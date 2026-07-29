Fresh off another California state football championship, Folsom enters the 2026 season with a new quarterback at the controls but no shortage of talent on either side of the ball. The Bulldogs return several of the state's top playmakers and once again appear poised to contend for Sierra Foothill League and state titles.

Folsom Sierra-Foothill League

Head Coach: Paul Doherty

2025: 14-1 (6-0, 1st SFL)

Three-star quarterback and Cal commit Brody Rudnicki returns after helping Folsom to a state title in 2025.

Rudnicki Takes Over at Quarterback

Rudnicki only threw 87 passes last year with 13 scores and two picks, while serving as the backup to Ryder Lyons most of the season. Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Minnesota also recruited him.

Playmakers Return

If he picks up where he left off and receives production from three-star senior receiver and UCLA commit Rob Larson (82 receptions, 1,146 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns), and junior running back Bronson Bambino (591 yards and 6.6 yards per carry), the Bulldog offense could once again be lethal.

Defense Remains Elite

On defense, two juniors turned in breakout seasons in 2025. Middle linebacker EJ Coleman, a Washington State commit, had a massively successful season, registering 116 tackles, seven TFL, two picks, two fumbler recoveries, one forced fumble and a blocked field goal. Interior lineman and Sacramento State commit Lua DeBerry racked up 89 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL and an interception.

Folsom should dominate the SFL this year.

Key Games

vs. Mission Viejo-9/4

@Inderkum-9/18

@Oak Ridge-10/16

Few teams in California will face a more demanding road to league play than Oak Ridge. The Trojans open the 2026 season with a gauntlet of powerhouse opponents from California, Texas and Massachusetts, a stretch that should quickly reveal whether they can challenge defending state champion Folsom for Sierra Foothill League supremacy.

Oak Ridge Sierra-Foothill League

Head Coach: Casey Taylor

2025: 9-4 (4-2, 2nd SFL)

The Oak Ridge has an interesting 2026 schedule. They begin the campaign at Texas school Argyle (12-2 in 2025), and then meet California Division 1-A champions Central East (Fresno), followed by a date with Crean Lutheran (10-1 in 2025) in Southern California.

All of this before starting Sierra-Foothill League play on September 25 against Del Oro. Then, midway through the season, the Trojans host Tabor Academy (MA), the winner of the New England Championship.

So, maybe Folsom won’t be the unanimous dominant force in the SFL this year.

Transfers Shape the Roster

The top returning offensive player for Oak Ridge is arguably senior quarterback Nick Johnson, who has received an offer from Nevada-Reno and transferred from Folsom prior to the 2025 season. He threw for nearly 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. Johnson would have been battling with Luke Taber for starting reps, but Taber transferred to SFL rival Del Oro.

The top returning defensive player should have been junior outside linebacker Ben Rivas, but he jumped ship to Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco (ranked No. 4 in the nation). Last season, Rivas accumulated 85 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 TFL, plus four fumble recoveries.

Key Games

@Argyle (TX)-8/28

vs. Central East-9/4

@Crean Lutheran-9/11

vs. Del Oro-9/25

vs. Tabor Academy (MA)-10/9

vs. Folsom-10/16