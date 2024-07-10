California high school quarterbacks who have committed (2025 and 2026)
When it comes to recruiting, quarterbacks are often the earliest to lock in their college commitments and this year in California is no different. Currently, 25 high school quarterbacks in California across the 2025 and 2026 classes have made a college commitment, with more set to join them in the coming months.
2025 Quarterbacks
Husan Longstreet – Corona Centennial – Texas A&M
Longstreet passed for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns last season in his first year with the Huskies. He also added 645 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He committed to Texas A&M in April, choosing the Aggies over Auburn.
Akili Smith Jr. – Lincoln (San Diego) – Oregon
Smith led Lincoln to the San Diego Section Open Division championship game in his first year after transferring in from Vista Murrieta. He passed for 2,431 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding three rushing touchdowns. He's been committed to Oregon for nearly a year, choosing the Ducks over offers from Florida, Washington and many more.
Madden Iamaleava – Warren – UCLA
Iamaleava had a huge junior season in year one as a starter. He passed for 3,626 yards and 43 touchdowns against just four interceptions for the Bears. He committed to UCLA in May, choosing the Bruins over Arizona, Michigan State and Nebraska.
TJ Lateef – Orange Lutheran – Nebraska
Lateef enters his third season as the starter for Orange Lutheran. He's thrown 31 touchdown passes and rushed for eight more touchdowns during that time. He committed to Nebraska in May after collecting 15 scholarships during his recruitment.
Bear Bachmeier – Murrieta Valley – Stanford
Bachmeier has posted nearly identical numbers in his two seasons as a starter. He's thrown 47 touchdown passes in 24 varsity games and has over 1,200 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns using his physical presence as a runner. He committed to Stanford in February over offers that included Alabama and Notre Dame.
Dash Beierly – Mater Dei – Washington
Beierly tossed 41 touchdown passes and scored 16 times during his three varsity seasons at Chaparral and now heads to Mater Dei for his final season. He was briefly committed to Arizona and will now follow the former Arizona coaching staff to Washington.
Jackson Kollock – Laguna Beach – Minnesota
Kollock has thrown 73 touchdown passes and scored 13 times on the ground over the past two seasons at Laguna Beach. A former Washington commit, Kollock will now head to play at Minnesota following his final high school season.
Leo Hannan – Servite – Michigan State
Hannan passed for 2,429 yards and 14 touchdown passes last season going against a grueling Trinity League schedule. He committed to Michigan State in April after picking up more than a dozen scholarship offers.
Robert McDaniel – Hughson – Arizona
In 31 varsity games, McDaniel has tossed 62 touchdown passes and is nearing 5,000 career passing yards. He was briefly committed to Cal before flipping his commitment to Arizona in May.
Wyatt Becker – Sierra Canyon – Utah
Becker continued his rise as a junior, passing for 2,660 yards and 30 touchdowns. He's thrown 55 touchdowns over three varsity seasons and has scored nine more times on the ground. He committed to Utah in November over more than 20 other offers.
Michael Tollefson – Tustin – Arizona State
Tollefson will be playing his fourth varsity season and is now at Tustin following stops at JSerra and San Juan Hills. He's been committed to Arizona State since June of 2023.
Steele Pizzella – Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) – Washington State
Pizzella, also a standout in track, tossed 22 touchdown passes last season after transferring in from Simi Valley. He committed to Washington State in June over offers than included Purdue and Minnesota.
JP Mialovski – Millikan – San Diego State
Mialovski had a big junior season with 2,764 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He committed to San Diego State in April, choosing the Aztecs over Colorado State and Utah State.
Brayden Turner – Monte Vista (Danville) – Fresno State
Turner passed for 2,134 yards and 19 touchdown passes over 10 games as a junior. He committed to Fresno State in June, choosing the Bulldogs over Nevada and Georgetown.
Jonathan Craft – James Logan – Fresno State
Craft became the starter as a junior and responded with 21 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns over 11 games. He chose Fresno State in June over Northern Arizona and Portland State.
Axel Eason – Oaks Christian – UC Davis
Eason has backed up current Baylor quarterback Nate Bennett over the past two seasons. He added several offers since the end of last season, choosing UC Davis in June.
Alonzo Esparza – Los Alamitos – California
Esparza had a strong junior season, finishing with 2,605 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns. He committed to Cal in June.
Toa Faavae – De La Salle – Idaho
Entering his third season as the starter in De La Salle's run-heavy offense, Faavae has 12 touchdown passes and 28 rushing touchdowns. He ran for 889 yards as a junior, averaging eight yards per carry. He committed to Idaho in June.
Kingston Tisdell – Inglewood – Weber State
Tisdell passed for more than 4,800 yards and had 55 touchdown passes over three seasons at Birmingham. He'll play his senior season at Inglewood and announced his commitment to Weber State in June.
2026 Quarterbacks
Brady Smigiel – Newbury Park – Florida State
Smigiel has 7,701 passing yards and 98 passing touchdowns in just two varsity seasons. After picking up more than 30 scholarship offers, he chose Florida State in June.
Jaden O’Neal – Narbonne – Oklahoma
O'Neal will play his junior season at Narbonne after previous stops at Los Alamitos and Newport Harbor. As a sophomore, he had 2,475 passing yards and 27 touchdowns for Newport Harbor. He committed to Oklahoma in June over a group that included Ohio State, Miami, Washington and Florida State.
Troy Huhn – Mission Hills – Penn State
The first in a loaded group of 2026 quarterbacks in the San Diego Section to make a commitment. Huhn took the Grizzlies to the San Diego Section Division 1 title game as a sophomore. He committed to Penn State in June over a group that included Auburn and Ohio State.
Oscar Rios – Downey – Purdue
Rios had a breakout sophomore season that included 2,633 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 767 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He added more than a dozen scholarship offers since the end of last season before selecting Purdue in June.
Deagan Rose – Clovis – Oregon State
As a sophomore, Rose finished with 2,894 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns. He collected offers from schools across the country during the spring before choosing Oregon State earlier this month.
Corin Berry – Charter Oak – Boston College
Berry had 2,037 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in his first season as a starter in 2023. He picked up offers from Boston College and Arkansas during the spring before choosing the Eagles.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca