Former Iowa High School Football Coach Faces Ethics Violation
A former Iowa high school football head coach faces an ethics violation, according to a report by KCRG.com.
Cole Mather, who served as the head football coach at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School from 2023-2025, has been named in a case that has reached the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.
This past January, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners issued the finding for a probable cause against Mather. An order was made for the case to proceed to formal disciplinary hearings.
Dyersville Beckman Won District Iowa High School Football Title In 2025
In the report, it states that the board’s ruling cites a possible violation of rules barring “inappropriate relationship with a student.”
Under Mather, Dyersville Beckman Catholic won a Class 1A Iowa high school football district title this past fall. He was also named the district coach of the year.
Cole Mather Listed As Teacher On School's Website
Marcel Kielkucki, principal of Dyersville Beckman Catholic, declined to comment on the matter. On the school’s official website, Mather is listed as a physical education teacher and the head football coach.
This past March, though, Dyersville Beckman Catholic named Ryan Messiner as the new head football coach going into the 2026 season. Messiner had served as an assistant for a number of seasons.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker