California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Dec. 31
The dust has settled, and from it emerged holiday tournament champions.
Sierra Canyon, Santa Margarita, Notre Dame, Bishop Montgomery, and St. Francis will ring in the new year as Christmas champions, so to speak.
But there were plenty of teams that showed promise in the holiday tournaments, too, despite not winning an event: Crespi, Redondo Union, Rolling Hills Prep and Arcadia were stellar in the Classic at Damien.
This past week, the CIF Southern Section released its first edition of the computer rankings, which will be used to format the postseason in February. To see those, CLICK HERE.
Here are the latest Top 25 expert rankings as of December 31, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (12-1)
The Trailblazers travel to the Pacific Northwest to win the Les Schwab Invitational. Sierra Canyon defeated Columbus (FL) in the tournament final 67-60. North Carolina commit Maxi Adams had 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Brandon McCoy Jr. was named tournament MVP.
2. SANTA MARGARITA (17-2)
The Eagles continue to show they're one of SoCal's power teams right now and a slight favorite to win the Trinity League.
3. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (12-4)
The Knights are doing just fine without Tyran Stokes. NaVorro Bowman Jr., Zach White and Josiah Nance lead NDSO to a Torry Pines championship victory.
4. REDONDO UNION (14-3)
The Sea Hawks reached the Classic at Damien Platinum Division final with wins over Clovis North, Damien and Crean Lutheran, but fell short to Sunnyslope (AZ).
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-4)
The Braves have lost four of their last six albeit a national schedule.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-2)
The Wolverines will have a big test against JSerra on Jan. 2. Joe Sterling is playing lights out.
7. CRESPI (12-5)
The Celts have emerged themselves in the Open Division conversation, especially when considering how much parity is going on — the field is likely to have more than a traditional eight teams. Derek Fisher's club has quality wins and high-quality losses.
8. CREAN LUTHERAN (12-5)
Saints are right there. Their last three losses: Sierra Canyon, Redondo Union and a rising Crespi team.
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (15-4)
After a two-year hiatus dominated by Eastvale Roosevelt, the Huskies will be the team to beat in the Big VIII League.
10. JSERRA (13-6)
The Lions reached the Torrey Pines National Division final, but fall to Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.
11. ETIWANDA (17-1)
The Eagles suffered their first loss to Liberty of Nevada in the Classic at Damien. Etiwanda is flirting in Open Division playoff territory.
12. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (14-2)
The Knights win the SoCal Christmas Classic Platinum Division at South Pasadena. Tarron Williams was named tournament MVP.
13. ROLLING HILLS PREP (13-3)
Harvey Kitani has a nice combo in 6-7 wing Kawika Suter and 6-10 center Nick Welch Jr..
14. ARCADIA (12-2)
Apaches are seeking consistency. Big win over San Gabriel Academy then lost to Rolling Hills Prep. Arcadia has five player averaging double digits in scoring.
15. CROSSROADS (9-8)
Shalen Sheppard is now eligible. The Roadrunners are growing through some growing pains against out-of-area competition.
16. INGLEWOOD (12-5)
Jason Crowe Jr. amassed the 4,000-career-point total on the road.
17. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (13-5)
Crusaders went 3-1 in the Classic at Damien. Freshman Will Conroy Jr. scored 81 points in a two-game stretch.
18. DAMIEN (14-4)
The Spartans will be a Division 1 playoff team. Zaire Rasshan and Eli Gardner leading the way.
19. LA MIRADA (10-6)
Went 2-2 in the Classic at Damien's Platinum Division with tnis over American Fork and Owyhee.
20. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (7-6)
The spectrum of play for this team is wide. Great one night and mediocre the next. But challenging itself with a tough schedule.
21. ST. FRANCIS (14-2)
The Golden Knights win the Holiday Hoopfest with a 48-43 victory over LB Poly. Cherif Millogo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks to earn tournament MVP.
22. LONG BEACH POLY (9-5)
The Jackrabbits fall short to St. Francis in the Holiday Hoopfest final. PG Nana Ofoegbu and Yale commit Jonas Oware are a great 1-2 punch.
23. BRENTWOOD (17-1)
Ethan Hill had 32 points and 18 rebounds in Brentwood's win over Long Beach Millikan to win the Classic at Damien Silver Division.
24. MIRA COSTA (16-2)
MC finished third in the Senators Division at Torrey Pines. Jayden Kainsinger earned All-Tournament honors.
25. ST. BERNARD (10-7)
Brandon Granger continues to fill it up. The Vikings have won six of their last eight games.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 7
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 15
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 22
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: