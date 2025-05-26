De La Salle's record-smashing track and field title for late coach; 2025 NCS MOC dubbed the 'John Harvey Meet'
DUBLIN, Calif. —John Harvey was a man of few words, say his track and field athletes at De La Salle High School, so when he spoke it carried force. Impact. Meaning.
“He had two main messages,” star junior sprinter Jaden Jefferson said. “Be a factor and don’t let anyone beat you.”
With two impressive wins, one a record-breaker, Jefferson was more than a factor Saturday at Dublin High School and no team was going to beat the Spartans in the North Coast Section Meet of Champions.
Not by a long shot.
De La Salle won its third straight MOC and seventh overall with the most dominant effort in school history, all in the name of Harvey, who led the program for almost two decades before suddenly, tragically and unexpectedly passing away on April 28 from a long respiratory illness.
He was only 56.
“These kids competed the last two days for John,” said sprints coach Terrell Ward, a longtime friend of Harvey who brought him to De La Salle from Merrill West High School in Tracy. “Really, this was the John Harvey meet.”
Though Jefferson was the male meet standout with wins in the 100 meters, in a NCS record (meet and overall) record 10.30 seconds, and 200 (21.11), and strong second leg on the Spartans’ second-place 4x100 relay team (41.20), the inspired performances were top to bottom. De La Salle finished with 93 points — its previous record with 58 points — to 38 for runner-up El Cerrito, followed by Tamalpais (28), Dublin (26.5) and Bishop O'Dowd (26).
Among the De La Salle contributors:
- Senior Anthony Dean won the triple jump at 47 feet, 11 inches after finishing second at MOC last year and third as a sophomore
- Sophomore Chase Young won the 110 high hurdles (wind-aided 14.04) and took second in the 300 hurdles (39.20), just behind Foothill-Pleasanton senior EJ Boeschenstein (38.90).
- The senior duo of Trey Caldwell (9:08.91) and Tadhg Murray (9:09.75) piled up 18 late points by finishing one-two in the 3200.
- The team of Ikembuchukwu Udeh, Young, Dominic Kelley and Toa Faavae finished off “The John Harvey Meet” by winning the 4x400 with ease in 3:20.78, well ahead of Tamalpais (3:21.92) and Acalanes (3:24.75).
“I was running for coach Harvey,” Faavae said. “I knew he could do anything with him watching over me. …. Coach Harvey was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he touched our hearts. He was always there for us, always cared for us, always pushed us. He’d say ‘never let someone beat you — focus on what you’re supposed to do to be successful.”
Jefferson, a North Carolina football commit, got off to terrific starts to win 100 and 200 titles for the second straight year. He finished fourth at state as a sophomore and he’ll enter Friday’s state trials with the top qualifying mark.
He pointed to Harvey as his inspiration.
“He meant a lot to me,” Jefferson said. “He was there since my freshman year. He was always hard on me and never told me just what I wanted to hear. He was honest.
“When we heard of his passing it was heartbreaking. Every day since he passed I’ve thought about him. We took some time off but he wouldn’t want us to step back. I bet he would be very proud to see how we did today.”
Ward, who was friends with Harvey for more than 25 years, could attest to that.
The father of former NFL players T.J. and Terron Ward talked to Harvey just about every day during the track season. The two were tight as true brothers.
He and seven other assistant coaches along with a 12-man team gathered along the infield as fans headed out of the stadium and the Spartans passed around the team championship plaque.
Photos were snapped. Embraces were long and hearty. Ward’s smile was wide and prideful, but as he spoke of his team’s season journey, his eyes were misty.
This was a somber but powerful celebration, deep and spiritual, from the inside out, with few words needed.
Much like Harvey himself: Forceful, impactful, meaningful.
“It was about six weeks ago these guys knew that John wasn’t going to be here coaching any more,” Ward said. “Once he passed, we mourned, we had daily prayer meetings and just last week we had his service.
“Perhaps, tonight, we finally started to get a little closure.”
For about half the team who also plays football, it was the second impactful coach they had lost in 18 months. Popular assistant coach Steve Jacoby, 61, died in the middle of the 2023 season and the Spartans navigated those emotional challenges to win a NCS Open Division title.
Faavae was the quarterback of that team and said the learning lessons of loss — even through triumphs — is unmatched.
“Cherish the time with your family and friends,” Faavae said. “Make sure you show appreciation for all your loved ones because, frankly, you never know when someone might pass and you don’t want to be in a spot where you wished you had said ‘I love you’ one more time or ‘thank you’ one more time.”
MORE HIGHLIGHTS
Jefferson's push
- Jefferson’s 10.30, aided by a 1.9 meters-per-second wind (making it legal), beat the previous NCS top mark of 10.31 set by El Cerrito’s Robert Stitts in 2023. “I wasn’t even thinking about the record,” Jefferson said. “I just thought about qualifying, pushing my team and winning. (The 10.30 time) was amazing. My mindset is to always get faster and last year I ran 10.40.”
Hanne Thomsen wins 5th, 6th titles
Montgomery senior and Stanford commit Hanne Thomsen left her mark on a storied NCS career with two more titles, taking the 1600 (4:47.25) and 3200 (10:19.56), giving her six MOC crowns to go along with three state cross-country and one 3200 state championships. She won all six of her MOC titles at Dublin High.
