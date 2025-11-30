CIF State Football Bowl Game pairings announced: De La Salle vs. Santa Margarita tops the list
The California Interscholastic Federation just released its pairings for regional Football Championship Bowl games and there were few surprises.
That's because only champions from each of the 10 sections qualify for the next round of games. That's a whopping total of 56 teams.
- CIF BRACKETS | All 10 section playoff results
Only two teams bypass the regional round and that's the Open Division game which pits the top two teams from each region, in this case De La Salle of Concord (North) against Santa Margarita from the South.
- SECTIONS CHAMPIONSHIPS | Scores, updates, highlights
That game is already scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
The regional games are slated for Friday and Saturday (Dec. 5-6) with the winners from the South playing the winners from the North in championship games, all scheduled for either Saddleback College, Buena Park High School Stadium or Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.
CIF REGIONAL FOOTBALL PAIRINGS
DIVISION 1–AA
North: Archbishop Riordan, San Francisco (12-0) at Folsom (12-1) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
*South: Cathedral Catholic (10-2) vs. Los Alamitos (12-2) at Long Beach CC – Fri., Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 1–A
North: Central East, Fresno (11-1) at Pittsburg (12-1) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
*South: Pacifica, Oxnard (14-0) at Granite Hills (10-3) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION 2–AA
North: Serra, San Mateo (8-5) at St. Mary’s, Stockton (11-2) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
South: La Habra (11-3) at Bakersfield Christian (12-0) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2–A
North: Woodcreek, Roseville (12-1) at Sonora (13-0) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Rio Hondo Prep (14-0) vs. Santa Fe Christian (13-0) at Carlsbad HS – Sat., Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 3–AA
North: Monte Vista, Danville (8-5) at St. Ignatius, S.F. (7-6) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
South: Ventura (11-2) at Arroyo Grande (9-4) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3–A
North: Roseville (11-2) at McClymonds (10-2) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
South: RF Kennedy, Delano (11-3) at Carson (10-3) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 4–AA
North: Sutter (12-1) vs. Ferndale (13-0) at Cal Poly Humboldt – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Immanuel, Reedley (13-0) at Barstow (10-3) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4–A
North: El Cerrito (11-2) at Menlo-Atherton (7-6) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Hillcrest, Riverside (8-5) vs. Beckman, Irvine (9-4) at Tustin HS – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 5–AA
North: Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland (9-4) at Chico (11-2) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Christian, El Cajon (7-7) at Valley Christian, Cerritos (11-3) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5–A
North: Miramonte, Orinda (8-5) at Calaveras, San Andreas (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Bishop Union (11-3) at South Gate (11-3) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 6–AA
North: Gridley (13-0) at Lincoln, San Jose (7-5) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Valley View, Moreno Valley (9-5) at Valley Center (7-6) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 6–A
North: Winters (12-1) at Minarets, O’Neal’s (12-1) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Morse, San Diego (9-4) vs. Grace, Simi Valley (11-3) at Moorpark College – Sat., Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 7–AA
North: Redding Christian, Palo Cedro (13-0) at Middletown (11-2) – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
South: San Fernando (5-8) vs. Woodbridge, Irvine (6-8) at University HS – Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 7–A
North: Piedmont Hills, San Jose (10-3) at Balboa, S.F. (10-2) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m.
South: Santee (10-4) at South El Monte (10-4) – Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.