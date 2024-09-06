High School

How Top 10 San Diego Section high school football teams fared (9/6/2024)

Granite Hills, Lincoln and Cathedral Catholic will all play out of state opponents this week

Bodie De Silva

Carlsbad's Tyler Prasuhn kicks off in last season's Open Division playoffs
Carlsbad's Tyler Prasuhn kicks off in last season's Open Division playoffs / Steven Silva

Top 10 San Diego Section football How They Fared

1. Granite Hills (2-0)

Saturday vs. Perry (AZ) | NFHS

2. Lincoln (1-1)

Friday at Coronado (NV) | NFHS

3. Cathedral Catholic (2-0)

Friday vs. Mountain Pointe (AZ)

4. San Marcos (2-0)

Friday vs. Mater Dei Catholic | NFHS

5. Mission Hills (1-1)

Friday at Oceanside

6. Mount Miguel (2-0)

Friday at La Jolla Country Day

7. La Costa Canyon (2-0)

Friday vs. San Clemente

8. Carlsbad (2-1)

Thursday vs. San Pasqual | Final: Carlsbad 42, San Pasqual 12

9. El Camino (1-1)

Friday vs. Rancho Buena Vista | NFHS

10. La Jolla (2-0)

Friday vs. Madison | NFHS

Others to watch

Rancho Bernardo (2-0) at Point Loma (1-1) | NFHS

Ramona (1-1) at Central (2-0) | NFHS

Poway (1-1) at Valley Center (2-0) | NFHS

-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca

