CIF Southern Section 2024 flag football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (10-28-2024)
The 2024 CIF Southern Section flag football playoffs are ready for quarterfinal play on Tuesday.
The brackets were completed last week and quarterfinal rounds continue on Tuesday. The five-division brackets all advance to semifinal play on Saturday and conclude with championship games Nov. 9.
First-round Division 1 winners were Orange Lutheran, Corona del Mar, Santa Margarita, Canyon, Huntington Beach, Ventura, Dos Pueblos and Newport Harbor.
Quarterfinalists in Division 2 are Long Beach Poly and Esperanza, Northwood and Woodbridge, El Toro and Edison along with Trabuco Hills and Sonora.
Division 3 semifinalists are Linfield Christian and Beckman, Lakewood and San Clemente, King and South Hills and San Dimas and Troy.
Division 4 semifinalsts are Cajon and Schurr, Windward and Santa Monica, JW North and Norte Vista and Loma Linda Academy and Fullerton.
Division 5 semifinalists are Kaiser and Azusa, Artesia and Norview, Covina and Chaffey, and Savana and Antelope Valley.
Last season was the first for girls flag football as a CIF sanctioned sport. It is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.
More than 10,000 girls (10,832) already play the sport already, ranking it as 11th most popular sport after its first season as a CIF-sanctioned sport.
Girls flag football is played in a 7-on-7 format, with no offensive or defensive lines.
With no pass rush, the quarterback is considered sacked after five seconds, and the ball is placed where she stands.
Games are played with 24-minute halves and to increase scoring, some sections play with two flags instead of three.
In the Sac-Joaquin Section D1 final in 2023, Del Oro, the second seed, knocked off No. 1 Woodcreek, 14-12.
To get to the finals, Del Oro had to beat No. 15 Patterson (13-6), No. 10 Granite Bay (20-6) and sixth-seed Ceres (20-14) in the semifinals.
In the SJS D2 final, second-seed Christian Brothers pulled out a 6-0 win over fifth-seed St. Mary’s 6-0 in the finals. Along the way, Christian Brothers beat No. 15 Orestimba (44-6), No. 7 Livingston (13-6) and third-seed Colfax (7-6) in the semifinals. St. Mary’s had upset No. 1 Escalon (12-6) in the semifinals.
In the LA City Section, 10th-seed Verdugo Hills won the Division I championship with a 29-20 win over No. 5 Sylmar. Verdugo Hills had wins over No. 7 WISH Academy (24-18), No. 15 Santee (31-13) and No. 11 Cleveland (20-15) before knocking off Sylmar.
In the LA City Section Open Division championship, seventh-seed Birmingham upset No. 1 San Pedro 14-6.
Along the way, Birmingham knocked off second seed Crenshaw (19-0), along with No. 10 Bell (22-14) and No. 11 San Fernando (32-0) in the semifinals.
In the San Diego Section 2023 D1 finals, top-seed Bonita Vista breezed past No. 2 Torrey Pines, 19-0. Bonita Vista beat eighth-seed Scripps Ranch (33-6) and No. 4 Calexico (33-13) in the semifinals to reach the finals.
In the SDS 2023 D2 finals, top-seed Classical Academy put on a clinic, while defeating third-seed Cathedral Catholic, 50-0. Earlier Classical Academy defeated Imperial (19-0) and fifth-seed La Costa Canyon (14-6) to reach the finals.