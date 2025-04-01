California’s top thrower Is also a 4-star football recruit headed to BYU
Clovis North High School has a rare talent walking its campus halls.. McKay Madsen currently leads all California high school boys in both shot put and discus (205'8" season best), and he's also a 4-star football recruit committed to BYU as a running back.
While top throwers typically come from linemen or linebacker backgrounds, there's a growing trend of elite high school throwers excelling at running back as well.
Below is a clip of his state-leading shot put toss, which currently ranks as the No. 2 mark in the nation.
Here is how the rest of the top 10 marks for shot put in California look as we're about half-way through the current track season. (note: these rankings are based off of athletic.net)
Shot Put
1. McKay Madsen, Clovis North, Sr. (65'8")
Future BYU RB had a PR of over one foot in a dual meet against Clovis.
2. Luke Lewis, Junipero Serra (San Mateo), Sr. (60'9")
Lewis hit his personal record on March 15th and followed it up with back-to-back performances within a foot, proving it was no fluke.
3. Evan Usher, Woodside, Sr. (59'8" )
The explosive Usher who also broke the school's football rushing record also set the school's shot put record this season.
4. Eliot Traxler, Amador, Sr. (59' 8")
Cal commit looks to break past Masters and make the State meet this season after placing 4th last season.
5. Benjamin Lingenfelter, Yucaipa, Sr. (58'9")
The top thrower in the Southern Section will be headed to UCLA next season as a member of the throws squad after placing 7th in last year's CIF State Championships
6. Bo Ausmus, Redondo Union, Jr. (57'2.5")
The state's top tanked junior in the state has added more than 7 feet to his PR from his sophomore season and will be one to watch at the Arcadia Invitational.
7. Nathan Bloom, Dixon, Sr. (57'0.5")
Bloom, son of former Olympian & NCAA Champion, Andy Bloom, finished 9th last year in the CIF State Championships and is headed to Texas State next season.
8. Benito Lara, Golden Valley (SJ), Sr (56'8")
The senior will be aiming to place at state this season after making it to Masters last season.
9. Kaiden Gonzales, Gilroy, Sr. (56'8")
The senior placed 19 at the 2024 CIF State Championships and will look to have a much more favorable ending to his shot put season this year.
10. Drew Harisay, Etiwanda, Jr. (56'7")
This junior is looking to continue growth in the shot after transitioning from glide to spin this season.