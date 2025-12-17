Former NFL linebacker is new high school football coach in America's toughest league
There's a new coach in the Trinity League, which is considered high school football's toughest league in America and includes Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita, Orange Lutheran, Servite and JSerra.
Hardy Nickerson is the new head coach at JSerra after leading Oakland Bishop O'Dowd to a CIF State championship on December 12. The Dragons beat El Cajon's Christian High 37-0 to claim the Division 5AA title.
Nickerson is the first Black head coach in the history of the Trinity League.
Nickerson's hire is somewhat of a surprise considering other names that were rumored to be in the mix for the job like Phillip Rivers, Eric Weddle, Drew Brees and Troy Thomas. However, Nickerson does comes with some flash, too.
The 60-year-old played linebacker in the NFL for 16 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers from 1987 to 2002. He was a two-time All-Pro selection, five-time Pro Bowler and named to the NFL's 1990's All-Decade team.
The hiring is somewhat of a 'coming home' for Nickerson, who is from Los Angeles and played his high school football at Verbum Dei before going on to play his collegiate football at Cal Berkeley. After his playing career, Nickerson did some broadcasting and coaching before landing at Bishop O'Dowd in 2022.
During Nickerson's time at Bishop O'Dowd, the Dragons did improve which is a great sign of coaching. In 2022 the team was 4-6 then went 6-4 in 2023. The last two seasons have been stellar, going 10-3 in 2024 and 11-4 in 2025, capped with section and state titles.
JSERRA RECENT COACHING HISTORY
Former JSerra coach Victor Santa Cruiz was dismissed from his post the day after the Lions' final game on November 1.
The Lions finished this fall 3-7 and 0-5 in the Trinity League while being outscored 402-223 this season. Santa Cruz was 14-18 in his three-year stretch as the head coach, including a 3-12 record in league play.
Santa Cruz was the Azusa Pacific head coach from 2006-19. APU, an NCAA Division II program, went 84-69 during his tenure, including 42-20 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
Cruz took over for Scott McKnight in 2022 after the Lions finished 6-6 and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: