — 8.213
42. Newbury Park (13-8) — 8.171
43. Elsinore (15-3) — 8.16
44. El Segundo (14-5) — 8.141
45. St. Francis (12-8-1) — 8.140
46. Mira Costa (15-9) — 8.134
47. Valley View (18-2) — 8.132
48. Fountain Valley (11-10) — 8.123
49. Yorba Linda (15-7-1) — 8.117
50. El Dorado (9-14) — 8.106
51. Trabuco Hills (13-9) — 8.096
52. El Modena (17-5) — 8.093
53. Arcadia (13-9) — 8.068
54. San Juan Hills (15-11) — 8.067
55. Burroughs/Burbank (18-3) — 8.063
56. Costa Mesa (16-5) — 8.049
57. San Clemente (14-8) — 8.040
58. Chino Hills (12-7-1) — 8.036
59. Alta Loma (15-4-1) — 8.034
60. Beckman (13-7-1) — 8.027
61. Damien (8-9-1) — 8.016
62. Mission Viejo (12-8) — 8.010
63. Summit (15-7) — 8.006
64. Agoura (13-9) — 8.001
65. La Salle (16-4) — 7.999
66. West Ranch (13-11) — 7.990
67. San Marino (17-5) — 7.972
68. San Dimas (12-11) — 7.965
69. Torrance (12-10) — 7.958
70. Corona del Mar (11-11) — 7.953
71. Calabasas (12-9) — 7.941
72. Dos Pueblos (15-7) — 7.938
73. Los Altos (11-6-1) — 7.932
74. Warren (13-9) — 7.930
75. Cajon (16-8) — 7.929
76. Fullerton (14-7) — 7.928
77. Laguna Beach (14-8) — 7.925
78. Crescenta Valley (16-2) — 7.923
79. Pacifica/Garden Grove (12-8) — 7.920
80. Charter Oak (13-6-1) — 7.920
81. Yucaipa (11-10) — 7.919
82. La Canada (12-7) — 7.908
83. Millikan (15-6) — 7.903
84. Poly/Riverside (13-5) — 7.898
85. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (16-4) — 7.893
86. El Toro (12-9-1) — 7.869
87. Oakwood (16-1) — 7.857
88. Highland (15-5-1) — 7.853
89. South Torrance (13-8) — 7.851
90. Bishop Amat (11-9) — 7.847
91. Bonita (10-12-1) — 7.846
92. Pacifica Christian/OC (13-5-1) — 7.845
93. Redondo Union (13-10) — 7.834
94. Los Osos (8-13) — 7.821
95. Arlington (13-8) — 7.816
96. La Quinta (14-7-1) — 7.811
97. Marina (11-11) — 7.811
98. Monrovia (14-4-1) — 7.804
99. Claremont (16-5) — 7.802
100. San Marcos (14-10) — 7.796
NEXT 101-200
101. King (10-10) — 7.787
102. Downey (13-9) — 7.787
103. Glendora (11-9) — 7.785
104. Edison/HB (10-16) — 7.773
105. St. Bernard (8-6) — 7.755
106. Chaparral (12-10) — 7.754
107. Hesperia (16-5) — 7.753
108. Saugus (11-10) — 7.741
109. Castaic (14-8) — 7.736
110. Canyon/Anaheim (11-11) — 7.724
111. Grand Terrace (13-7) — 7.717
112. Palm Desert (10-9) — 7.713
113. Valley Christian/Cerritos (14-5) — 7.712
114. Los Alamitos (7-15) — 7.712
115. Northview (10-13) — 7.712
116. Brea Olinda (10-13) — 7.710
117. Simi Valley (13-10) — 7.710
118. Moorpark (13-9) — 7.707
119. Paramount (18-4) — 7.682
120. JSerra Catholic (6-15) — 7.670
121. La Habra (10-11-1) — 7.657
122. Chino (13-2) — 7.645
123. Murrieta Mesa (11-10) — 7.633
124. Sonora (13-8) — 7.630
125. Tesoro (8-10-1) — 7.628
126. Upland (10-8-2) — 7.626
127. Quartz Hill (15-7) — 7.623
128. Santa Monica (10-8) — 7.619
