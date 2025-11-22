High School

CIF Southern Section playoff football semifinal scores, championship matchups

Every team playing Friday night is one win away from a CIF final. This page will provide all the semifinal results and championship matchups for every division.

Tarek Fattal

Los Alamitos football coach Ray Fenton looks on as the Griffins take on San Juan Hills in the CIF-SS playoffs.
Los Alamitos football coach Ray Fenton looks on as the Griffins take on San Juan Hills in the CIF-SS playoffs. / Jeremy Westerbeck

For the first time since 2011 the CIF Southern Section's top football division will not have St. John Bosco or Mater Dei in it. Parity has reared its beautiful head and we'll finally see two new teams in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final at the Rose Bowl on Friday, November 28.

Santa Margarita defeated Orange Lutheran 31-6 and Corona Centennial beat Mater Dei for the second time this season Friday night, 28-27, by way of a walk-off blocked field goal in the Monarchs' attempt to win the game.

Here are all the semifinal scores and championship matchups for each division in the CIF Southern Section, including each final's location. All games are host sites except the Division 1 final (Rose Bowl).

DIVISION 1

Corona Centennial 28, Mater Dei 27

Santa Margarita 31, Orange Lutheran 6

FINAL: Santa Margarita vs. Centennial, at the Rose Bowl, Nov. 28

DIVISION 2

Los Alamitos 23, Murrieta Valley 10

San Clemente 35, Leuzinger 7

FINAL: Los Alamitos at San Clemente

DIVISION 3

Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Chino Hills 24

Palos Verdes 23, Edison 10

FINAL: Pacifica at Palos Verdes

DIVISION 4

San Jacinto 18, Villa Park 15

La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 7

FINAL: La Habra at San Jacinto

DIVISION 5

Redondo Union 21, Loyola 7

Rio Hondo Prep 35, La Serna 6

FINAL: Rio Hondo Prep at Redondo Union

DIVISION 6

St. Pius 39, Roosevelt 6

Ventura 28, Agoura 14

FINAL: Ventura at St. Pius

DIVISION 7

Barstow 28, Palm Springs 7

Apple Valley 21, Saugus 7

FINAL: Barstow at Apple Valley

DIVISION 8

Beckman 28, Palm Desert 14

Brea Olinda 28, Irvine 12

FINAL: Beckman at Brea Olinda

DIVISION 9

Ramona 40, Hesperia 13

Valley Christian/Cerritos 28, San Dimas 12

FINAL: Ramona at Valley Christian

DIVISION 10

Tahquitz 41, Santa Monica 35

Hillcrest 39, Pacifica/Garden Grove 20

FINAL: Tahquitz at Hillcrest

DIVISION 11

Baldwin Park 27, Western Christian 14

Valley View 28, South Pasadena 21

FINAL: Baldwin Park at Valley View

DIVISION 12

Grace 49, Coachella Valley 42

Santa Paula 17, Bellflower 14

FINAL: Santa Paula at Grace

DIVISION 13

Woodbridge 24, Saddleback 21

Montebello 43, La Puente 36

FINAL: Woodbridge at Montebello

DIVISION 14

South El Monte 13, AB Miller 7

Pioneer 14, Anaheim 6

FINAL: South El Monte at Pioneer

FULL BRACKETS

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

