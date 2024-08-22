Harvard-Westlake appoints Alex Nailes as interim girls basketball coach
Harvard-Westlake has appointed boys basketball assistant coach Alex Nailes to be the interim girls basketball coach for the 2024-25 season, the school announced Thursday.
The school will re-open the search for a permanent girls basketball coach after the 2024-25 season concludes.
Longtime girls basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy retired in early August after 39 seasons of coaching, and being at Harvard-Westlake since 2000. The Wolverines won the CIF State Division II crown in March.
Hearlihy announced her retirement on August 5, and the school has been searching for a replacement since. SBLive put together a compelling candidate list of SoCal coaches that could take over, but evidently, the search didn't provide a replacement the school was keen on.
So, in steps Nailes, with boys basketball head coach David Rebibo operating as the school's basketball program head.
This is a breaking news story ... check back for more info.