129. Oak Hills (12-8) — 7.596
130. Rio Mesa (12-9) — 7.594
131. Valencia/Valencia (8-13-1) — 7.593
132. Woodbridge (12-10) — 7.588
133. Walnut (8-13-1) — 7.584
134. Pacifica/Oxnard (10-10) — 7.581
135. Citrus Valley (9-11) — 7.569
136. Wilson/Long Beach (13-10) — 7.568
137. Poly/Long Beach (12-8) — 7.566
138. Sunny Hills (12-8-2) — 7.558
139. Katella (10-10) — 7.552
140. Kaiser (12-10) — 7.540
141. La Serna (9-11-1) — 7.537
142. Cerritos (13-6) — 7.524
143. Sultana (13-7) — 7.519
144. Capistrano Valley (6-17) — 7.516
145. Tahquitz (12-5-1) — 7.510
146. Riverside Prep (10-9) — 7.495
147. Rancho Cucamonga (8-12) — 7.495
148. Roosevelt (9-13) — 7.469
149. Hart (10-10-1) — 7.468
150. Montebello (15-6) — 7.452
151. Santa Barbara (9-12) — 7.444
152. Jurupa Hills (15-7) — 7.443
153. Buena (9-13) — 7.434
154. Calvary Baptist (18-1) — 7.432
155. St. Anthony (13-6-1) — 7.429
156. North Torrance (10-12) — 7.428
157. Crespi (5-14) — 7.427
158. Cantwell-Sacred Heart (16-5) — 7.425
159. Mayfair (15-5) — 7.397
160. St. Bonaventure (16-6) — 7.388
161. El Rancho (15-9) — 7.388
162. Laguna Hills (10-10) — 7.386
163. Moreno Valley (10-10) — 7.383
164. Crean Lutheran (7-15) — 7.375
165. Woodcrest Christian (9-8) — 7.368
166. Santa Fe (11-13) — 7.366
167. Shadow Hills (9-8) — 7.363
168. Diamond Bar (12-7) — 7.360
169. Camarillo (8-15) — 7.357
170. Heritage Christian (13-5) — 7.355
171. Wiseburn Da Vinci (11-10) — 7.353
172. Arrowhead Christian (6-12) — 7.352
173. Capistrano Valley Christian (10-15) — 7.349
174. Colony (9-11-1) — 7.348
175. Temescal Canyon (12-10) — 7.346
176. Irvine (10-12) — 7.346
177. Paloma Valley (10-10) — 7.343
178. Mary Star of the Sea (14-2) — 7.338
179. Crossroads (13-6) — 7.325
180. St. Paul (9-11) — 7.317
181. Rancho Verde (13-7) — 7.313
182. Culver City (9-14-1) — 7.310
183. Bellflower (8-16) — 7.309
184. Esperanza (13-9) — 7.303
185. Redlands East Valley (9-11) — 7.300
186. Cathedral (11-7) — 7.291
187. Ventura (7-15) — 7.282
188. Liberty/Winchester (7-9) — 7.264
189. Murrieta Valley (7-15) — 7.261
190. Covina (5-10-1) — 7.247
191. Canyon Springs (13-6) — 7.222
192. California (9-11) — 7.221
193. Troy (11-9) — 7.217
194. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (13-9) — 7.216
195. Redlands (12-9) — 7.216
196. Brentwood (11-5-1) — 7.206
197. Granite Hills/Apple Valley (13-7) — 7.203
198. Ramona/Riverside (14-7) — 7.198
199. Ocean View (6-14) — 7.197
200. Leuzinger (12-4) — 7.189
REMAINING, 201-457
201. Alhambra (15-7) — 7.187
202. Beaumont (10-12) — 7.171
203. University (7-10) — 7.166
204. Bloomington (17-4) — 7.162
205. Hillcrest (12-10) — 7.161
206. West Covina (8-12) — 7.158
207. Orange (14-8) — 7.153
208. Trinity Classical Academy (11-10) — 7.151
209. Oxnard (9-12) — 7.147
210. Tustin (13-9) — 7.144
211. Western Christian (12-8) — 7.141
212. Hueneme (12-10) — 7.140
213. Apple Valley (12-12) — 7.135
214. Foothill Technology (12-10) — 7.131
215. Loara (11-8-1) — 7.128
216. Rowland (10-5) — 7.088
217. Ontario Christian (6-17) — 7.078
218. Savanna (13-7) — 7.077
219. Lakewood (7-16) — 7.076
220. University Prep (17-1) — 7.072
221. Windward (13-8-2) — 7.070
222. Norwalk (9-7) — 7.060
223. Northwood (8-15) — 7.059
224. Santa Paula (10-11) — 7.059
225. Adelanto (13-9) — 7.039
226. Bishop Montgomery (7-11-1) — 7.039
227. Don Lugo (7-10-2) — 7.028
228. Whittier Christian (5-13-1) — 7.027
229. West Torrance (5-15) — 7.008
230. Viewpoint (15-6) — 7.002
231. Montclair (12-8-1) — 6.990
232. Campbell Hall (12-9) — 6.989
233. Miller (11-4) — 6.980
234. Muir (6-6) — 6.975
235. Hemet (12-9) — 6.942
236. Ontario (9-7) — 6.936
237. Sage Hill (8-10) — 6.935
238. Peninsula (5-11) — 6.925
239. Palm Springs (13-8) — 6.911
240. Baldwin Park (13-7) — 6.907
241. South Pasadena (3-13-1) — 6.898
242. Portola (6-9) — 6.890
243. Fontana (13-7) — 6.843
244. Golden Valley (11-9) — 6.842
245. Century (10-11) — 6.823
246. Segerstrom (7-14) — 6.823
247. Victor Valley (8-9) — 6.819
248. West Valley (15-8) — 6.803
249. New Roads (11-8) — 6.784
250. Whittier (11-9) — 6.778
251. Lancaster (10-10) — 6.759
252. Rialto (6-13) — 6.746
253. Estancia (6-13) — 6.742
254. Grace (10-10) — 6.728
255. Serra (7-10) — 6.697
256. Garden Grove (13-6) — 6.697
257. Serrano (6-13) — 6.696
258. Pasadena (6-10) — 6.692
259. St. Joseph/Lakewood (0-1) — 6.683
260. Rancho Mirage (7-14) — 6.668
261. Flintridge Prep (8-9) — 6.668
262. Diamond Ranch (8-10) — 6.663
263. Heritage (5-12) — 6.645
264. Nogales (9-7) — 6.644
265. Carpinteria (12-5) — 6.616
266. Los Amigos (13-2) — 6.612
267. South El Monte (10-7) — 6.611
268. Village Christian (6-14) — 6.607
269. North (7-11-1) — 6.602
270. San Jacinto Valley Academy (16-6) — 6.596
271. Buena Park (6-15) — 6.576
272. Patriot (9-11) — 6.567
273. Indian Springs (12-5) — 6.510
274. Citrus Hill (5-12) — 6.502
275. Orange Vista (5-10) — 6.493
276. Carter (11-10) — 6.486
277. Canyon/Canyon Country (8-13) — 6.472
278. Barstow (7-8) — 6.459
279. Don Bosco Tech (3-15) — 6.450
280. Cabrillo/Long Beach (9-8) — 6.434
281. Beverly Hills (8-6) — 6.426
282. Santa Rosa Academy (13-4) — 6.423
283. Milken Community (6-11) — 6.421
284. Chaffey (4-14) — 6.419
285. Arroyo (9-7) — 6.415
286. St. Monica Prep (6-12-1) — 6.414
287. San Jacinto (13-11-1) — 6.407
288. Rio Hondo Prep (7-5-1) — 6.370
289. Valencia/Placentia (9-9) — 6.369
290. Jurupa Valley (8-11) — 6.336
291. Temple City (3-14) — 6.334
292. Academy of Academic Excellence (15-4) — 6.334
293. Chadwick (9-7) — 6.331
294. St. Margaret’s Episcopal (4-12) — 6.328
295. Palmdale (7-11) — 6.324
