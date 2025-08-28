CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
Get Southern Section schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on through Week 1.
There are 205 games scheduled across the Southern Section this weekend, including 18 games featuring California top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 5 Orange Lutheran vs No. 11 Rancho Cucamonga, and No. 1 Mater Dei taking on Bishop Montgomery.
Southern Section High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 45 Southern Section high school football games in California this Thursday, highlighted byCentennial/Corona vs Santa Margarita at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
Southern Section High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 157 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byMater Dei vs Bishop Montgomery at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here