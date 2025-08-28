High School

CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Southern Section schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on through Week 1.

CJ Vafiadis

The St. Thomas defense applies some heavy pressure to Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins.
The St. Thomas defense applies some heavy pressure to Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins. / Robson Lopes

There are 205 games scheduled across the Southern Section this weekend, including 18 games featuring California top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 5 Orange Lutheran vs No. 11 Rancho Cucamonga, and No. 1 Mater Dei taking on Bishop Montgomery.

Southern Section High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025

There are 45 Southern Section high school football games in California this Thursday, highlighted byCentennial/Corona vs Santa Margarita at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard

Southern Section High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

There are 157 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byMater Dei vs Bishop Montgomery at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California