CIF Southern Section playoff football scores, semifinal matchups, brackets
The heavy rainfall came to Southern California Friday night and bedlam ensued. Muddy fields, wacky scores and unlikely victors became the backdrop to the quarterfinals.
Orange Lutheran knocked off St. John Bosco 20-19 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals in a stunning No. 8 vs. No. 1 matchup. The Braves, who were ranked No. 1 nationally just three weeks ago, are done.
Santa Margarita handed Sierra Canyon its first loss of the season, 21-9. Ryan Clark caught two touchdowns, and Trent Mosley ran in a touchdown to advance Carson Palmer's team to the semifinals.
More No. 1 seeds went down this week: Bishop Amat in D3, Charter Oak in D4, and Yucca Valley in D12.
Here are the notable quarterfinal scores and semifinal matchups for top divisions and notable programs throughout the southland.
DIVISION 1
Orange Lutheran 20, St. John Bosco 19: Lancers stun the No. 1-seeded Braves on the road.
Santa Margarita 21, Sierra Canyon 9: Carson Palmer's Eagles earns a hard-fought win at Sierra Canyon. Ryan Clark caught two TDs.
Mater Dei 20, Mission Viejo 0: The Monarchs punch a ticket to the semifinals. Impressive to see the defense shutout the Diablos.
Corona Centennial 41, Servite 6: The Huskies are back in the semifinals against Mater Dei, a rematch of last year's semifinal.
Semifinal matchups: Santa Margarita at Orange Lutheran; Mater Dei at Centennial
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley 26, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Los Alamitos 35, San Juan Hills 10
San Clemente 32, Vista Murrieta 7
Leuzinger 19, Chaparral 14
Semifinal matchups: Los Alamitos at Murrieta Valley; San Clemente at Leuzinger
DIVISION 3
Pacifica/Oxnard 28, Bishop Amat 7
Chino Hills 54, Notre Dame/SO 26
Palos Verdes 14, Dana Hills 13
Edison 9, Inglewood 7
Semifinal matchups: Pacifica at Chino Hills; Edison at Palos Verdes
OTHER NOTABLE SCORES
Rio Hondo Prep 28, Troy 0, D5
Loyola 21, Bonita 14, D5
Eastvale Roosevelt 14, Burbank 13, D6
St. Pius 31, Upland 28, D6
