CIF State Regional Basketball Semifinals Set: Damien, Mater Dei, Palisades Win on the Road

There were some enticing matchups in the CIF State SoCal regional quarterfinals Thursday night.

Damien was on the road at Crespi, Mater Dei was in a third rematch with JSerra, and Palisades was on the road in Eastvale at Roosevelt High — the Spartans, Monarchs and Dolphins had fun bus rides home.

Damien defeated Crespi 59-55 in Division I thanks to the play of Zaire Rasshan, who had a game-high 18 points including five 3-pointers. Elijah Smith played a great floor game with 12 points, five rebounds, and six steals. Crespi's Jasiah Williams had 13 points in the loss.

Mater Dei avenged two earlier season losses to JSerra with a stunning 64-60 win. Luke Barnett, the Kansas commit, continues to play well. He led the Monarchs with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Palisades took down No. 1 Roosevelt in Division II, 62-56. OJ Popoola led the Dolphins with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

In the regional semifinals, Damien will host Crean Lutheran and St. John Bosco will host Mater Dei in Division I. Palisades will host Torrey Pines in Division II.

NOTABLE SCORES, STATS

Birmingham 77, Trabuco Hills 68: Tekeio Phillips and X’zavion McKay scored17 points.

Granada Hills 57, Army Navy 43: Harrison Prince led the Highlanders with 15 points. Rafayel Masumya and Kristapor Kedikian each had 10.

Shalhevet 50, Gahr 37: Sam Jacobson had 22 points.

Crean Lutheran 71, Corona Centennial 66: Hunter Caplan had 25 points all in the second half.

St. John Bosco 78, Victory Christian 51: Tariq Iscandari scored 17 points. Christian Collins added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

FULL CIF STATE BRACKETS

BOYS