296. Knight (7-12) — 6.320
297. Notre Dame/Riverside (10-11) — 6.300
298. Poly/Pasadena (7-12) — 6.293
299. Sierra Vista (7-9) — 6.290
300. Compton (14-7) — 6.286
301. Nordhoff (9-10) — 6.282
302. Lawndale (9-5) — 6.276
303. La Sierra (6-14-2) — 6.275
304. Jordan (10-10) — 6.272
305. Oak Park (5-15) — 6.241
306. Schurr (8-14) — 6.238
307. Littlerock (7-10-1) — 6.236
308. Salesian (10-7) — 6.228
309. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (3-10) — 6.220
310. Garey (7-11-1) — 6.215
311. Azusa (6-11) — 6.205
312. Indio (12-8) — 6.200
313. Artesia (6-12) — 6.189
314. Silverado (5-12) — 6.175
315. Magnolia (11-6) — 6.168
316. Providence (6-9) — 6.164
317. Oxford Academy (5-16) — 6.162
318. Bell Gardens (8-10) — 6.159
319. Malibu (3-10) — 6.135
320. Santa Clarita Christian (8-6) — 6.132
321. Edgewood (7-7) — 6.111
322. Mountain View (11-5) — 6.110
323. Anaheim (12-7) — 6.105
324. Hoover (7-11-1) — 6.089
325. Duarte (6-9) — 6.082
326. Kennedy/La Palma (2-22) — 6.078
327. Vasquez (6-8-1) — 6.074
328. La Quinta/Westminster (3-16) — 6.060
329. Nuview Bridge (10-10-1) — 6.056
330. Cornerstone Christian (11-9) — 6.054
331. Colton (7-12) — 6.048
332. Gabrielino (6-9) — 6.036
333. Twentynine Palms (8-4) — 6.036
334. Marshall (7-13) — 6.000
335. Rubidoux (8-9) — 5.995
336. Fillmore (4-17) — 5.979
337. Beacon Hill (5-1) — 5.976
338. Banning (8-6) — 5.932
339. Desert Christian (8-6-1) — 5.894
340. Buckley (10-7) — 5.887
341. Norte Vista (5-11) — 5.886
342. Channel Islands (3-15) — 5.883
343. Bishop Diego (8-5) — 5.871
344. Lakeside (5-15) — 5.832
345. Thacher (6-5) — 5.813
346. YULA (4-7) — 5.788
347. Vista del Lago (5-12) — 5.780
348. Burbank (3-12-1) — 5.750
349. Eisenhower (5-15) — 5.715
350. Excelsior Charter (5-5) — 5.704
351. St. Pius X–St. Matthias (12-9) — 5.695
352. Glenn (7-12) — 5.670
353. San Gorgonio (3-11) — 5.666
354. Crossroads Christian (10-2) — 5.649
355. Santa Ana (6-11) — 5.630
356. Hesperia Christian (7-9) — 5.623
357. Mark Keppel (5-12-1) — 5.619
358. Dunn (7-5) — 5.608
359. Bolsa Grande (6-10) — 5.590
360. Firebaugh (6-12) — 5.583
361. Rancho Alamitos (8-9) — 5.577
362. Desert Hot Springs (9-9) — 5.523
363. Westminster (11-12) — 5.517
364. Temecula Prep (10-9) — 5.505
365. San Bernardino (3-10) — 5.483
366. Pioneer (6-13) — 5.471
367. Big Bear (5-14) — 5.449
368. Gorman (6-2) — 5.434
369. Coachella Valley (3-7) — 5.401
370. Ambassador Christian (6-7) — 5.388
371. Pacifica Christian/SM (9-8) — 5.380
372. Rolling Hills Prep (4-8) — 5.355
373. Environmental Charter (7-4-2) — 5.354
374. Hawthorne (7-15-1) — 5.307
375. St. Monica Academy (6-2) — 5.300
376. Lennox Academy (8-8) — 5.299
377. Western (10-9) — 5.287
378. Shalhevet (8-9) — 5.285
379. Ojai Valley (4-3) — 5.272
