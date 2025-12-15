CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: California all-time scoring record broken, and growing
This week's wrap-up covers the previous week of basketball, a look at the top freshmen in Southern California, and what December tournaments are worth keeping an eye on.
CALIFORNIA HISTORY
He did it.
Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr., a 5-star guard committed to Missouri is atop the scoring perch of California high school basketball scoring. The dynamic left-hander became the state's all-time scoring leader with a 51-point performance in the Sentinels' 112-75 win over Beverly Hills.
Santa Maria St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou held the top spot for just nine months after it took 21 years to break Sacramento Sheldon DeMarcus Nelson's mark of 3,462. Yessoufou was at 3,659.
Crowe needed just 29 points to get the record. By night's end he was at 3,682.
Look for Crowe to grow that number for the rest of the season as he averages more than 40 points per game. He will likely reach 4,000 points and it won't be broken for a long time — if ever.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
- BOYS TOP 25 RANKINGS (Dec. 15)
Crean Lutheran is playing some of the best ball in Southern California, and seems to be a sure pick for the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs in February, The Saints currently sit at No. 4 in the rankings with a game this Saturday against No. 1 Sierra Canyon.
Can Crean Lutheran knock off the Trailblazers in Chatsworth?
Keep an eye out for Corona Centennial, who continues to climb the rankings led by Stanford commit Isaiah Rogers. Meanwhile, St. John Bosco, Etiwanda, Bishop Montgomery and Chaminade remain unbeaten so far this season.
KALEENA SMITH IMPRESSES WITH UCONN, USC WATCHING
The nation's best girls basketball player in the 2027 class, Kaleena Smith, was impressive (yet again) this past week, but did it in front of top-end college coaches.
Smith tallied 37 points, 10 assists and nine steals in Ontario Christian's 105-35 win over King/Drew in front of USC women's head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey. Dailey has been at UConn for 40 seasons with Geno Auriemma.
JAZZY ROBINSON RETURNS
Sierra Canyon 5-star guard Jerzy Robinson is back.
She dominated in limited minutes last week as the Trailblazers took care of Rancho Christian 89-62 and Bishop O'Dowd 86-52. She had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals against Rancho Christian and tallied 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in the victory over Bishop O'Dowd.
As long as Robinson is around, their loss to JSerra without her will have next-to-no impact on their stock going forward. -Lance Smith
NOT BASKETBALL, BUT WORTH NOTING
Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Carson Palmer led his alma mater, Santa Margarita, to a CIF State Open Division championship in football over the weekend. Palmer led the Eagles to a Trinity League title, a CIF Southern Section Division 1 plaque, and state crowning in his first year at the helm.
Star wideout Trent Mosley, a USC commit, had 11 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns (one running).
Quarterback Trace Johnson tossed for 247 yards and four TDs on 17-of-20 passing. Leki Holani had 10 tackles with two sacks.
