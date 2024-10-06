How Top 15 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/4/2024)
How Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football teams fared
(Records updated as finals reported)
1. Folsom (5-1)
Folsom 35, Oak Ridge 7
After a week off due to a forfeit win, the Bulldogs went on road to beat Oak Ridge for a 21st straight time. Five-star QB Ryder Lyons matched his stars with five TD passes, three to Jameson Powell, and Texas-bound defensive end Josiah Sharma, a transfer from Inderkum, made his Folsom debut and was a disruptive force, according to Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee.
2. St. Mary's (4-2)
St. Mary's 63, Lodi 0
Six different Rams rushed for touchdowns and Jaden Galvan and Tim Karagounis combined to complete all seven passes for 170 yards and two more scores.
3. Rocklin (5-1)
Rocklin 42, Whitney 0
Reeve Slone completed 111 of 13 for 135 yards and a TD and Rafi Merino and Derek Keeley combined to rush 17 times for 236 yards and three scores as the Thunder romped.
4. Grant (4-3)
Grant 76, Kennedy 0
Luke Alexander and Shiren Crump Jr. were a combined 9-for-9 for 211 yards and five touchdowns and four different Pacers rushed for touchdowns in a truly one-sided game. Grant led 48-0 at halftime. Kennedy dropped to 1-5.
5. Oak Ridge (2-4)
Folsom 35, Oak Ridge 7
Kaleb Edwards and Jasen Womack had 10 tackles each for the Trojans.
6. Granite Bay (5-1)
Granite Bay 24, Del Oro 14
The Grizllies won for the third straight time in the series that is now 12-11 in favor of Del Oro since 2006. Del Oro got 175 yards passing and a touchdown pass from Jonah Unfried.
7. West Park (7-0)
West Park 35, Antelope 10
The Panthers took a 28-0 halftime lead and shutout Antelope for three quarters en route to the decisive victory.
8. Manteca (5-1)
Manteca 60, Sierra 21
A 33-0 run in the middle two quarters carried the Buffaloes to the road win. Quinn Martinez scored four touchdowns on a 90-yard kickoff return, 18-yard run, 26-yard catch and 67-yard pick 6.
9. Placer (6-1)
Placer 48, Nevada Union 21
Rian Miller completed 9 of 10 for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Shaun Jones rushed for 96 yards and two more scores for the Hillmen.
10. Inderkum (4-2)
Interkum 64, Vista del Lago 21
Ricky Cole had a night, completing 22 of 32 for 248 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers who piled up 555 total yards, including 100-yard rushing performances by Denzaiah Lewis and Boston Costley. Lono Chouteau and Marcellus Maxwell caught two TDs each.
11. Downey (6-0)
Downey 56, Pitman 3
Carson Lamb completed 16 of 26 for 226 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights remained perfect on the season.
12. Rodriguez (7-0)
Final: Rodriguez 15, Sacramento 13
In one of the very few competitive games of the night, Rodriguez remained unbeaten with a tough home win over the Dragons (5-1).
13. Vanden (4-2)
Vacaville 31, Vanden 13
Tanner Boyd rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and Brendan Jackson completed 9 of 13 for 141 yards and three scores leading the visiting Bulldogs to the upset win over Vanden, which got 250 yards passing and two touchdowns by Kalani McLeod.
14. Twelve Bridges (6-0)
Twelve Bridges 56, Yuba City 0
Braeden Ward rushed 18 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns and Connor Flaherty completed 16 of 19 for 279 yards and three touchdowns, two to Isaiah Rodriguez (8 catches, 165 yards). Ward also had four catches for 86 yards and a TD.
15. Jesuit (4-2)
Jesuit 53, Davis 0
Ten different Marauders carried the ball and three scored touchdowns and Teddy Rios completed 4 of 6 for 82 yards and three scores, two going to Ryan Reeves in the lopsided win.