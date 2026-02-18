CIF Boys Basketball Quarterfinal Scores, Open Division bracket play set (2/17/26)
The CIF Southern Section quarterfinals were played Tuesday night, highlighted by the final games of Open Division pool play.
Below is a recap of Open Division play, along with notable scores and stats from various results in lower divisions. Be sure to click through all the bracket links below to see the quarterfinal matchups.
OPEN DIVISION QUARTERFINALS
Pool play is finished and the quarterfinals in the Southern Section's Open Division are set:
-Santa Margarita at Sierra Canyon
-Centennial at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
-Crespi at Harvard-Westlake
-La Mirada at Redondo Union
Knockout games for CIF State berth:
-Corona del Mar at St. John Bosco
-Etiwanda at Damien
FINAL OPEN DIVISION POOL PLAY STANDINGS
POOL A: Sierra Canyon (2-0), Crespi (2-1), Corona del Mar (0-2)
POOL B: Santa Margarita (1-1), Harvard-Westlake (2-0), Damien (0-2)
POOL C: Redondo Union (2-0), Corona Centennial (1-1), Etiwanda (0-2)
POOL D: Notre Dame (2-0), La Mirada (1-1), St. John Bosco (0-2)
NOTABLE SCORES, STATS
Sierra Canyon 95, Corona del Mar 65: Maxi Adams had 25 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon McCoy added 23 for the Trailblazers. Maxwell Scott had 22 points for CdM.
Notre Dame 69, St. John Bosco 60: NaVorro Bowman Jr. led the Knights with 20 points. Zach White added 14 points and did a stellar job on Christian Collins defensively.
Harvard-Westlake 83, Santa Margarita 62: Joe Sterling led the Wolverines with 22 points. Pierce Thompson and Amire Jones had 22 and 21, respectively.
Redondo Union 69, Corona Centennial 57: Chris Sanders had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Rogers had 17 for Centennial.
Inglewood 82, Fairmont Prep 69: Jason Crowe Jr. had 45 points in the win. Sentinels clinch a berth to the CIF State playoffs. But first, have to play JSerra in the semifinals.
JSerra 66, Rolling Hills Prep 49: Jaden Bailes led the Lions with 23 points. Earl Bryson added 18.
Crean Lutheran 83, Village Christian 58: Hunter Caplan led the Saints with 21 points. Crean Lutheran will take on Rancho Christian in the D1 semis.
More scores to come ...
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CITY SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
