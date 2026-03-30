Former NFL CB Named Head Coach At California High School

A former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback has been named the new head football coach at a California high school.

Marcus Peters, who was drafted in the first round and played in the NFL for a number of teams, will replace his father as head coach at McClymonds High School. Peters graduated from the school in 2011 and has been a volunteer assistant coach for the past two seasons.

During his high school run, Peters did it all, helping the Warriors to a 12-0 record - the first perfect season in school history while playing cornerback, wide receiver and kicker. He picked off seven passes as a senior, scoring six touchdowns on kick and punt returns.

An all-state selection, Peters was named MVP of the Oakland Athletic League in 2010. He helped the Warriors defeat Fremont in the Silver Bowl to win the Oakland Section title, becoming just the second team in Oakland history to go 12-0.

On the track, Peters won the 100 and 200 at the Oakland Athletic League championships.

Marcus Peters Was Brilliant In High School At McClymonds

Peters signed with the University of Washington and started eight games as a redshirt freshman, recording 44 tackles with three interceptions and a touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the first round with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He would be named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, making first team all-pro twice and second team two other seasons.

Peters was also a three-time Pro Bowler and recorded almost 400 career tackles with 33 interceptions and eight defensive touchdowns while playing for the Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders before retiring in 2023.

The Warriors Have Four State Titles In Trophy Case

McClymonds is a powerhouse in California, winning four state titles with seven appearances in the championship game over a nine-year run. They have advanced to the Northern California title game nine straight years, winning seven of those, with a dozen consecutive Oakland Athletic League crowns.

Over the past 14 seasons, the school has posted a record of 135-23 overall.

This past year, the Warriors went 11-3 overall and 5-0 in league games.