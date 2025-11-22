CIF Southern Section playoff football semifinal scores, championship matchups
For the first time since 2011 the CIF Southern Section's top football division will not have St. John Bosco or Mater Dei in it. Parity has reared its beautiful head and we'll finally see two new teams in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final at the Rose Bowl on Friday, November 28.
Santa Margarita defeated Orange Lutheran 31-6 and Corona Centennial beat Mater Dei for the second time this season Friday night, 28-27, by way of a walk-off blocked field goal in the Monarchs' attempt to win the game.
Here are all the semifinal scores and championship matchups for each division in the CIF Southern Section, including each final's location. All games are host sites except the Division 1 final (Rose Bowl).
DIVISION 1
Corona Centennial 28, Mater Dei 27
Santa Margarita 31, Orange Lutheran 6
FINAL: Santa Margarita vs. Centennial, at the Rose Bowl, Nov. 28
DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos 23, Murrieta Valley 10
San Clemente 35, Leuzinger 7
FINAL: Los Alamitos at San Clemente
DIVISION 3
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Chino Hills 24
Palos Verdes 23, Edison 10
FINAL: Pacifica at Palos Verdes
DIVISION 4
San Jacinto 18, Villa Park 15
La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 7
FINAL: La Habra at San Jacinto
DIVISION 5
Redondo Union 21, Loyola 7
Rio Hondo Prep 35, La Serna 6
FINAL: Rio Hondo Prep at Redondo Union
DIVISION 6
St. Pius 39, Roosevelt 6
Ventura 28, Agoura 14
FINAL: Ventura at St. Pius
DIVISION 7
Barstow 28, Palm Springs 7
Apple Valley 21, Saugus 7
FINAL: Barstow at Apple Valley
DIVISION 8
Beckman 28, Palm Desert 14
Brea Olinda 28, Irvine 12
FINAL: Beckman at Brea Olinda
DIVISION 9
Ramona 40, Hesperia 13
Valley Christian/Cerritos 28, San Dimas 12
FINAL: Ramona at Valley Christian
DIVISION 10
Tahquitz 41, Santa Monica 35
Hillcrest 39, Pacifica/Garden Grove 20
FINAL: Tahquitz at Hillcrest
DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park 27, Western Christian 14
Valley View 28, South Pasadena 21
FINAL: Baldwin Park at Valley View
DIVISION 12
Grace 49, Coachella Valley 42
Santa Paula 17, Bellflower 14
FINAL: Santa Paula at Grace
DIVISION 13
Woodbridge 24, Saddleback 21
Montebello 43, La Puente 36
FINAL: Woodbridge at Montebello
DIVISION 14
South El Monte 13, AB Miller 7
Pioneer 14, Anaheim 6
FINAL: South El Monte at Pioneer
