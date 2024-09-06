How Top 10 San Diego Section high school football teams fared (9/6/2024)
Top 10 San Diego Section football How They Fared
1. Granite Hills (2-0)
Saturday vs. Perry (AZ) | NFHS
2. Lincoln (1-1)
Friday at Coronado (NV) | NFHS
3. Cathedral Catholic (2-0)
Friday vs. Mountain Pointe (AZ)
4. San Marcos (2-0)
Friday vs. Mater Dei Catholic | NFHS
5. Mission Hills (1-1)
6. Mount Miguel (2-0)
Friday at La Jolla Country Day
7. La Costa Canyon (2-0)
8. Carlsbad (2-1)
Thursday vs. San Pasqual | Final: Carlsbad 42, San Pasqual 12
9. El Camino (1-1)
Friday vs. Rancho Buena Vista | NFHS
10. La Jolla (2-0)
Others to watch
Rancho Bernardo (2-0) at Point Loma (1-1) | NFHS
Ramona (1-1) at Central (2-0) | NFHS
Poway (1-1) at Valley Center (2-0) | NFHS
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
