CIF Southern Section football championship schedule, previews, top players
For the first time since 2011 the CIF Southern Section's top football division will not have St. John Bosco or Mater Dei in it. Parity has reared its beautiful head and we'll finally see two new teams in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final at the Rose Bowl on Friday, November 28.
Santa Margarita defeated Orange Lutheran 31-6 and Corona Centennial beat Mater Dei for the second time this season Friday night, 28-27, by way of a walk-off blocked field goal in the Monarchs' attempt to win the game.
Here is a rundown of all 14 CIF championship games with information on which day the game is being played, a preview on each game, and/or top players for each team.
CIF SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
FINAL: Santa Margarita vs. Centennial, at the Rose Bowl, Friday
This is the most anticipated Division 1 final in more than a decade due to the fresh teams vying for what’s known nationally as the hardest high school football division to win in America.
For the first time since 2011, the Southern Section’s top division will not include St. John Bosco or Mater Dei. In fact, since 2016 the finalists have been Mater Dei and St. John Bosco all but one year (2021, Servite lost to Mater Dei). Parity has won the day, and high school sports fans are eating it up.
The two teams clashed early in the season. Santa Margarita won 33-27 in overtime.
Santa Margarita is led by former USC quarterbacks and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer, who’s in his first year at the helm. Meanwhile, Centennial coach Matt Logan is over 300 wins and eyeing his 11th CIF title with the Huskies. Both are a combined 3-0 against Mater Dei (Centennial beat the Monarchs twice), which lends local media and pundits alike to believe there might be a shift atop the football world in the Southland. Only time will tell …
But as for this week, all eyes are on two new programs at the historic Rose Bowl.
DIVISION 2
FINAL: Los Alamitos at San Clemente, Saturday
The rematch for all the marbles. When these two met in Week 9, Los Alamitos was 8-0 and might’ve been looking ahead to Week 10’s season finale against powerhouse Mission Viejo. Some might say the clash with San Clemente was a ‘trap game’.
San Clemente won 28-9.
Now, the two teams will represent the Alpha League in the Division 2 final. Los Alamitos is led by two-way star Lenny Ibarra. San Clemente will lean on its well-rounded approach anchored by a strong running game (Carson Sloan) and stout defense (Patrick Norman).
It will be hard to beat Los Alamitos again.
DIVISION 3
FINAL: Pacifica at Palos Verdes, Friday
Both programs are making back-to-back CIF finals appearances, but Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski will not play due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand. He had a cast on at the CIF Champions Luncheon on Tuesday.
Pacifica is led by QB Taylor Lee who's thrown for over 3,300 yards and 47 TDs. Palos Verde will lean on standout defenders Weston Reis and Jalen Flowers to stop the Tritons high-powered offense.
DIVISION 4
FINAL: La Habra at San Jacinto, Saturday
Maybe one of the most underrated great coaches in the Southern Section is La Habra's Frank Mazzotta. He'll lean on QB DJ Mitchell who has thrown for over 2500 yards and 30 TDs while adding ten rushing touchdowns. La Habra is back in a CIF final for the first time in 10 years.
San Jacinto is looking to win its second CIF title since it claimed a plaque in 2022. QB Josue Estrada has passed for over 1,600 yards and 17 TDs. Jomani Ransom has rushed for over 1,400 yards and 14 scores. Damare Coleman leads the way with over ninety tackles and six sacks.
DIVISION 5
FINAL: Rio Hondo Prep at Redondo Union, Saturday
Rio Hondo Prep’s story is remarkable. The small private school in Arcadia has just 82 boys and is eyeing a third straight CIF crown after winning Division 9 in 2023 and Division 7 in 2024 while taking out big public schools with huge enrollments.
Just one more public stands in the way of the Kares’ three-peat. Redondo Union, which is a different team in the second-half of the season due to transfers, is led by QB Cole Leinart, son of former USC Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.
