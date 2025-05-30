'Fastest in California' moniker up for grabs at CIF State 2025 track and field finals
As the Central Valley braces for triple-digit temperatures this weekend, Southern California’s top high school track and field athletes will bring their own heat to the CIF State championships at Buchanan High School. (Event details can be found at the bottom of the article)
Much of the California high school track world has paid attention to the recent orders made by President Trump regarding the transgender athlete who has been dominating in girls' long and triple jump.
However, one of the top storylines on the track will be the race for California's fastest in the 100 and 200-meter events with Mt. Miguel's Brandon Arrington sidelined due to an injury sustained in early May. Arrington has the state's top times in both events.
It means those sprint events are wide open ...
NEW SPRINT CHAMPION?
The boys’ sprint events are wide open this year following Arrington's injury. Arrington had previously broken San Diego Section records with marks of 10.21 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.35 in the 200, and his absence removes the returning state champion from both events.
Concord De La Salle junior Jaden Jefferson enters as the top seed in the 100 meters with a time of 10.30 — slightly faster than Arrington’s winning mark last year. But the Southern Section is stacked with contenders, including Bishop Alemany’s Demare Dezeurn (10.35), Rancho Cucamonga’s RJ Sermons (10.47) and Servite’s trio of Benjamin Harris (10.44), Robert Gardner (10.59) and Jorden Wells (10.63). Interestingly enough, out of the eight male freshman at state four are from Servite who have had a stellar season.
In the 200 meters, Sermons — who committed to play football at USC — is among the favorites after running 20.97 at the Southern Section Masters Meet. Dezeurn (21.04), Servite’s Jace Wells (21.05), Santa Margarita’s Leo Francis (21.14) and Jefferson (21.11) are all in contention for a tightly packed final. Cy Lugo, the junior out of Elk Grove has a wind-legal time of 20.95 seconds and will also be gunning for the title.
FRESHMAN HEADLINES 400
One of the most intriguing entries in the boys’ 400 meters is Servite freshman Jaelen Hunter, who owns a season-best of 46.91. He’ll face stiff competition from Granada Hills’ Justin Hart (47.45), Venice’s Nathan Santacruz (47.48) and Temecula Valley’s Jack Stadlman (47.91). Stadlman's season best of 45.69 makes him a favorite to win. Brandon Arrington ran a 46.51 this season as well, and it is a shame that we did not get a chance for him to pull off the sprint trifecta - a rarely seen feat.
In the 4x100 relay, Servite leads all qualifiers with a time of 40.40 from the Masters Meet, followed by Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (40.77), JSerra (41.44) and City champion Granada Hills (41.78). Long Beach Poly, the defending state champion, clocked 3:10.83 in the 4x400 last week and is again a favorite in the closing event. Servite set the California state record at this past Arcadia Invitational with a 40.00.
BIG REMATCHES IN GIRLS' SPRINTS
The girls’ sprint events could produce some of the most exciting finishes of the weekend. Redondo Union’s Journey Cole and Chaparral’s Keelah Wright are in separate heats of the 100 meters but could meet again in the final — a rematch of last week’s Masters showdown, where Cole edged Wright 11.36 to 11.41. Vanden's junior Naiaja Sizemore is a close third with her recent personal best of 11.43.
Calabasas teammates Malia Rainey (11.57) and Marley Scoggins (11.60), along with Carson’s Christina Gray (12.05), add depth to the field.
In the 200 meters, Wright leads all qualifiers at 23.21, with Rosary’s Justine Wilson (23.38) and Scoggins (23.59) close behind. It could definitely be a day where we see 100 and 200 meter sweeps by the same person for the boys and girls.
Long Beach Poly and Oaks Christian are expected to clash again in the girls’ 4x100, while Long Beach Wilson — last year’s team champion — leads all entries in the 4x400 with a time of 3:43.71. Rosary would have been the favorite for the 4x 100 had they not dropped the baton in the D4 preliminary meet.
DISTANCE DUEL
Corona Santiago will be in the spotlight during the girls’ distance events, with Braelyn Combe and Rylee Blade both entering as serious title contenders. Combe, who was runner-up in the 1,600 last year, won the Masters title last week in 4:44.36. She is the No. 2 seed behind San Diego standout Chiara Dailey (4:43.57). Evan Noonan of Dana Hills will look to repeat as 3200 state champion. Had he really wanted he could have pushed the limits and attempted the double title in the 1600 and 3200 but he is aiming for Nike outdoor nationals. He does however have the state's fastest 1600 timne this season with a 4:03.71.
Blade, a Florida State signee, ran 9:58.46 earlier this month to break a Southern Section record that stood since 1996. She cruised to the Masters 3,200 title in 10:11.38 and is favored to improve on her third-place finish from 2024.
In the 800 expect to see a tight pack at the top end. Will we see anyone break 1:50 on the boys end. There will definitely be a few athletes with something to say about that. Josiah Bowman of Sage Creek has the state's fastest time of 1:50.39. On the girls side Makenna Herbst of Carlsbad has a 4 second lead on the field.
Her sister, Morgan, just set the California record in the 300-meter hurdles 39.95
THROWS AND JUMPS
The girls’ throwing events are led by Aliso Niguel’s Jaslene Massey and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s Aja Johnson. Massey swept the shot put and discus at Masters, while Johnson — the defending state discus champion — won last year’s shot put title and remains a top contender in both events.
On the boys side, 4-Star and BYU-bound RB McKay Madsen, out of Clovis North is the favorite to win both events. In shot put his season best of 68 feet and 4 inches was good for No. 11 all-time in california. This historic mark gives him a 6-foot lead on the next closest season best. At Masters he threw 67 feet and 4.25 inches, showing his best was no fluke.
In discus he has a 11.5 foot lead over the next closest competitor, which is Benjamin Lingenfelter out of Yucaipa. Lingenfelter will be looking to medal in shot as well as disc, as his shot best is 61 feet and 2 inches, good for fifth in the state.
In the boys’ high jump, Mission League rivals JJ Harel (Notre Dame) and Matthew Browner (Chaminade) both cleared 6 feet, 10 inches to go 1-2 at Masters. Harel, who was second at state last year, is seeking redemption after a near-miss in 2024. Antelope junior Quentin Mitchell is the lone person at or above seven feet this year hitting it right on the dot in his second to most recent meet.
With hot weather, high stakes and major talent on display, this year’s CIF State Track & Field Championships could deliver one of the most thrilling finishes in recent memory.
EVENT DETAILS
The 105th CIF State Track and Field Championships will be held May 30–31 at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Event schedule:
Friday, May 30
- 2 p.m. — Stadium gates open
- 3 p.m. — Field qualifying events begin
- 5 p.m. — Track qualifying events begin
Saturday, May 31
- 3:30 p.m. — Stadium gates open
- 4:30 p.m. — Field event finals begin
- 5:45 p.m. — Track event finals begin
Tickets:
Available online only through GoFan at gofan.co
Friday, May 30
- General admission: $12
- Children (5 and under), students, and seniors (65+): $7
Saturday, May 31
- General admission: $14
- Children (5 and under), students, and seniors (65+): $8
Parking:
$10 per day ($20 for RVs)
Broadcast coverage:
NFHS Network will stream the event.
- Friday qualifying
- Saturday finals
For full schedules and entries, visit the official CIF Championship Hub.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: