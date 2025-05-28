Following Donald Trump's orders, CIF clarifies plans for transgender athlete at California track championships
The California Interscholastic Federation announced Wednesday its plain to address the possible firestorm that lies ahead in this weekend's CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis (Fresno County).
And the heat has nothing to do with the triple-digit temperatures forecast for the 105th installment of what is considered one of California's premier and most heavily attended high school sporting events.
With transgender athlete, Jurapa Valley junior AB Hernandez, set to compete — and one of the favorites to win in two events — the meet has caught the attention of the nation, sporting fans and not, including President Donald Trump.
The CIF released a plan in the works for weeks in a press release which, though not addressing Hernandez by name or gender, presents plans concerning advancement from Friday's trials and medals Saturday in case Hernandez finishes in the top nine in either the high jump, long jump or triple jump.
Essentially, if Hernandez is one of the top 12 qualifiers from Friday's trials to Saturday's finals, a 13th competitor will be added to the event. Additionally, on Saturday, if Hernandez places in the top nine in any event, a duplicate medal will be made for the "biological female student-athlete" in that spot.
This is the second CIF announcement made this week (see the first below) in attempt to address the raging transfender issue while staying within California educational code that "ensures equal rights and opportunities for every student," and prohibits "discrimination on the bases of gender identity, gender express and sexual orientation."
HOW WE GOT HERE
After winning CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls championships in the triple jump and long jump on May 17, Hernandez won the same events again at the CIF Masters meet (which combines all divisions) on Saturday. The junior won the triple with a leap of 40 feet, 4.75 inches and won the long jump in 19-3.50. Hernandez also tied for fourth in the high jump (5-4).
These performances advanced Hernandez to the CIF State championships, however, Hernandez' participation caught widespread national attention when Trump weighed Tuesday morning, threatening to cut federal funding to California if the state continues to allow transgender athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports.
He issued a message regarding Hernandez via Twitter/X that concludes with: "In the meantime, I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!!"
FULL POST
The second-place finisher in the triple and long jump events was Kaylee Best of Norco High. Best's triple was 39-6. Her long jump was 19-0.75.
When taking the podium at the Masters meet at Moorpark High on May 24, Hernandez stood atop the No. 1 spot while Best stood atop the No. 2 mark — no other competitors took the podium. After Hernandez stepped off, Best stepped up to the No. 1 mark and took photos while holding a CIF medal. (video below)
TUESDAY CIF STATEMENT
The CIF State office announced the implementation of a 'pilot entry process' by which it will extend opportunity to "... any biological female student-athlete who would’ve earned the next qualifying mark …”
The statement did not reference a transgender athlete or biological male. However, considering what's transpired the last three weeks, it's likely this statement is in response to the backlash the CIF has received for aligning itself with California state law.
In short, it appears biological females that might've otherwise qualified if Hernandez was not, will be invited to the CIF State meet. In each event, that's one more spot from the Southern Section.
MORE ON HERNANDEZ
Hernandez is an outspoken transgender athlete competing in girls track and field.
Hernandez did a recent interview with Capital and Main speaking about the backlash faced at track and field events.
“All I thought was, 'I don’t think you understand that this puts your idiotic claims to trash. She can’t be beat because she’s biologically male.’ Now you have no proof that I can’t be beat,” Hernandez said in the interview.
Hernandez's winning triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 final was 41-4, beating second-place finisher Reese Hogan of Crean Lutheran by just over 4 feet (37-2). Hernandez finished seventh in the high jump (5-2).
Hernandez currently, according to athletic.net, holds the state's top marks in long jump (20-1.5) and triple jump (41-4) in girls track and field.
HOW THE STORY CAUGHT FIRE
Three Southern California high schools banded together in what a California attorney called a "stand" opposing transgender athletes competing in girls sports.
"JSerra Catholic High School, Orange Lutheran High School, and Crean Lutheran High School took a stand today. Thank you," California Justice Center attorney Julie Hamill's May 9 post says on Twitter/X.
