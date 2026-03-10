Former Iowa High School Football Coach Faces Ethics Violation

A former Iowa high school football head coach faces an ethics violation, according to a report by KCRG.com .

Cole Mather, who served as the head football coach at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School from 2023-2025, has been named in a case that has reached the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

This past January, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners issued the finding for a probable cause against Mather. An order was made for the case to proceed to formal disciplinary hearings.

Dyersville Beckman Won District Iowa High School Football Title In 2025

In the report, it states that the board’s ruling cites a possible violation of rules barring “inappropriate relationship with a student.”

Under Mather, Dyersville Beckman Catholic won a Class 1A Iowa high school football district title this past fall. He was also named the district coach of the year.

Cole Mather Listed As Teacher On School's Website

Marcel Kielkucki, principal of Dyersville Beckman Catholic, declined to comment on the matter. On the school’s official website, Mather is listed as a physical education teacher and the head football coach.

This past March, though, Dyersville Beckman Catholic named Ryan Messiner as the new head football coach going into the 2026 season. Messiner had served as an assistant for a number of seasons.