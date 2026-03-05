CIF State SoCal Regional Basketball 1st Round Scores: Mater Dei tops No. 1 La Mirada

The opening round of the CIF State basketball playoffs tipped off Tuesday night.

This roundup is dedicated toward the notable headlines, results and scores from the Southern California regional tournament in Divisions I-V. The Open Division starts Wednesday.

The CIF State schedule for Division I-V will play out as follows after Tuesday night's first round action: quarterfinals Thursday, semifinals Saturday and regional finals March 10. The Open Division will play Wednesday, Saturday, March 10.

The CIF State finals are set for March 13-14 in Sacramento.

MATER DEI STUNS LA MIRADA

Mater Dei, which is known to be a blue blood program in Southern California, took down No. 1-seeded La Mirada 88-79 Tuesday night. Kansas commit Luke Barnett scored 26 points including six 3-pointers. Zain Majeed added 31 points.

The win comes as a stunner because Mater Dei only made it to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals a few weeks ago. La Mirada was in the Open Division and beat teams like Redondo Union and St. John Bosco.

Now Mater Dei will take on familiar foe JSerra in the next round. The Lions have beaten Mater Dei twice already this season.

JASON CROWE JR.'S PREP CAREER IS OVER

California's all-time leading scorer is officially on to his next stage of basketball. Jason Crowe Jr. and Inglewood lost to Damien 84-65 despite his 34 points.

He finishes atop the scoring list at 4,718 points. He averaged 38 points per game for his career. He scored just over 4,700 points in 124 games.

It's unlikely anyone will ever catch the mark set by the Missouri commit. Sitting in second is Santa Maria St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou (3,659 points).

NOTABLE SCORES, STATS

Crean Lutheran 68, Santa Fe Christian 56: Jacob Majok had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Giarrusso tallied nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Birmingham Charter 79, Gardena Serra 67: Charles Eleri led Birmingham with 26 points. Tekeio Phillips added 25.

Crespi 83, Bishop Amat 66: Isaiah Barnes had 20 points. Rodney Mukendi had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Palisades 80, Mira Mesa 67: OJ Popoola had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Brother EJ Popoola added 20 points.

JSerra 60, Francis Parker 59: Jaden Bailes led the Lions with 23 points.

St. John Bosco 65, San Marcos 55: Christian Collins led the Braves with 30 points and Max Ellis had 19.

FULL CIF STATE BRACKETS

BOYS

GIRLS

