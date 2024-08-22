High School

Harvard-Westlake appoints Alex Nailes as interim girls basketball coach

Harvard-Westlake will re-open a search for its permanent girls basketball coach after the 2024-25 season.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Harvard-Westlake boys basketball assistant coach will serve as the interim girls basketball coach for the 2024-25 season after longtime coach Melissa Hearlihy retired in early August.
Harvard-Westlake boys basketball assistant coach will serve as the interim girls basketball coach for the 2024-25 season after longtime coach Melissa Hearlihy retired in early August. / Harvard-Westlake athletics

Harvard-Westlake has appointed boys basketball assistant coach Alex Nailes to be the interim girls basketball coach for the 2024-25 season, the school announced Thursday.

The school will re-open the search for a permanent girls basketball coach after the 2024-25 season concludes.

Longtime girls basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy retired in early August after 39 seasons of coaching, and being at Harvard-Westlake since 2000. The Wolverines won the CIF State Division II crown in March.

Hearlihy announced her retirement on August 5, and the school has been searching for a replacement since. SBLive put together a compelling candidate list of SoCal coaches that could take over, but evidently, the search didn't provide a replacement the school was keen on.

So, in steps Nailes, with boys basketball head coach David Rebibo operating as the school's basketball program head.

This is a breaking news story ... check back for more info.

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California