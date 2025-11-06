High School On California Girls Volleyball Top 20 Rankings – Nov. 6, 2025
Section playoffs are underway. The California Southern Section and Central Section have already had blockbuster matchups, with more to come as they decide their section champs. Other sections are on track for best-on-best contests this week.
In the Southern Section, Hanna McGinest and McKenna McIntosh led Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth past Marymount-Los Angeles in five sets in one Division 1 semifinal. In the other semi, Layli Ostovar and Westley Matavao starred for Mater Dei-Santa Ana in a sweep of the Cinderella team, San Juan Hills-San Juan Capistrano.
Bay League stalwarts Redondo Union-Redondo Beach and Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach were eliminated earlier, respectively by San Juan Hills and Marymount. All eyes are now focused on the highly-anticipated showdown between the Trailblazers and Monarchs on Saturday November 8 at Cerritos College.
In the Central Section, the top six squads were placed in two three-team pools. Clovis, Tri-River League champ and top seed, swept #5 Centennial-Bakersfield and beat #4 Liberty-Bakersfield in four sets. They advance to the title contest. Pool B saw Tri-River runner-up #3 Buchanan-Clovis beat #2 San Luis Obispo and Tri-River third-place #6 Clovis West-Fresno also beat the #2 Tigers. Buchanan and Clovis West thus meet in a Wednesday November 5 semifinal, with the survivor heading to the title match.
The San Diego Section, North Coast Section, San Joaquin Section, and Central Coast Section all have their big battles still to come. In San Diego, all signs point to a championship match between powerhouses Torrey Pines-San Diego and Cathedral Catholic-San Diego. In the NCS, another Marin County Athletic League showdown will take place in one semifinal, with #4 Branson-Ross visiting Madeleine Wagner and #1 Redwood-Larkspur. The other side of the bracket features Grace Basso and #2 Marin Catholic-Kentfield against surprise #6 seed Campolindo-Moraga after Campo conquered #3 James Logan-Union City in four sets.
The SJS placed Folsom in Division 1 and Rocklin in Division 2 and each may roll to titles without facing each other. The CCS will likely see Makenna Crosson and Archbishop Mitty-San Jose take another Open Division crown on Saturday.
Sections will crown champions by Saturday November 8, with the SoCal Regionals and NorCal Regionals taking place Tuesday, November 11 through Tuesday November 18. The CIF State playoffs return to Santiago Canyon College in Orange on Friday November 21 and Saturday November 22.
(records through November 2)
1. Sierra Canyon (Southern Section, 38-3, No. 1 last rating)
Sierra Canyon swept Temecula Valley 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 in a quarterfinal. In the showdown with Marymount, Eva Jeffries bashed 14 kills and McGinest, McIntosh and Kendall Omoruyi each ripped 13.
2. Mater Dei (SS, 31-4, was No. 2)
Mater Dei dropped Harvard-Westlake-Studio City 25-23, 25-12, 25-15 as Matavao connected for 12 kills. The Monarchs then took down San Juan Hills 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 behind 15 kills from Ostovar and 14 from Matavao. MDHS has now won 16 in a row and not dropped a set since October 2.
3. Archbishop Mitty (Central Coast Section, 28-3, was No. 3)
The Monarchs romped past Palo Alto 25-16, 25-7, 25-13.
4. Torrey Pines (San Diego Section, 35-4, was No. 4)
Torrey Pines faces off with the Coronado Islanders in the semifinals.
5. Marymount (SS, 37-6, was No. 7)
Sammy Destler blasted 11 kills as the Sailors sacked Mira Costa 25-13, 25-17, 25-15. Against Sierra Canyon, Marymount rallied from big deficits in sets two and three to capture both. But then the Trailblazers regrouped to win sets four and five. Destler delivered 16 kills in the loss.
6. Cathedral Catholic (SDS, 26-7, was No. 8)
Cathedral Catholic beat Westview-San Diego 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 to advance to the semifinals, where they will face La Jolla Country Day-La Jolla.
7. San Juan Hills (SS, 21-5, was No. 12)
Megan Hodges led the Stallions with 35 kills in a four-set win over Los Alamitos, then 36 in a shocker over Redondo Union. It was the game of the year, as seen in the scores 25-23, 25-21, 26-28, 22-25, 24-22.
8. Redondo Union (SS, 29-7, was No. 5)
The Sea Hawks dropped the first two sets to San Juan Hills and trailed 17-11 in the third. Redondo turned that around for a 28-26 win, captured the fourth and nearly pulled out an incredible reverse sweep rally. The Stallions prevailed, but look out for RU in the SoCal Regionals.
9. Mira Costa (SS, 24-10, was No. 6)
The Mustangs swept Newport Harbor-Newport Beach but then fell to Marymount. Audrey Flanagan led with 12 kills in the three-set loss.
10. Clovis (Central Section, 34-4, was No. 10)
Malia Baker and Lyla Rose each had eight kills in the sweep of Centennial. Rose had 22 as the Cougars dispatched Liberty.
11. Harvard-Westlake (SS, 23-8, was No. 9)
Maya Stillwell, a 6-foot-4 middle, leads the Wolverines. Only in-state losses for H-W were to Sierra Canyon and Marymount twice each, Mater Dei and Mira Costa.
12. Buchanan (CS, 33-8, was No. 11)
Bears bumped SLO 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22. Buchanan was led by the sophomore due of Keira Nelson with 20 kills and Peyton Truong with 11.
13. Temecula Valley (CS, 19-4, was No. 14)
After a thrilling win over Oaks Christian-Westlake Village, the Golden Bears fell to Sierra Canyon, with the Trailblazers rolling 25-14, 25-22, 25-17.
14. Santa Margarita Catholic-Rancho Santa Margarita (SS, 23-10, was No. 15)
The Eagles are cruising through Division 2. They wiped out Redlands 25-16, 25-7, 25-8 and then drubbed Poly-Long Beach 25-13, 25-18, 25-14.
15. Folsom (San Joaquin Section, 31-9, was No. 17)
The Bulldogs are led by Addison Smith with 389 kills and Jazmin Ojo with 350 kills. They will likely win an SJS crown and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the NorCal Regionals.
16. Redwood (North Coast Section, 19-8, was No. 18)
The Giants have risen up in the MCAL hierarchy after years of being second banana to Branson and Marin Catholic. Can they capture the NCS crown against those two this week?
17. Marin Catholic (NCS, 24-6, was No. 19)
The Wildcats faced Branson in the MCAL post-season tournament semifinals before losing the title contest to Redwood. This time around, the seeding is favorable. In the NCS semifinals, they play Campolindo on one side of the bracket while their two rivals, Redwood and Branson, battle in the other semi.
18. Los Alamitos (SS, 27-9, was No. 13)
Loss to San Juan Hills in four sets ended the season for the Griffins.
19. Oaks Christian (SS, 25-5, was No. 16)
In the loss to Temecula Valley, Jody Mape ripped 19 kills, Sadie Kocur had 14 and Masina Ogbechie added 12.
20. West Ranch-Valencia (SS, 25-5, was Not Rated)
The Wildcats are on the prowl. In one of the top games of the season in California, they outlasted Orange Lutheran-Orange 25-27, 25-22, 26-28, 26-24, 15-13. Devyn Kobe had 23 kills. West Ranch then beat JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano decisively 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
On the bubble: Thousand Oaks (SS), Clovis West (CS), Newport Harbor (SS), JSerra Catholic (SS), Branson (NCS).
Got comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com.