Rio Hondo Prep is led by two-time CIF Player of the Year Noah Penunuri, who is well over 1,000 yards rushing and up to 22 touchdowns this season.
DIVISION 6
FINAL: Ventura at St. Pius, Saturday
St. Pius won the D9 title last year and is up three divisions with a lot of last year's top players, including QB Jassi Williams.
Ventura's star player is Oregon commit Tristan Phillips, who leads the team with 90 tackles and 11 sacks.
DIVISION 7
FINAL: Barstow at Apple Valley, Friday
Barstow hasn't been to a CIF final since 2008. The team's top players are QB Jarvis Applewhite, RB Nicholas Gaoa, and a set of linebackers in Iosefa Lealofi and Elijah Leleimenee.
Apple Valley has never won a CIF title before but will lean on QB Brent Lanning, WR Jaden Foster and DB Ricardo Segura to make history.
DIVISION 8
FINAL: Beckman at Brea Olinda, Friday
QB Noah Nam has tossed for over 2,000 yards and 22 TDs. RB Makhi Czaykowski has tallied 1,571 yards and 17 TDs. Nathan Garcia leads the defense with over 100 tackles. Xavier Mussleman-Cano has seven interceptions. Beckman looks to win its first football title.
Brea Olinda is looking to win its sixth title in program history. QB Gavyn Nicholson has passed for a shade under 1,200 yards and rushed for 14 touchdowns. RB Kolotolu Liti has 14 rushing touchdowns. Nolan Santana leads the defense with over 100 tackles and 11 sacks.
DIVISION 9
FINAL: Ramona at Valley Christian, Saturday
Ramona top players: QB Jesus Gonzalez, RB Lorenzo Sims, WR Issac Mata, LB Luis Mena, LB Aki Arteaga
Valley Christian top players: QB Graham Lunzer, WR Oliver Boateng, LB Cole Hefner
DIVISION 10
FINAL: Tahquitz at Hillcrest, Saturday
Tahquitz top players: RB Terrell Strong, WR/DB Jacob Arbuckle, DB Dionn Neal
Hillcrest top players: QB Matthew Ramos, WR Zyren Jones, RB Reyez Ortiz, LB Nicholas Bernal, LB Robert Lozano, LB Devine Eddy, DB Dylan Bailey, DB Issah Noor
DIVISION 11
FINAL: Baldwin Park at Valley View, Saturday
Baldwin Park top players: QB Valentino May, RB Jacory Coleman, WR Donovan St Cyr, WR Elijah Davis, LB Francisco Navarro, DL Julian Quintero, DL Gregory Holland
Valley View top players: QB Jesse Vegas, LB Bronson Pulu
DIVISION 12
FINAL: Santa Paula at Grace, Friday at Cal Lutheran
Santa Paula top players: QB Rene Vega, RB Sebastian Alcantar, LB Gael Flores
Grace top players: QB Riley Williams, RB Jake Williams, WR/LB Landon Cooper, LB Grayer Guiliani-Gibbons, DL TJ Moore
DIVISION 13
FINAL: Woodbridge at Montebello, Friday
Woodbridge top players: QB Waylon Stone, RB Kayjahn Pitts
Montebello top players: QB Joe Curiel, RB Donovan Murrillo, LB Armando Bonilla, DL Giovanni Solorzano
DIVISION 14
FINAL: South El Monte at Pioneer, Friday
South El Monte top players: QB Michael Maldonaldo, WR Gabriel Canchola, DL Ivan Lopez
Pioneer top players: QB Noah Anderson, RB Steven Roman, LB Jose Rojas
FULL BRACKETS
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2
- DIVISION 3
- DIVISION 4
- DIVISION 5
- DIVISION 6
- DIVISION 7
- DIVISION 8
- DIVISION 9
- DIVISION 10
- DIVISION 11
- DIVISION 12
- DIVISION 13
- DIVISION 14
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: