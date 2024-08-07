10 candidates to take over Harvard-Westlake girls basketball after Melissa Hearlihy announces retirement
Melissa Hearlihy has 839 wins as a girls basketball coach, which places her second all-time in California behind Kevin Kiernan, who recently retired from his post at Mater Dei this past 2023-24 season.
However, Hearlihy did something very rare for someone that's been head coaching high school basketball since 1985. She won her last game.
The legendary coach hoisted a CIF State Division II championship at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March, and nobody knew it would be her last game. Not even her.
"I'm going to keep coaching as long as I can. I'll tell you this, that (Kevin Kiernan) record is nowhere near as important to me as it is to my son," Hearlihy said laughing on March 9, 2024.
Hearlihy announced her retirement Monday after 39 seasons of coaching. She started at Mission Hills Alemany in 1985 and took over at Harvard-Westlake in 2000.
So, now the question is: Who will replace her?
Harvard-Westlake is a coveted place to work. Located in Studio City in Northern Los Angeles, it's an institution that prides itself on high-level education and athletics. Director of Athletics Terry Barnum and his staff are professional as it gets. This job would appeal to any high school coach and many current college assistants.
David Rebibo, the boys basketball coach, just won the program's second straight CIF State Open title. Harvard-Westlake takes its basketball very seriously.
Here is a list of names that Harvard-Westlake could consider to replace Hearlihy.
NOTE: The names below do not reflect any interest in the position. This is just a list of notable girls basketball coaches that SBLive believes would be qualified and thrive in the position.
(Alphabetical order by last name)
1. Keani Albanez, Oaks Christian
Albanez was the Marmonte League Coach of the Year in her debut season in 2023. A young, fiery coach that was a standout at Buena High before a standout career at Gonzaga and playing professionally overseas.
Realistic Radar: Medium
2. Rheina Ale, Bishop Montgomery
Ale is one of the most respected, seasoned girls basketball coaches in SoCal. She led the Knights to a CIF State Division I title this past March. Ale was a standout at Bishop Montgomery before playing at University of San Francisco.
Realistic Radar: Low
3. Bryan Camacho, Grand Canyon University
Camacho was once coaching in the Mission League at Bishop Alemany where he won a 3AA CIF-SS title and CIF State DIII crown in 2013. But since, has moved on to the college ranks, including Long Beach State and now GCU.
Realistic Radar: Low
4. Ryan Coleman, Shelhevet
If Harvard-Westlake could lure Coleman away, it would be an A+ hire. Coleman is well respected among his peers and is a tremendous coach that is both intense and humorous. He led Shalhevet to two straight CIF State finals in 2022 and 2023, winning the latter.
Realistic Radar: Not happening
5. Rai Colston, Granada Hills Charter
Colston wins everywhere he is. He won a City title with El Camino Real in 2022 before taking over at Granada Hills Charter this past season in which he led the Highlanders to the CIF State Division III final in March, the program's first-ever girls basketball CIF State final berth.
Realistic Radar: High
6. Stan Delus, Etiwanda
I know what you're thinking: "No way."
But Stan Delus is a San Fernando Valley guy that has built a dynasty at Etiwanda, winning back-to-back CIF State Open Division crowns in 2023 and 2024. His team might be even better this upcoming season.
The chances are slim to none, but he's worth a phone call, right?
Realistic Radar: Low
7. Sixx Johnson, Marlborough
Johnson knows what it's like to coach in the Mission League. He's had a successful tenure at Marlborough and developed players into NCAA Division I players.
Realistic Radar: Medium
8. Jena Laolagi, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks
An absolute up and comer. Laolagi is beloved by her players and just finished her first season at Notre Dame and was one win away from playing in the CIF State Division II final (falling to Harvard-Westlake in the regional final). Laolagi was at Calabasas prior to Notre Dame where she 22-7 in her final season.
Realistic Radar: Medium
9. Vicky Oganyan, Burbank Burroughs
Oganyan is entering her 21st season at Burroughs and has won 397 games in her 20 years at the helm. She could be the most veteran candidate on this list, but has so much more to give.
It would be hard to pry her away from a program she loves. But she'd still get to wear red, just a different shade. That's the pitch I'd make ...
Realistic Radar: Low
10. Kenny Plummer, Moorpark College
Plummer has turned Moorpark College into a powerhouse JUCO women's basketball program. The Raiders have been in the mix for the CCCAA State championship for the past handful of seasons. In that time, Plummer has led Moorpark to five straight Western State Conference (North) titles.
Plummer once coached girls basketball at Oaks Christian where he was 91-31 in four seasons.
Realistic Radar: Medium