“It’s awesome,” Thomsen said. “To come back and be able to perform year after year is really special. It’s something I prioritize and this year I feel especially good and strong.”
That showed immediately after winning her second race, the 3200, she turned immediately around and cheered on teammates and fellow seniors Amrie Lacefield (10:25.52) and Seela Kittelstrom (10:43.82), who finished second and fifth, respectively. “I knew they were coming really hard and I had to see where they were,” she said.
Khaliq Muhammad sets record en route to triple
Pittsburg senior Khaliq Muhammad won his third MOC pole vault title with a meet record of 17 feet, 1 inch, surpassing the mark of 17-0 by Acalanes’ Brent Burns in 1987. Burns carries the overall mark by a NCS performer of 17-8½.
Muhammad, who has committed to the University of Arizona, placed second at state last season. To improve his marks this season, Muhammad worked on his speed and competed in open running events, including the 100, 200, 400 and 300 hurdles, improving all marks considerably throughout the season.
His best times are 11.66 (100), 24.19 (200), 55.36 (400) and 43.31 (300 hurdles). Few, if any pole vaulters, would make such a physically taxing sacrifice to improve at his true craft. “That conditioning really helped with my speed and confidence and become more consistent,” said Muhammad, whose father Gary is a pole vault coach and his sister Jathiyah won state last season and is now at Arizona. When asked about setting the record, Khaliq said “I expect this of myself. I’ve been training at this for 12 years so when it happens I’m happy, but then again, I expect it. … I’ve been consistent lately, with three straight meets clearing 17 so hopefully I can make it four.”
Muhammad’s 17-1 is the leading qualifying mark while defending champion Kai Anderson, of University City-San Diego, is tied for third at 16-2.
Fast and gassed
Amirat Tem Aganju was everywhere leading Pittsburg to the girls championship with 40 points to edge St. Mary's (36), Clayton Valley (36), Monte Vista (34) and Montgomery (32).
Aganju first anchored the 4x100 relay team, along with Janai Rockmore, Billie Jenkins and Jacelyn Luna to the title in 46.98, a CIF automatic qualifying mark, to beat St. Mary's (47.62) and Redwood (48.50).
She then won the 100 (11.78) — another CIF qualifying time — took second in the 300 hurdles (44.36) behind Santa Rosa senior Janelle Wanliss (43.74), then anchored the winning 4x400 relay team to clinch the title (3:53.33), yet another automatic qualifying mark.
She could barely catch her breath talking to reporters between races.
"I wanted to do my best today because I know people are always watching," Aganju said. "People come all over to just watch me and I don't want them to feel like they wasted their gas. ... I wanted to prove I am who everyone thinks I am. This year is scholarship season and I really want to get my scholarship."
Heartbreak, grit
It was a heartbreaking but inspiring effort by Muhammad’s teammate Tim Edwards who pulled a hamstring in the final 50 meters of the 4x100 relay, trying to catch winner El Cerrito and De La Salle. It was the same position Edwards was largely in last season when the Pirates pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in state-meet history, winning in a NCS record 40.77 seconds after Pittsburg finished third at the 2024 MOC.
On Saturday, the Pirates weren’t going to win, but Edwards was hoping for a top time to get a good lane for state. Instead he screamed in pain and sorrow as not only were the Pirates’ dreams of at least reaching state finals two years in a row dashed, but also his seemingly sure lock title in the open 400 and possible medal in the 200.
All that went poof with one untimely injury.
One glimmer of light was because he ran a state qualifying 47.71 time in the 400 during Friday’s trials he could advance, but only if he ran and completed in the 400 Saturday. After lengthy work from trainers and lots of stretching, Edwards bravely, but sorely, ran the open 400, gingerly getting around the track in 72.62 seconds, well behind placers Chase McMullen, of San Ramon Valley (48.90), Bishop O’Dowd Ian Sweeny (49.19) and De La Salle’s Udeh (49.88).
It’s doubtful Edwards will be able to fully heal for next week’s state meet, but if anyone can overcome long odds it is he, said Pittsburg coach Aaron Alatorre. He noted Edwards’ remarkable anchor leg last season in the state finals, picking off several runners including favored Long Beach Poly.
“He has the heart of a lion,” Alatorre said. “He turned himself into one of the top 400 runners in the state in one season. It was heartbreaking to see him go down (Saturday), but he’s a resilient young man.”
More champions
- Dublin senior Emma San overcame an ACL injury as a freshman, and last season she finished last after falling over a hurdle, but this season she perseverred to place first in the 100 hurdles in 14.59 over Carondelet freshman Tatum Trucks (14.73) and San Ramon Valley junior Hope Diekmann (14.76). "This was my revenge tour," San said.
- Dougherty Valley senior Arrin Sagiraju pulled away from a talented field to win in 4:10.46, the third fastest qualifying mark in the state.
- A trio of small-school girls qualified for state in a highly competitive 800 as Josie Hill of Technology pulled away from fellow sophomore Hailey Sellers, of Branson, to win in 2:10.16 to 2:12.25. Lick-Wilmerding senior Savannah Harris was third in 2:12.66, barely edging Monte Vista-Danville freshman Ava Padilla (2:12.80) for the last state spot.