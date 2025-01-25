Harvard-Westlake basketball tops Notre Dame in much-anticipated Mission League showdown
SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA — It was a much-anticipated matchup between two Top 5 teams in California in front of a sold out crowd. Not just because of the talented programs, but the star-studded matchup.
Harvard-Westlake’s Nik Khamenia — a Duke commit — would go toe-to-toe with No. 1 junior Tyran Stokes of Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks.
It’s likely the two face-off again later in end-of-year Mission League tournament, so for all intent and purposes, Harvard-Westlake will hold advantage after Friday night’s 73-63 victory over Notre Dame on the road.
Khamenia tallied 18 points and seven rebounds. Stokes had 26 points. But the star of the game was Harvard-Westlake’s Isaiah Carroll, a rangy wing who has come on this year as an impact player. Carroll hit a corner 3-pointer with 2:40 to play to extend Harvard-Westlake’s lead to 65-53 after Notre Dame had cut the Wolverines’ lead to nine at the 4:06-mark in the fourth quarter.
When Notre Dame (18-4) cut it to nine after a Josiah Nance 3-pointer, it was the closest the Knights had come to Harvard-Westlake since it was 39-25 in the second quarter.
The Wolverines (22-1) jumped on Notre Dame early, taking a quick 8-0 lead that ballooned to a 27-7 advantage at the end of the first frame thanks to the spirited play from Carroll, who had 10 of his 18 total points in the opening quarter, including two 3s.
Harvard-Westlake led 41-25 at halftime.
Notre Dame senior point guard Lino Mark (a Rutgers commit) scored 24 points earlier in the week after returning from a three week hiatus due to injury. He started Friday night’s game, but came out midway through the first quarter and never returned.
NaVarrow Bowman finished with 16 points for Notre Dame.
The win, though impressive, won’t do much for Harvard-Westlake in the computer rankings, which are being used to CIF Southern Section playoff pairings this season since, since the Wolverines are No. 1. Notre Dame, which is sitting at No. 7, likely won’t drop much due to the strength of schedule loss.
But only time will tell. The newest release of the computer rankings will come Monday.
MORE SCORES
Sierra Canyon 77, St. Francis 48: Maxi Adams scored 25 points, Gavin Hightower had 12 points and seven assists and Bryce Cofield added 11 points in the win. Noah Henry had 21 points for St. Francis.
Crespi 96, Chaminade 62: Jayden Xu led the Celts with 20 points. Peyton White added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
St. John Bosco 77, Santa Margarita 67: Elzie Harrington led Bosco with 28 points. Dallas Washington had 21 for the Eagles.
JSerra 70, Orange Lutheran 42: BJ Davis Ray had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.
Cleveland 76, Chatsworth 74 (OT): Cayden Kelly had 21 points and Kamari King added 18 for the Cavs. Alijah Arenas had 35 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Crossroads 82, Viewpoint 58: EJ Vernon led the Roadrunners with 26 points and six rebounds. Westley Waddles had 20 for VP.
Crean Lutheran 57, La Habra 53: Hunter Caplan had 14 points in the win.
Rancho Cucamonga 63, Upland 61: Aaron Glass had 25 points and seven rebounds with four steals.
Oak Park 58, Simi Valley 43: Eagles will be a strong case study for new playoff system. They’re 8-16 overall but 4-2 in league play.