It's cliche, but it's true: 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree'.

Adrian Peterson Jr.'s recent football highlights are going viral online for a multitude of reasons, but the biggest being how much he already looks like his former NFL MVP running back father, Adrian Peterson.

The 14-year-old phenom will be a freshman in high school this coming fall, making him the class of 2030. Could it be too early give him the 'No. 1-in-his-class' moniker? Probably. But when watching these highlights, it's obvious the young man already has the rare combination of size, speed, strength and skill — just like his dad.

HIGHLIGHTS OF ADRIAN PETERSON JR.

It's obvious that Peterson Jr. has great feel when running the ball. His speed, cuts and acceleration are standout qualities that remind you of his father.

In an interview with Aaron Wilson from KPRC2 News, Peterson Jr. tells the reporter the best advice he's gotten from his Hall of Fame-bound father.

"To stay focused, don't let any distractions throw you off track ... focus on the goal and work hard at it everyday," Peterson Jr. said.

Adrian Peterson is regarded as one of the best NFL running backs ever. He was the 2012 NFL MVP, a four-time All-Pro, 7-time Pro Bowler, and three-time rushing leader. Peterson sits fifth all-time in total rushing yards with 14,918 yards on 3,239 carries.

Adrian Peterson went to Palestine High in East Texas, south of Dallas. He was the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school in 2004.

MORE ON AP JR.

According to Prep Redzone, Peterson Jr. is already hovering around 6-foot, 170 pounds and attends Baines Middle School in Texas. Baines Middle School is known to be a feeder school to Ridge Point High School, which is where media members and pundits alike think Peterson Jr. will go.

Rivals' reporter Hunter Shelton reported on May 5 Peterson Jr. will 'suit up' for Ridge Point.

Peterson Jr. is also a standout track star. The young teenager already has impressive times, according to reports from AOL.com. He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.7 seconds and the 200 in 22.07. Both are school records.

Peterson Jr. also plays baseball, according to his profile on Twitter/X.

COLLEGE OFFERS ALREADY

According to Adrian Peterson Jr.'s social media, he's already garnered several NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Syracuse, Minnesota, Miami and Baylor have already offered the young phenom.

14-YEAR-OLD Adrian Peterson Jr., class of 2030, is already getting scouted by DI colleges 🙌



(via @adrianpetersonj) pic.twitter.com/a8FlBhX2vo — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) May 6, 2026