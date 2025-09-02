Coach 'O' Orgeron Reveals How He Recruited Reggie Bush Back at Helix High School
If you know anything about Reggie Bush Pre-College you know he was an absolute dog at Helix High School in La Mesa (CA). He and NFL vet Alex Smith were the ultimate powerhouse in leading the Highlanders to multiple undefeated seasons. During Reggie's reign in high school he was ranked as the No. 1 running back recruit in the class of 2003 according to Rivals and accounted for over 4,900 rushing yards and 75 Touchdowns.
Coach 'O' Believed in Reggie Bush Would be the Perfect fit for USC
If you look at Coach Orgeron's coaching resume you've seen the amount of incredible athletes that he has recruited including Joe Burrow, Ja' Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and many more. Did you know back in his USC days he was the one to get Reggie over in the Trojan Jersey. Recently Coach 'O' went on the Pardon My Take Podcast and revealed how he had a big hand in recruiting Mr. Bush.
Coach 'O' revealed, “Reggie was going to Notre Dame or Washington or something like that, but we didn’t have a good connection with him for some reason. And I was the recruiting coordinator. I wasn’t recruiting that area. I wasn’t recruiting a running back…. I called his dad, ‘Hey, man, can I buy you a steak this weekend? You doing anything? Bring your wife. Bring Reggie. Come on, man. It’s just going to be us, Coach Carroll and the staff. Come spend the weekend with us.’ He said, ‘Coach, I’m coming.’ They came. It was just Reggie. What a great weekend.”
To see how it all went down make sure to watch the video below