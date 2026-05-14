Former NFL Running Back Among Host Of New High School Football Coaches

A former NFL running back and first round draft pick has been named the new head coach at a California high school.

Rashaad Penny, who had an All-American career at San Diego State University after a productive career with Norwalk High School, has been named the new head football coach at Long Beach Jordan High School.

“Excited and blessed for this opportunity,” Penny posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Excited and Blessed for this Opportunity.. Lets go Jtown‼️💙https://t.co/RTTwxapTGE — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) May 12, 2026

Penny rushed for 2,504 yards and scored 41 rushing touchdowns as a senior at Norwalk, adding 21 receptions for 665 yards and 10 more touchdowns. He would commit and attend San Diego State over several other offers.

With the Aztecs, Penny led all of NCAA in rushing yards in 2017, the same season he was a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year. Penny set an NCAA FBS record with seven career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 27th overall pick, as he would play for them, the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

His best season came with the Seahawks in 2021 when he rushed for 749 yards and scored six touchdowns. Penny concluded his NFL career with 1,951 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns, 28 receptions, 227 yards and a TD.

Long Beach Jordan went 2-8 during the 2025 season, ending the year with a 54-19 victory over Cabrillo.

Churchland Hires Away Malik Sexton From Glen Allen

A Virginia high school football team has landed a new head coach, hiring Malik Sexton to the same position he most recently held at Glen Allen High School.

According to a report by VaPreps.com , Sexton will become the new head football coach at Churchland High School starting with the upcoming 2026 season. He led the Jaguars to a 5-6 record this past year after going 10-2 in 2024.

Churchland High School in Portsmouth, VA has named Malik Sexton as its new Head Football Coach.



Sexton was Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year and Conference 17 Player of the Year as a QB for the Truckers before going on to play College Football at Virginia State.… pic.twitter.com/3D6Ho25x8h — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) May 13, 2026

Sexton replaces Dontrell Leonard, who is the new head football coach at Virginia Beach Bayside. The Truckers went 7-4 in 2025 and return starting quarterback Logan Wynne.

Prior to attending and playing at Virginia State, Sexton was a district and conference player of the year for Churchland as a quarterback.

Spy Ponders Hire Johnathan Nascimento As Head Football Coach

Arlington High School of Massachusetts has named Johnathan Nascimento the new head coach for the football team.

Nascimento takes over a Spy Ponders team that went 7-4 in 2025.

A new era starts now.



Please join us in welcoming Johnathan Nascimento as the new Head Football Coach at Arlington High School Football. Coach Nascimento brings energy, leadership, discipline, and a vision centered around building something special both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/1WuUaMXjzj — AHS Football (@Ponderfootball) May 13, 2026

“A new era starts now,” Arlington High School Football’s Facebook page posted. “Please join us in welcoming Johnathan Nascimento as the new Head Football Coach at Arlington High School Football. Coach Nascimento brings energy, leadership, discipline, and a vision centered around building something special both on and off the field.”