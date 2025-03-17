Female officials can use California CIF State basketball championships in 'fast track' to higher levels
SACRAMENTO — A slice of history was able to repeat itself at the California CIF State high school basketball championships at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in mid-March.
For only the second time ever, all-female officiating crews were assigned to all six girls championship games on March 14 and 15. The first time was in 2022, which was a historic weekend.
The need for female officials is at an all-time high, which means there’s no better time to be a female official when considering the need and want for more females in stripes.
The tip of the cap for making it possible goes to three assigners. Harry Schrauth, in charge of things in the North, and Mark Nanamura, the lead assigner in the South.
“Getting all-female crews isn’t as easy as it seems,” Schrauth said. “I have 270 officials in Northern California, less than 20 are women. Additionally, the real good ones move up so fast — we lose them!”
The third cog in the wheel is Wendy Dailey, who is the Supervisor of Officials in the California Pacific Conference (Cal Pac), and in charge of assigning women’s junior college games and all Cal Pac men’s and women’s games in Northern California.
Dailey was an NCAA Division I women’s basketball official for 22 years.
“It’s a big deal,” Dailey said of the all-female crews for all girls state finals. “It’s a big opportunity and I believe more young female athletes need to see other women out on the floor officiating games.”
The appeal to be a female official is growing in 2025 because the real good ones can get on a "fast track" to higher levels, according to Dailey.
”The NCAA, the WNBA, and the NBA want more female officials,” Dailey said. “It was not like that when I was officiating. Women that are in shape, know the rules, are team players, and communicate well have a chance to get to higher levels much faster right now.”
The best example of the 'fast track' is Sha’rae Mitchell, who was assigned CIF State final games in 2018 before working NBA G-League games and is now in the NBA. Her first official NBA game was in January of 2022. She became a full-time NBA official in October of 2023 after officiating just 11 games as a non-staff official.
From high school to the NBA in less than five years — that's not fast, that's lightning.
There are more female officials in Southern California. In 2022, Nanamura said of the 400 officials there are roughly 60-70 female officials. SoCal is where the first female NBA official came from. Violet Palmer, a Compton native, was the first female to referee an NBA game in 1997.
There are currently eight full-time female NBA officials, according to a 2023 article by FanBuzz.
The money isn’t too bad, either. And it only gets better.
High school games can pay anywhere from $80-115 per game. A junior college game can garner an official $200-300. But it takes a significant jump at the NCAA Division I level.
”Pending on the conference, an official can make anywhere from $1,600 to $3,500 per game,” Dailey said. “Some do it full-time and only work 5-6 months of the year.”
The CIF State championship games aren’t just assigned to anyone. Simply being female in this circumstance is not the only prerequisite. All officials are evaluated and earn the assignment.
”The elite officials put the time in by going to camps and clinics, they develop themselves,” Dailey said. “Summer is for learning and the season is for application.”
FEMALE OFFICIALS FOR 2025 CIF STATE FINALS
OPEN DIVISION: Chris Cover, Tammy Yep, Darlenn Hargrove
DIVISION I: Sylvia Lopez, Jonae Ervin, Devorah Robinson-Ashe
DIVISON II: Kayla Williams, Tami Cherolis, Shucka Edwards
DIVISION III: Amanda Baker, Bryn Britton, Brenda Chavez
DIVSION IV: Nancy Clary, Lannie Calunsag, Danielle Johnson
DIVISION V: Lisette Latapu, Isabel De LaTorre, Yoemma Esparza
ALTERNATES: Sarah Ely, LaMark Barclay, Olivia Larkin
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: