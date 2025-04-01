High School

California’s top thrower Is also a 4-star football recruit headed to BYU

McKay Madsen leads the state in shot put and discus while also being a 4-star RB committed to BYU. With a 205'8" discus mark and a 65'8" shot put, he's rewriting California high school records and redefining what a dual-sport athlete looks like in 2025

Roland Padilla

Clovis North senior McKay Madsen (3) is one of California's top all-around senior athletes. He's rushed for 1,677 career yards and 28 touchdowns. / Photo: Bobby Medellin

Clovis North High School has a rare talent walking its campus halls.. McKay Madsen currently leads all California high school boys in both shot put and discus (205'8" season best), and he's also a 4-star football recruit committed to BYU as a running back.

While top throwers typically come from linemen or linebacker backgrounds, there's a growing trend of elite high school throwers excelling at running back as well.

Below is a clip of his state-leading shot put toss, which currently ranks as the No. 2 mark in the nation.

Here is how the rest of the top 10 marks for shot put in California look as we're about half-way through the current track season. (note: these rankings are based off of athletic.net)

Shot Put

1. McKay Madsen, Clovis North, Sr. (65'8")

Future BYU RB had a PR of over one foot in a dual meet against Clovis.

2. Luke Lewis, Junipero Serra (San Mateo), Sr. (60'9")

Lewis hit his personal record on March 15th and followed it up with back-to-back performances within a foot, proving it was no fluke.

3. Evan Usher, Woodside, Sr. (59'8" )

The explosive Usher who also broke the school's football rushing record also set the school's shot put record this season.

4. Eliot Traxler, Amador, Sr. (59' 8")

Cal commit looks to break past Masters and make the State meet this season after placing 4th last season.

5. Benjamin Lingenfelter, Yucaipa, Sr. (58'9")

The top thrower in the Southern Section will be headed to UCLA next season as a member of the throws squad after placing 7th in last year's CIF State Championships

6. Bo Ausmus, Redondo Union, Jr. (57'2.5")

The state's top tanked junior in the state has added more than 7 feet to his PR from his sophomore season and will be one to watch at the Arcadia Invitational.

7. Nathan Bloom, Dixon, Sr. (57'0.5")

Bloom, son of former Olympian & NCAA Champion, Andy Bloom, finished 9th last year in the CIF State Championships and is headed to Texas State next season.

8. Benito Lara, Golden Valley (SJ), Sr (56'8")

The senior will be aiming to place at state this season after making it to Masters last season.

9. Kaiden Gonzales, Gilroy, Sr. (56'8")

The senior placed 19 at the 2024 CIF State Championships and will look to have a much more favorable ending to his shot put season this year.

10. Drew Harisay, Etiwanda, Jr. (56'7")

This junior is looking to continue growth in the shot after transitioning from glide to spin this season.

Roland Padilla
ROLAND PADILLA

Roland Padilla is a seasoned sports journalist and analytics expert with nearly a decade of experience in the sports media industry. He began his career in 2015 as a writer for ClutchPoints, covering the NBA with a focus on in-depth analysis and SEO-driven content strategies. As a former collegiate track and field athlete at UC San Diego, he brings a unique perspective to sports coverage, blending firsthand athletic experience with data-driven insights. Currently, he serves as a Senior Analyst in Content and Revenue Operations at DAZN and Team Whistle, where he leverages analytics to optimize content performance for major sports leagues, including the NFL and MLS. In this role, he collaborates closely with social media teams to identify trends, maximize engagement, and drive revenue growth through data-backed strategies. His expertise extends beyond traditional journalism, encompassing content strategy, audience growth, and sports business insights. With a background in digital media, social analytics, and performance-driven storytelling, Roland provides readers with a comprehensive view of the ever-evolving sports landscape. Now contributing to High School On SI, he focuses primarily on West Coast preps track, providing in-depth analysis, athlete spotlights, and coverage of emerging talent in the high school track and field scene. Whether breaking down standout performances, highlighting rising stars, or analyzing trends in the sport, his work aims to inform and engage track and field enthusiasts across the region.