380. SLO Classical (5-5) — 5.262
381. Dominguez (4-13) — 5.261
382. Webb (3-9) — 5.228
383. Pacific (4-10-1) — 5.222
384. de Toledo (2-9) — 5.192
385. Perris (3-12) — 5.180
386. Yucca Valley (3-8) — 5.180
387. Rim of the World (2-12) — 5.179
388. Loma Linda Academy (5-5) — 5.105
389. Calvary Chapel/Downey (6-11) — 5.101
390. Desert Mirage (6-6) — 5.057
391. Villanova Prep (5-4) — 5.013
392. Eastside (2-15) — 5.006
393. Godinez (5-13) — 4.993
394. Santiago/GG (4-14) — 4.967
395. Centennial/Compton (6-12) — 4.944
396. United Christian Academy (8-7-1) — 4.896
397. Legacy College Prep (1-5) — 4.869
398. Hamilton (8-8) — 4.864
399. Xavier Prep (1-18) — 4.846
400. Palmdale Academy (4-10) — 4.844
401. Glendale (2-19) — 4.843
402. Fairmont Prep (3-3) — 4.830
403. San Gabriel (5-13) — 4.820
404. Arroyo Valley (0-18) — 4.758
405. Cate (0-8) — 4.746
406. Mesa Grande (4-2) — 4.740
407. Avalon (3-8) — 4.729
408. Saddleback (3-15) — 4.723
409. Cobalt Institute (7-12) — 4.713
410. Whitney (5-12) — 4.699
411. Oxford Prep (0-1) — 4.662
412. Pomona (3-10-1) — 4.628
413. Bethel Christian (5-9) — 4.610
414. Coastal Christian (3-6) — 4.603
415. Antelope Valley (4-11) — 4.593
416. Redlands Adventist (7-3) — 4.580
417. Hawthorne MSA (5-7) — 4.541
418. Inglewood (2-9) — 4.497
419. Lynwood (1-16) — 4.495
420. Southlands Christian (5-10) — 4.447
421. Lucerne Valley (7-7) — 4.444
422. St. Genevieve (1-8) — 4.442
423. Santa Clara (2-17) — 4.413
424. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (4-7) — 4.360
425. Newbury Park Adventist (1-4) — 4.358
426. Academy Careers Exploration (5-13) — 4.356
427. Animo Leadership (5-12) — 4.330
428. Silver Valley (6-8) — 4.245
429. Desert Christian Academy (6-9) — 4.208
430. Santa Ana Valley (1-15) — 4.180
431. Del Sol (0-7) — 3.976
432. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (5-9) — 3.974
433. Coast Union (2-5) — 3.934
434. Workman (2-11) — 3.899
435. Faith Baptist (1-8) — 3.836
436. Bassett (2-8) — 3.835
437. Entrepreneur (2-7) — 3.829
438. La Puente (1-12) — 3.754
439. El Monte (1-11) — 3.659
440. Cathedral City (1-14) — 3.613
441. Vistamar (0-7) — 3.567
442. Desert Chapel (1-5) — 3.457
443. Sequoyah (0-4-1) — 3.450
444. Hillcrest Christian (0-7-1) — 3.344
445. Valley Torah (0-8) — 3.288
446. Verbum Dei Jesuit (0-10) — 3.238
447. Compton Early College (0-11) — 3.218
448. Public Safety Academy (2-9-1) — 3.208
449. Shandon (0-3) — 3.166
450. California Lutheran (2-11) — 3.058
451. Victor Valley Christian (1-10) — 2.952
452. Norton Science/Language (1-10) — 2.920
453. Sherman Indian (2-9-1) — 2.810
454. Packinghouse Christian (1-12) — 2.803
455. Grove (2-7) — 2.665
456. Weaver (0-6) — 2.221
457. California Military Institute (0-12) — 2.159
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal