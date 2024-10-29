CIF Southern Section winner-takes-all high school football league championship matchups in Week 10
Week 10 is filled with high school football matchups that provide a winner-takes-all stage in a bevy of leagues all over the Southland.
After a rigorous league campaign, dozens of teams in the CIF Southern Section will have a chance to lift its respective league title with one more victory. Some teams have already clinched at least a share of their league titles, and a win Friday will hand them the league crown outright.
However, these 10 matchups are different - and the stakes are higher. Win, you're the league champion. Lose, you have to settle for second place.
Here are the best Week 10, winner-takes-all league matchups Friday night.
NOTE: The Southern Section will reveal the playoff pairings Sunday morning via SBLive's bracket reveal show.
1. Sierra Canyon (6-3) at Gardena Serra (7-2)
Getting to Week 10 unscathed after Mission League play is worth celebrating. These two teams have done that, but one team made it look easier than the other.
Sierra Canyon's three losses are to JSerra, Orange Lutheran and St. John Bosco before outscoring its Mission League opponents 175-20.
Serra has outscored its opponents 161-95 in league play and had a close call against Loyola. The Cavs have certainly used more energy to get to this game and considering their thin roster of 45-or-so players; Sierra Canyon will be the favorite to repeat as league champs.
Calpreps predicts: 34-21, Sierra Canyon
2. Capo Valley (8-1) at Tustin (8-1)
Mater Dei is playing Orange Lutheran on Friday night, but this Delta League matchup will be the most intriguing game in Orange County in Week 10. Capo Valley took down a very good El Modena team last week to stay unbeaten in league play.
Tustin is on the rise with an ambiguous passing game and a sturdy run attack with Eimesse Essis, who's amassed more than 1,500 yards and scored 16 TDs on the ground.
Calpreps predicts: 28-21, Tustin
3. Mayfair (7-2) at Downey (8-1)
Downey's only loss came in Arizona earlier this season. The rise of junior QB Oscar Rios has been a storyline worth watching. The standout signal caller has already thrown for 2,225 yards and 20 TDs. An undefeated Gateway League title will be a nice feather in his cap.
However, Mayfair is coming off a Division 7 championship in 2023. This is a Monsoons program that is confident and well coached under Derek Bedell.
Calpreps predicts: 42-21, Downey
4. Cathedral (8-1) at St. Paul (6-3)
This is a toss up for the Angelus League title.
Cathedral has beaten two Mission League teams this year in Loyola and Chaminade. St. Paul beat Bishop Amat. St. Paul's losses to Damien, Los Alamitos and Servite shows it struggles against athletes.
Cathedral is very athletic. Particularly, Quentin Hale a 6-foot-3 sophomore wideout with 13 TD receptions. Sophomore QB Jaden Jefferson has tossed 27 TDs. Think Noah Fifita to Tet McMillan ...
Calpreps predicts: 26-21, Cathedral
5. Orange Vista at Rancho Verde
Orange Vista clearly scheduled for this moment. The Coyotes started the season 1-4 in defeats to Downey, Vista Murrieta, Mission Hills and Cajon before rolling through the Ivy League.
Rancho Verde has not tested itself the same way.
Calpreps predicts: 28-19, Orange Vista
6. Moreno Valley (7-2) at Canyon Springs (8-1)
Inland Valley League.
Calpreps predicts: Canyon Springs 35, Moreno Valley 34
7. Rancho Christian (7-1-1) at Hemet (9-0)
Sunbelt League.
Calpreps predicts: Hemet 35, Rancho Christian 22
8. Summit (8-1) at Eisenhower (2-6)
Sunkist League.
Calpreps predicts: Summit 35, Eisenhower 3
9. Garden Grove Pacifica (4-5) vs. Portola (4-5), at Bolsa Grande
Omnicron League.
Calpreps predicts: Pacifica 26, Portola 19
10. Schurr at Bell Gardens
Almont League.
Calpreps predicts: Schurr 31, Bell Gardens 17
11. La Serna (6-3) vs. Santa Fe (7-2)
Del Rio League.
Calpreps predicts: La Serna 38, Santa Fe 14