Attached to the post is a three-page letter from the Orange County schools, signed by each school's president and/or executive director, stating "... disappointment in CIF's failure to respect and protect our female athletes and our strong opposition to CIF's Gender Identity Policy."
The letter focused on the CIF Southern Section track and field prelims on May 10.
"As a school, we are working our way through a significant issue deeply intertwined with a fundamental aspect of our mission. Tomorrow four of our female student-athletes will be competing in the CIF Track & Field State Prelims," a letter from JSerra to its parents says. "Unfortunately, in three of these events our young women will be competing against a young man (who identifies as a female). He will likely dominate the competition and handily win all three events. To be clear, we hold no malice toward this particular student. We do feel compelled, however, to take a stand for the right, duties and dignity of our young women."
Hernandez won the River Valley League championships in the triple, long and high jump. Hernandez won the triple jump by nearly 7 feet, the long jump by more than 3 feet, and the high jump by a foot.
The "stand" from the three schools made it sound like their student-athletes weren't going to compete in protest, but the letter never explicitly states that. Their athletes did end up competing.
Crean Lutheran's Olivia Viola and Reese Hogan both qualified for the CIF finals in the high jump, with both jumping the qualifying height of 5-2.
Orange Lutheran's Brooke Dahman qualified in the long jump with a fifth-place finish (17-7). Hogan also qualified in the triple jump (35-0).
Following the CIF sectional track and field finals on May 17 is the CIF Masters Meet on May 24 before the CIF state championships in Fresno on May 30-31.
WHERE CIF STANDS ON THE ISSUE
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is the governing body of education-based athletics in California.
When President Donald Trump took office in January, he signed executive orders declaring that the U.S. government recognizes only two sexes that are "not changeable," according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.
In February, the U.S. Department of Education announced the opening of a Title IX investigation into the CIF for its policy allowing transgender high school athletes to play girls sports. It did the same in Minnesota.
The CIF issued the following statement regarding transgender athletes:
"The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law [Education Code section 221.5. (f)] which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records," the statement to The Times said.
NOT A NEW STORY
In the last couple of years, there have been sizable stories related to a transgender athlete competing in girls high school athletics.
- In May of 2023, track runners Lorelei Barrett of Sherman Oaks Buckley and Athena Ryan of Santa Rosa Sonoma Academy — two transgender student-athletes — finished third and second in their respective running events to qualify for the CIF state finals.
However, leading up the finals, the two athletes faced backlash and decided to not compete in the CIF state finals.
- In May of 2024, Washington state runner Veronica Garcia, an openly transgender runner, won the state 400-meter 2A title and was reportedly booed at the starting line. She won the finals at Mount Tahoma High School in 55.75 seconds, a full second ahead of the second-place runner (56.75). Garcia, now a senior at East Valley, is expected to repeat that title this week. "I'm just a teenager," Garcia told the Spokesman-Review. "I wish people would remember that."
- This past fall, a Northern California girls volleyball team from Stone Ridge Christian of Merced cut its own season short before the Division 6 semifinals due to the belief its opponent — San Francisco Waldorf — had a transgender player on its roster.
Stone Ridge Christian administrator Julie Fagundes announced the Knights would end their season, notifying the families of the private school of 448 (K-12): “We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message. We also have a duty and responsibility to care for the health and safety of our athletes ... " (MORE ON THAT STORY)
- The same San Francisco Waldorf player, as reported by the San Francisco Standard, was on the school's girls basketball team, which reached the North Coast Section Division 6 semifinals against Cornerstone Christian of Antioch. Cornerstone Christian superintendent and pastor Steve Miner along with principal, Logan Heyer, considered, like Stone Ridge Christian, to forfeit the game but instead played the home game, first releasing this statement:
"As a school, we are committed to upholding biblical principles in all our decisions and actions. While we may not agree with or support the transgender movement, we firmly believe in the bibical call to love our neighbors as ourselves, as instructed in Matthew 22:39. This principle guides us to extend compassion, respect and grace to all individuals, regardless of their beliefs or identities."
